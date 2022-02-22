Log in
02:29aTHG Denies Supply Restrictions by Beauty Brands
MT
02:26aTHG says Dermalogica is not restricting supply of stock
RE
02/21Beauty Brands Cut Supplies To THG Over Extreme Discounting
MT
THG says Dermalogica is not restricting supply of stock

02/22/2022 | 02:26am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - E-commerce company THG said Dermalogica had not restricted the supply of stock to THG Beauty after a Telegraph report said the Unilever brand had taken action over concerns about discounting on the site.

"Dermalogica has not placed and is not looking to place anyrestrictions on its trading relationship with THG Beauty, including with regard to the supply of stock," the British company said on Tuesday.

The company said it was not aware of any other key supplier to THG Beauty who had or who intends to reduce supply or take any similar steps in relation to THG Beauty.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THG PLC -9.61% 102.5 Delayed Quote.-54.89%
UNILEVER PLC -0.21% 3850 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 178 M 2 964 M 2 964 M
Net income 2021 -115 M -157 M -157 M
Net Debt 2021 102 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 262 M 1 718 M 1 718 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 6 676
Free-Float 82,6%
