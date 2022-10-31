TheWorks uk : Resolutions Passed at AGM

TheWorks.co.uk plc

Registered office:

Boldmere House

Faraday Avenue

Hams Hall Distribution Park

Coleshill

Birmingham

B46 1AL

Company Number: 11325534

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

RESOLUTIONS OF THEWORKS.CO.UK PLC (THE "COMPANY")

(Passed 27 October 2022)

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the members of the Company convened and held on 27 October 2022, the following resolutions were duly passed:

As Ordinary Resolutions:

Resolution 4 - Directors' remuneration policy

To approve the Directors' remuneration policy set out on pages 64 to 71 of the 2022 Annual Report.

Resolution 12 - Directors' authority to allot shares

To generally and unconditionally authorise the Directors pursuant to and in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "2006 Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company:

up to an aggregate nominal amount of £208,333; and comprising equity securities (as defined in Section 560(1) of the 2006 Act) up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £208,333 in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue;

such authorities to apply in substitution for all previous authorities pursuant to Section 551 of the 2006 Act and to expire at the end of the next Annual General Meeting or on 31 October 2023, whichever is the earlier, but in each case so that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements during the relevant period which would, or might, require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares to be granted after the authority ends.

For the purposes of this Resolution, "rights issue" means an offer to:

ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and holders of other equity securities if this is required by the rights of those securities or, if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities,

to subscribe for further securities by means of the issue of a renounceable letter (or other negotiable document) which may be traded for a period before payment for the securities is due, but subject in both cases to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates or legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory.