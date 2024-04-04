DocuSign Envelope ID: 69950722-4A2C-4F64-BE77-9DED3AFAB0CE

Company No: 11325534

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

OF

THEWORKS.CO.UK PLC

(the "Company")

At a General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held at the offices of Squire Patton Boggs (UK) LLP, 60 London Wall, London, EC2M 5TQ on 4 April 2024, the following resolution was duly passed as a special resolution of the Company:

Special Resolution

THAT, the directors of the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to:

cancel the listing of the issued ordinary shares in the Company on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to remove such ordinary shares in the Company from trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities; and apply for admission of the issued ordinary shares in the Company to trading on AIM, the market of that name operated by London Stock Exchange plc.

………………………………...

Director