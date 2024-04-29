As a business, we are committed to encouraging environmental and societal change both through our own operations and as a key partner for our stakeholder groups. This is supported by our 2030 Sustainability Strategy, 'THG x Planet Earth', which details our goals and targets as we pledge to use our global scale, world-class talent, and dedication to innovation to act as a force for good.

Work has already begun to meet these targets and we have also replaced our Ethical Code of Conduct with our new THG Supply Chain Standards, which strengthens our approach with our supply chain.

Following completion of our expansionary investment in our global fulfilment infrastructure, we have transformed our approach to operations, optimising automation to reduce costs, create efficiencies and, in turn, support our path to positive cash generation.

THG Ingenuity was also recognised in the influential Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce, acknowledging its completeness of vision and ability to execute. We will continue to progress our technology roadmap and deepen partnerships over multiple services and territories.

framework exists throughout the Group, and that the Board is appropriately structured to guide THG through the next stage of its governance plans. With reference to my mandate to broaden the independence and diversity of the Board, we were delighted to welcome two further independent NEDs, Sue Farr and Helen Jones during 2023, building upon the progress made with the appointments of Gillian Kent and Dean Moore in September 2022. With the appointment of Sue as SID, it is pleasing that one of our four senior Board positions is now held by a woman, although we recognise we need to progress further in this regard.

Charles Allen, Lord Allen of Kensington CBE Independent Chair Introduction Welcome to our 2023 Annual Report. We are delighted to report a strong set of results, in particular achieving our cash generation guidance alongside improved profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis. When I joined THG, I was given a clear mandate to refresh the Board and further strengthen governance, independence and diversity. As documented throughout this Annual Report, we have made significant progress, both in this regard and in working closely with Matthew Moulding to develop the Senior Management team and refine the Group's strategy. As Chief Executive Officer, Matthew has set a clear strategy for the Group, supported by Senior Management, who continue to bring vast amounts of energy to execute this strategy and take

Indeed, we remain committed to further broadening diversity in line with the FCA's D&I targets (which are considered further in the Nomination Committee Report) and meeting the Group's own EDI targets, on which further information can be found within the Sustainability section of this Annual Report. The search to identify suitable candidates to enhance the composition of the Board will remain an ongoing focus throughout 2024, to ensure we have the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience and diversity on the Board to oversee the successful execution of the Group's strategy, and support THG's ongoing PLC evolution. In addition, we note the need to ensure that a robust and diverse succession pipeline is in place throughout the organisation more generally. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Iain McDonald for his significant contribution to the Company over his many years in office and prior to stepping down from the Board at the end of March. In particular, we have greatly valued his contribution to strengthening the Board composition, welcoming new NEDs and developing THG's strategy. Notably, when Iain stood down from the Board, we achieved an equal balance of independent and non-independent Directors (excluding myself), which rectified the previous departure from Code Provision 11. Further information on the Board changes which took place during 2023 can be found within the Corporate Governance Report and the Nomination Committee Report.

People and diversity Despite a challenging year for the UK jobs market, we continued to attract and retain top talent within THG during 2023. With a renewed focus on internal mobility, we provided support for 365 people to move into new roles within the Group, which has not only strengthened our internal talent pipeline, but helped to create a resilient and agile workforce for the future. We also invested in our future talent, onboarding 104 graduates, 24 interns and 100 apprentices. THG Accelerator, our in-house training programme for graduates from a non-computer science background, continued to provide a pipeline of diverse technology talent. ED&I remained high on our agenda, influencing our talent attraction strategy across all areas of the Group. We continued to improve our knowledge and understanding of accessibility and inclusion in the workplace, and entered a two-year strategic partnership with Tech She Can to bring more women into the technology industry. We are proud of the changes which we have made over the past 12 months, and plan to make further investment in our people in 2024.