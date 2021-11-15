Thimble Point and Pear Therapeutics Announce Additional $50 Million in Committed Capital to Fund Business Plan

Increases minimum gross proceeds from PIPE and Sponsor to $175 million

Removes minimum cash as a condition to the closing of the business combination

PIPE Investors have agreed to lock-up 82.4% of the PIPE shares

Today, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMA) (“Thimble Point”), a special purpose acquisition company, Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (“Pear”), the leader in developing and commercializing software to treat serious disease, called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), and an affiliate of Thimble Point’s sponsor, jointly announced an additional commitment from an affiliate of Thimble Point’s sponsor of up to $50 million.

Such commitment is in addition to the $23 million commitment that the affiliate of Thimble Point’s sponsor made as part of the private placement that is to be consummated in connection with the business combination (the “PIPE”). Together, the minimum gross amounts from the PIPE and by the affiliate of Thimble Point’s sponsor are expected to be $175 million. In connection with the revised definitive agreements, Pear has agreed to waive the requirement that total cash proceeds equal or exceed $200 million.

“Thimble Point’s mandate was to find a highly disruptive technology based company. We are thrilled to have found Pear, a company that is at the intersection of healthcare and technology and that could disrupt healthcare with cutting edge technology,” said Elon Boms, President and CEO of Thimble Point. “Pear is the perfect fit for us because its PDTs already are changing healthcare in the U.S., and Pear’s landmark payer decisions in 2021 with both government and commercial payers give us great confidence that PDTs will become mainstream medicine sooner than we expected when we approached Pear earlier this year. Thimble Point is proud to launch Pear as a well-funded public company.”

Under the terms of the revised definitive agreements, the affiliate of Thimble Point’s sponsor has agreed to fund the greater of (i) $27 million and (ii) the amount required to cause total gross proceeds from the PIPE, the commitments of Thimble Point’s sponsor and Thimble Point’s trust account to equal $175 million, subject to certain reductions if the total gross proceeds exceed $250 million. In consideration for the additional backstop funding from the affiliate of Thimble Point’s sponsor, Pear and Thimble Point have agreed to release certain shares and warrants held by the Sponsor from certain earn-out conditions in connection with the business combination. The affiliate of Thimble Point’s sponsor is also permitted to offer participants in the PIPE the opportunity to take part in the additional backstop funding for the transfer of certain shares and warrants held by the Sponsor in connection with such participation.

Additionally, today, Pear also announced that it had secured six-month lock-up agreements covering approximately 82.4% of the shares to be issued in connection with the previously announced $125 million PIPE, in each case subject to customary exceptions. No compensation was paid in connection with the entry into of such lock-up agreements.

“Pear is grateful for the support we have received from our PIPE investors and Thimble Point since we began raising the PIPE,” said Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Pear. “Our PIPE investors showed their belief in Pear’s promise when we up-sized the PIPE and did so again when they signed the lock up agreements.”

In light of the revised definitive agreements, Thimble Point also announced today that it expects that the special meeting of Thimble Point stockholders to vote on the combination with Pear (the “Special Meeting”), originally scheduled for Tuesday, November 23, 2021, will be adjourned to Tuesday, November 30, 2021. As a result of this change, the Special Meeting will now be held at 9:00 AM, Eastern Time, on November 30, 2021, in virtual format at https://www.cstproxy.com/thimblepoint/2021. Only the holders of Thimble Point’s common stock as of the close of business on October 18, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

THMA intends to provide further disclosure in respect of the above described matters prior to the meeting of the Thimble Point stockholders.

Business Combination with Thimble Point Acquisition Corp

As previously announced on June 22, 2021, Pear and Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: THMA), a special purpose acquisition company, entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in Pear becoming a publicly listed company. A special meeting for Thimble Point stockholders to vote on the combination with Pear will be held virtually on November 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM, Eastern Time and is expected to be adjourned until November 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM, Eastern Time. Subject to stockholder approval, the business combination is expected to close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions. Upon closing, Upon Closing, the Combined Company will trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “PEAR”.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics, or PDTs. Pear aims to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including the first three PDTs with disease treatment claims from FDA. Pear’s lead product, reSET®, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder, was the first PDT to receive Breakthrough Designation. Pear’s third product, Somryst® for the treatment of chronic insomnia, was the first PDT submitted through FDA’s traditional 510(k) pathway while simultaneously reviewed through FDA’s Software Precertification Pilot Program. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.

About Thimble Point Acquisition Corp.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on high-growth software and technology-enabled companies that are disrupting large and established industries and markets, and is led by Elon S. Boms, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Steven “Woody” Benson, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and Director. The members of the Company’s management team are associated with the Pritzker Vlock Family Office, a multi-billion-dollar family office that invests in companies and their management teams with industry changing ideas, as well as LaunchCapital, a premier venture capital firm with offices in Boston, New Haven and New York.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005506/en/