THG : Buys Dermstore From Target for $350 Million

Adria Calatayud

THG Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it has acquired Dermstore LLC, a U.S. online retailer of skincare and specialty beauty brands, from U.S. retail giant Target Corp. for $350 million in cash.

The U.K. online retailer and website operator said the Dermstore acquisition supports its beauty strategy and will also provide an opportunity to accelerate growth of its own beauty brands.

Antitrust clearance is expected to be received in late January 2021, THG Holdings said. The company expects Dermstore.com to add sales of $180 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $4 million in fiscal 2021.

THG Holdings said it has also bought two of its U.K.-based nutrition products suppliers, Claremont Ingredients Ltd. and David Berryman Ltd., for a combined 59.5 million pounds ($80 million) in cash. The businesses are expected to add sales of GBP15 million and adjusted Ebitda of around GBP4 million in fiscal 2021, THG Holdings said.

