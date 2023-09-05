5 September, 2023 - Manchester, United Kingdom- Ingenuity, the complete commerce division of THG plc, announced today successful partnerships with prominent Australian beauty brands, including notable names such as: Haircarebear; Celebrity Slim (both part of Australian Health Vitality); and Skin Virtue. This announcement solidifies Ingenuity's position as a formidable force in the Australian beauty and wellness markets.

Ingenuity enables seamless expansion into global markets and has had exponential growth within Australia over the past year, managing nine customer sites in the region and gaining traction among Australian brands through its streamlining of cross-border commerce complexities. The commerce solution offers brands access to a comprehensive suite of services, including high growth commerce technology, international fulfilment operations and creative digital solutions.

"The formation of these new partnerships highlights the broad-reaching capabilities of Ingenuity's complete commerce solution, making internationalisation a tangible reality for ambitious Australian brands," said Vivek Ganotra, CEO of Ingenuity. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to simplifying cross-border commerce for our Australian partners and other international customers, driving forward their global growth."

EXPANDING CAPABILITIES FOR AUSTRALIAN HEALTH VITALITY

Ingenuity has joined forces with Australian Health Vitality to manage the UK operations of The Group's Celebrity Slim brand, offering comprehensive support across all aspects of the go-to-market strategy, from technology implementation to order fulfilment. The partnership also leverages Ingenuity's consumer expertise within the UK market to drive new customer acquisition through marketing capabilities, including CRM and email strategies, resulting in boosted brand awareness for Celebrity Slim.

"A partnership with Ingenuity allows Australian businesses to scale more quickly using tried and tested strategies in the ecommerce channel across markets that barriers to entry can be high for the average business in Australia. We're confident Ingenuity's personalised approach to consumers and localised focus on regional markets will support us as we move to a more globalised customer offering," said Simon Stewart, Managing Director of Australian Health Vitality.

FURTHER GROWTH ON THE HORIZON

Ingenuity's successful partnership with Haircarebear saw the launch of their UK site in July 2023. This marks the launch of the brand's first online presence in the UK market, drawing upon Ingenuity's remarkable expertise in the supplement and wellness sector. Through Ingenuity, Haircarebear will access all elements of the complete commerce solution across the ecommerce technology stack, fulfilment and targeted marketing strategies.

SUPPORTING DIGITAL GROWTH FOR SKIN VIRTUE

In collaboration with Ingenuity, Skin Virtue, a prominent cleanical skincare brand with a network of 100 salons in Australia, has unveiled its first direct-to-consumer and B2B sites in the UK, utilising Ingenuity's complete commerce solution across technology, operational solutions and marketing. Ingenuity will be instrumental in enabling the brand's expansion into Australian, European and US markets.

"From their complete commerce offering, to their decades of experience and history in the beauty industry, we've seen Ingenuity's work elevate brands to new heights and take them from national favourites to international treasures," said Gary Williams, Co-Founder of Skin Virtue. "We're incredibly proud to be joining them and look forward to seeing where the partnership will take us."

To learn more about Ingenuity and its complete commerce solution, visit www.thgingenuity.com.