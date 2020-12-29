Log in
THG Holdings plc    THG   GB00BMTV7393

THG HOLDINGS PLC

(THG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

THG : Buys Dermstore From Target for $350 Million

12/29/2020
By Adria Calatayud

THG Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it has acquired Dermstore LLC, a U.S. online retailer of skincare and specialty beauty brands, from U.S. retail giant Target Corp. for $350 million in cash.

The U.K. online retailer and website operator said the Dermstore acquisition supports its beauty strategy and will also provide an opportunity to accelerate growth of its own beauty brands.

Antitrust clearance is expected to be received in late January 2021, THG Holdings said. The company expects Dermstore.com to add sales of $180 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $4 million in fiscal 2021.

THG Holdings said it has also bought two of its U.K.-based nutrition products suppliers, Claremont Ingredients Ltd. and David Berryman Ltd., for a combined 59.5 million pounds ($80 million) in cash. The businesses are expected to add sales of GBP15 million and adjusted Ebitda of around GBP4 million in fiscal 2021, THG Holdings said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-20 0241ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TARGET CORPORATION 0.69% 176.39 Delayed Quote.37.58%
THG HOLDINGS PLC 1.51% 712.6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 581 M 2 131 M 2 131 M
Net income 2020 -117 M -158 M -158 M
Net cash 2020 196 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2020 -76,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 562 M 10 170 M 10 192 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,66x
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart THG HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
THG Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THG HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 814,55 GBX
Last Close Price 700,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew John Moulding Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Andrew Gallemore Chief Financial Officer & Director
Schalk van der Merwe Chief Technology Officer
Iain McDonald Non-Executive Director
Dominic Patrick Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THG HOLDINGS PLC0.00%10 170
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.67%600 651
MEITUAN DIANPING155.15%211 871
PINDUODUO INC.280.22%187 321
SHOPIFY INC.188.51%150 336
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.195.57%84 304
