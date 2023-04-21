Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. THine Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6769   JP3345600005

THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.

(6769)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-21 am EDT
862.00 JPY   -0.12%
05:01aTHine Unveils Its Advanced Interface Technology “V-by-One® HS plus,” Suitable for Achieving Energy Efficiency of Televisions
BU
2022THINE ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Thine Electronics, Inc. High-Speed Data Transmission Product, Compatible with Multiple Cameras, Adopted in Drive Recorder Produced by Owltech
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

THine Unveils Its Advanced Interface Technology “V-by-One® HS plus,” Suitable for Achieving Energy Efficiency of Televisions

04/21/2023 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THine Electronics, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6769), the global leader in high-speed serial interface and provider of mixed-signal LSI as well as valuable AI/IoT-based solution, today unveils its advanced high-speed serial interface technology “V-by-One® HS plus” that enables internal data transmission of 4K/8K televisions twice as fast as widely penetrated de facto standard V-by-One® HS technology. “V-by-One® HS plus” technology is suitable for achieving required energy efficiency of televisions and displays, corresponding to today’s requirements of higher resolution and refresh rate. THine will start providing “V-by-One® HS plus Standard” to its valuable licensees since June 2023, replacing today’s de facto standard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005053/en/

Today television and display markets require higher resolution and higher refresh rate. THine’s advanced high-speed serial interface technology “V-by-One® HS plus Standard”, achieving high-speed of 8Gbps/lane, enables to reduce data lanes and pin counts of related LSIs by one half, lowering power consumption, and can contribute the enhanced ecodesign requirements in Europe, US, etc. “V-by-One® HS plus Standard” provided by THine has two modes: 1) “HS plus Mode” with data rate of 8Gbps/lane and 2) “HS Mode” compatible to today’s de facto standard technology, V-by-One® HS. Since “V-by-One® HS plus Standard” has such two modes, current V-by-One® HS will end to be replaced and new users will be supported by “V-by-One® HS plus Standard.” This advanced technology follows V-by-One® HS Standard, including basic protocols, design concept, so that users have little hurdles in switching from V-by-One® HS. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today television and display markets require higher resolution and higher refresh rate. THine’s advanced high-speed serial interface technology “V-by-One® HS plus Standard”, achieving high-speed of 8Gbps/lane, enables to reduce data lanes and pin counts of related LSIs by one half, lowering power consumption, and can contribute the enhanced ecodesign requirements in Europe, US, etc. “V-by-One® HS plus Standard” provided by THine has two modes: 1) “HS plus Mode” with data rate of 8Gbps/lane and 2) “HS Mode” compatible to today’s de facto standard technology, V-by-One® HS. Since “V-by-One® HS plus Standard” has such two modes, current V-by-One® HS will end to be replaced and new users will be supported by “V-by-One® HS plus Standard.” This advanced technology follows V-by-One® HS Standard, including basic protocols, design concept, so that users have little hurdles in switching from V-by-One® HS. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Since 2011, global high-resolution television and display markets have generally used the high-speed internal interface technology V-by-One® HS as de facto standard, licensed by THine. Its hundreds of the licensees have enjoyed this technology and cultivated the value of high-resolution televisions and displays with THine.

“V-by-One® HS plus” specification includes higher data transmission with 8 Gbps/lane, twice as fast as V-by-One® HS. This technology, enabling large sized LCD televisions and OLED televisions to achieve higher resolution and also enabling gaming monitors to achieve higher refresh rates more than 120 Hz, can reduce the pin counts and footprints of video processors or timing controllers as well as number of internal cables, resulting in lowering power consumption of the whole systems. In high resolution television and display markets, wider adoption of “V-by-One® HS plus” can contribute today’s enhanced ecodesign requirements in Europe, US, etc. “V-by-One® HS plus” technology has been completely developed and initiated by THine in Japan.

* “V-by-One” is a registered trademark of THine Electronics, Inc.

About THine Electronics

THine Electronics Incorporated is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer that provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies. The technologies provided include V-by-One® HS plus, LVDS, ISP, TCON, ADC, power management, and drivers for LEDs/motors as well as IoT/M2M solution through Cathay Tri-Tech, Inc.
THine is headquartered in Tokyo, and has subsidiaries in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Santa Clara. THine is listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange under the security code of 6769. For more information, visit https://www.thine.co.jp/en/.

# # #

TRADEMARKS
All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.
05:01aTHine Unveils Its Advanced Interface Technology “V-by-One® HS plus,” Suitab..
BU
2022THINE ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Thine Electronics, Inc. High-Speed Data Transmission Product, Compatible with Multiple ..
CI
2021THINE ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021THINE ELECTRONICS, INC. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
2021THine Announces Its Mid-term Strategy, “5G&beyond-NE,” Aiming to Triple Its..
BU
2021THine Electronics, Inc. Announces an Extremely Small Redriver for USB4 Active Copper Ca..
CI
2021THine Announces an Extremely Small Redriver for USB4 Active Copper Cables
BU
2021Thine Electronics : Announces Joining in Newly Established “Green x Digital Consorti..
BU
2020THINE ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 456 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
Net income 2022 820 M 6,12 M 6,12 M
Net cash 2022 7 302 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 363 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
THine Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tetsuya Iizuka Chairman
Yoichiro Minami President, COO & Representative Director
Takeo Yamamoto Manager-General Affairs
Kazutaka Nogami Director
Shuji Yamaguchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THINE ELECTRONICS, INC.-1.26%70
NVIDIA CORPORATION85.47%668 385
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.38%434 822
BROADCOM INC.13.22%263 921
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.90%160 054
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.38.86%145 024
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer