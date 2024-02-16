TheWorks.co.uk PLC - Birmingham, England-based retailer of books, arts and crafts, stationery, toys and games - Kelso Group Holdings PLC buys 345,000 shares in The Works at an average price of 24.03 pence, worth GBP82,904, on Wednesday. Kelso, an activist investor, now has 3.7 million shares in The Works, a 6.0% stake, up from 5.1% previously. The share purchase was made on the same day that The Works and Kelso announced that Kelso Chief Executive Officer John Goold and Chief Financial Officer Mark Kirkland had joined the board of The Works as non-independent non-executive directors.

The Works stock price: 25.40p, up 3.5% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 17%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

