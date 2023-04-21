THine Unveils Its Advanced Interface Technology “V-by-One® HS plus,” Suitable for Achieving Energy Efficiency of Televisions

THine Electronics, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6769), the global leader in high-speed serial interface and provider of mixed-signal LSI as well as valuable AI/IoT-based solution, today unveils its advanced high-speed serial interface technology “V-by-One® HS plus” that enables internal data transmission of 4K/8K televisions twice as fast as widely penetrated de facto standard V-by-One® HS technology. “V-by-One® HS plus” technology is suitable for achieving required energy efficiency of televisions and displays, corresponding to today’s requirements of higher resolution and refresh rate. THine will start providing “V-by-One® HS plus Standard” to its valuable licensees since June 2023, replacing today’s de facto standard.

Today television and display markets require higher resolution and higher refresh rate. THine’s advanced high-speed serial interface technology “V-by-One® HS plus Standard”, achieving high-speed of 8Gbps/lane, enables to reduce data lanes and pin counts of related LSIs by one half, lowering power consumption, and can contribute the enhanced ecodesign requirements in Europe, US, etc. “V-by-One® HS plus Standard” provided by THine has two modes: 1) “HS plus Mode” with data rate of 8Gbps/lane and 2) “HS Mode” compatible to today’s de facto standard technology, V-by-One® HS. Since “V-by-One® HS plus Standard” has such two modes, current V-by-One® HS will end to be replaced and new users will be supported by “V-by-One® HS plus Standard.” This advanced technology follows V-by-One® HS Standard, including basic protocols, design concept, so that users have little hurdles in switching from V-by-One® HS. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Since 2011, global high-resolution television and display markets have generally used the high-speed internal interface technology V-by-One® HS as de facto standard, licensed by THine. Its hundreds of the licensees have enjoyed this technology and cultivated the value of high-resolution televisions and displays with THine.

“V-by-One® HS plus” specification includes higher data transmission with 8 Gbps/lane, twice as fast as V-by-One® HS. This technology, enabling large sized LCD televisions and OLED televisions to achieve higher resolution and also enabling gaming monitors to achieve higher refresh rates more than 120 Hz, can reduce the pin counts and footprints of video processors or timing controllers as well as number of internal cables, resulting in lowering power consumption of the whole systems. In high resolution television and display markets, wider adoption of “V-by-One® HS plus” can contribute today’s enhanced ecodesign requirements in Europe, US, etc. “V-by-One® HS plus” technology has been completely developed and initiated by THine in Japan.

