    THG   GB00BMTV7393

THG PLC

(THG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/19 11:35:27 am EDT
116.45 GBX   -3.76%
02:24pUK's THG rejects bid approach; entrepreneur Candy shows interest
RE
01:56pUK's THG rejects bid approach from investment groups
RE
01:51pBritish entrepreneur Nick Candy mulls offer for e-commerce firm THG
RE
UK's THG rejects bid approach; entrepreneur Candy shows interest

05/19/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
Signage is seen on a THG office building in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - British e-commerce company THG was at the centre of a bid battle on Thursday, rejecting an offer from two investment groups and learning that local entrepreneur Nick Candy was considering making a bid.

The nutrition, beauty and e-commerce platform has been on a rollercoaster ride since it floated in 2020, with its shares down 80% this year due to rising costs and underwhelming earnings growth.

Chief Executive Matthew Moulding said in April that he had rejected "numerous bids" after he hinted in an interview he could take THG private because floating the business had "sucked from start to finish". He did not give any details at the time.

THG said on Thursday it had rejected a third unsolicited, highly preliminary and indicative non-binding proposal of 170 pence per share from Belerion Capital and King Street Capital Management. It said the proposal undervalued the company.

THG's shares closed at 116 pence, valuing the business at 1.42 billion pounds ($1.78 billion).

Separately, Candy's investment vehicle, Candy Ventures, said it was in the early stages of making a possible offer for THG, and it had until June 16 to either made a firm bid or walk away.

Nick Candy is a luxury property developer alongside his brother, Christian, and has also invested in a number of companies.

($1 = 0.7995 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THG PLC
02:24pUK's THG rejects bid approach; entrepreneur Candy shows interest
RE
01:56pUK's THG rejects bid approach from investment groups
RE
01:51pBritish entrepreneur Nick Candy mulls offer for e-commerce firm THG
RE
04/25THG CEO's Holding Group Obtains $23 Million Loan From UK Council
MT
04/21TRANSCRIPT : THG Plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 21, 2022
CI
04/21E-Commerce Retailer THG Rejects 'Numerous' Indicative Offers, CEO Says
MT
04/21THG Reports Record Revenue For 2021
MT
04/21THG rejects 'numerous' takeover approaches, warns on profit
RE
04/21THG : FY 2021 Preliminary Results Presentation
PU
04/21Earnings Flash (THG.L) THG Posts FY21 Revenue GBP2.18B
MT
Analyst Recommendations on THG PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 2 652 M 3 315 M 3 315 M
Net income 2022 -149 M -187 M -187 M
Net Debt 2022 281 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 478 M 1 833 M 1 847 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 10 046
Free-Float 75,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 121,00 GBX
Average target price 316,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew John Moulding Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Andrew Gallemore Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Lamb Allen Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Schalk van der Merwe Chief Technology Officer
Dominic Patrick Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THG PLC-47.21%1 833
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-26.50%234 646
MEITUAN INC.-23.69%135 499
PINDUODUO INC.-33.81%48 793
SHOPIFY INC.-73.82%45 489
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-44.43%37 748