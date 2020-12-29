THG : UK's Hut Group to buy online retailer Dermstore from Target for $350 mln

Dec 29 (Reuters) - E-commerce company Hut Group said
on Tuesday it would buy Dermstore, an online retailer owned by
Target Corp, for $350 million in cash as it looks to
bolster the presence of its beauty brands in the U.S. market.
The British company, which owns retail brands such as
Lookfantastic and skin care group ESPA, also bought UK-based
Claremont Ingredients and David Berryman for 59.5 million pounds
($80.29 million), looking to scale up its drinks business with
the aim of developing flavours tailored to local tastes across
the globe.
The Hut Group said the Dermstore deal would help scale up
its beauty box business, while speeding up growth of its own
brands through a large U.S. customer base.
The company said it was expecting Dermstore to add sales of
around $180 million and adjusted core earnings of around $4
million for 11 months of Hut Group's 2021 financial year.
Hut Group, which went public in September, said it was
expecting an antitrust clearance for the Dermstore deal in late
Jan. 2021.
Claremont and Berryman's are expected to add sales of around
15 million pounds and adjusted core earnings of around 4 million
pounds in fiscal 2021, the company said.
($1 = 0.7411 pounds)
