(Reuters) - UK e-commerce firm THG said on Tuesday it has agreed to a major new partnership between Ingenuity, its online platform that serves third-party brands, and UK wellness retailer Holland & Barrett for its automated facilities in the UK.
Separately, THG said that its fourth-quarter and full-year performance was in line with its expectations and forecast.
