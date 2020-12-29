Log in
THG Holdings plc    THG   GB00BMTV7393

THG HOLDINGS PLC

(THG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

THG : UK's Hut Group to buy online retailer Dermstore from Target for $350 mln

12/29/2020 | 03:11am EST
Dec 29 (Reuters) - E-commerce company Hut Group said on Tuesday it would buy Dermstore, an online retailer owned by Target Corp, for $350 million in cash as it looks to bolster the presence of its beauty brands in the U.S. market.

The British company, which owns retail brands such as Lookfantastic and skin care group ESPA, also bought UK-based Claremont Ingredients and David Berryman for 59.5 million pounds ($80.29 million), looking to scale up its drinks business with the aim of developing flavours tailored to local tastes across the globe.

The Hut Group said the Dermstore deal would help scale up its beauty box business, while speeding up growth of its own brands through a large U.S. customer base.

The company said it was expecting Dermstore to add sales of around $180 million and adjusted core earnings of around $4 million for 11 months of Hut Group's 2021 financial year.

Hut Group, which went public in September, said it was expecting an antitrust clearance for the Dermstore deal in late Jan. 2021.

Claremont and Berryman's are expected to add sales of around 15 million pounds and adjusted core earnings of around 4 million pounds in fiscal 2021, the company said.

($1 = 0.7411 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 581 M 2 131 M 2 131 M
Net income 2020 -117 M -158 M -158 M
Net cash 2020 196 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2020 -76,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 562 M 10 170 M 10 192 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,66x
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart THG HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
THG Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THG HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 814,55 GBX
Last Close Price 700,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew John Moulding Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Andrew Gallemore Chief Financial Officer & Director
Schalk van der Merwe Chief Technology Officer
Iain McDonald Non-Executive Director
Dominic Patrick Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THG HOLDINGS PLC0.00%10 170
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.67%600 651
MEITUAN DIANPING155.15%211 871
PINDUODUO INC.280.22%187 321
SHOPIFY INC.188.51%150 336
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.195.57%84 304
