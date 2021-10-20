Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. THine Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6769   JP3345600005

THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.

(6769)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

THine Electronics : Announces Joining in Newly Established “Green x Digital Consortium”

10/20/2021 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THine Electronics, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange/JASDAQ: 6769), the global leader in high-speed serial interface and provider of mixed-signal LSI as well as valuable AI/IoT-based solution, announces that it has joined in “Green x Digital Consortium” newly established today to collaborate with industry-wide partners for accelerating its activities toward carbon neutrality as well as industrial and social innovation through digital solution.

Under the situation that Japan Government announced “Achieving Carbon Neutral in 2050”, Green x Digital Consortium has been established under the leadership of JEITA or Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association for the purpose to discuss and consider to fully utilize digital solutions by each supply chain player and to enhance inter-industry collaboration toward optimizing industrial and social activities, creating new markets, reforming activities, and applying new digital solution for industrial and social innovation, with which THine has agreed.
THine has contributed to Green Economy through its smart connectivity solutions by its interface products. For example, THine has reduced number of cables through establishing de facto standard for internal interface technology in 4K/8K televisions, resulting in reducing production energy of display-internal cables, reducing its transporting energy through achieving less cable weight. Also THine has contributed to lowering energy of image signal processing and reducing cooling energy through efficient power management systems. THine Group’s AI and IoT solution has contributed to reduce peoples’ moving energy and materials’ transporting energy.
THine Group will contribute to economic and social innovation through developing and applying its digital solution continuously.

About THine Electronics

THine Electronics Incorporated is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer that provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies. The technologies provided include V-by-One® HS, LVDS, other high-speed data signaling, ISP, timing controller, analog-to-digital converter, power management, and drivers for LEDs/motors as well as AI/IoT-based device and system solution through its subsidiary, Cathay Tri-Tech, Inc.
THine is headquartered in Tokyo, and has subsidiaries in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Santa Clara. THine is listed on JASDAQ of Tokyo Stock Exchange under the security code of 6769. For more information, visit https://www.thine.co.jp/en/.

TRADEMARKS
“V-by-One” is a registered trademark of THine Electronics, Inc.
All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.
2020THINE ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019THINE ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019THINE ELECTRONICS : Announces Completion of Acquiring Cathay Tri-Tech, Inc., IoT/M2M Solut..
BU
2019THine Electronics, Inc. completed the acquisition of additional 31.5% stake in Cathay T..
CI
2019Thine Electronics Inc. and Keyssa Systems, Inc. Announces Launch of Detachable Hd Camer..
CI
2018THINE ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018THine Electronics, Inc. completed the acquisition of 52.39% stake in Cathay Tri-Tech., ..
CI
2018THine Electronics, Inc. agreed to acquire additional 31.5% stake in Cathay Tri-Tech.,in..
CI
2018THine Electronics, Inc. signed a share transfer agreement to acquire 52.39% stake in Ca..
CI
2018THine Has Working Samples of V-by-One®US Chip Set Ready
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 879 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net income 2020 -697 M -6,09 M -6,09 M
Net cash 2020 6 732 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,9x
Yield 2020 1,28%
Capitalization 9 383 M 82,1 M 81,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
THine Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 868,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tetsuya Iizuka Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoichiro Minami President, COO & Representative Director
Takeo Yamamoto CFO, Director & Manager-General Affairs
Kazutaka Nogami Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yutaka Funada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.23.47%82
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%558 624
NVIDIA CORPORATION70.74%556 358
INTEL CORPORATION10.82%223 987
BROADCOM INC.16.57%210 085
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.75%183 008