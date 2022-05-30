Think Research : Early Warning Report

EARLY WARNING REPORT Form 62-103F1 Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements Item 1 - Security and Reporting Issuer 1.1 State the designation of securities to which this report relates and the name and address of the head office of the issuer of the securities. The designation of securities to which this report relates is a credit agreement dated April 22, 2022 (the "Credit Agreement") between Beedie Investments Limited (the "Acquiror") and Think Research Corporation (the "Company"), whose head office is located at 351 King Street East, Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5A 0L6. 1.2 State the name of the market in which the transaction or other occurrence that triggered the requirement to file this report took place. The transactions that triggered the requirement to file this Report did not occur on a stock exchange or other securities market. Refer to Item 2.2 below. Item 2 - Identity of the Acquiror State the name and address of the acquiror.

Beedie Investments Limited (the " Acquiror ") Suite 1570 - 1111 West Georgia St. Vancouver, BC

V6E 4M3

The Acquiror is a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), with its head office located at the address above. Its principal business is holding investments. State the date of the transaction or other occurrence that triggered the requirement to file this report and briefly describe the transaction or other occurrence. On April 22, 2022, the Acquiror entered into the Credit Agreement with the Company pursuant to which the Acquiror has agreed to loan up to $25 million (the "Loan Facility") to Company. The Loan Facility will be funded by way of an initial advance of $10 million (the "Initial Advance") on the closing date (the "Closing Date"), and the remaining $15 million will be available for subsequent advances in minimum tranches of $3 million (each, a "Subsequent Advance") over the term of the Loan Facility. The Loan Facility carries an interest rate of 8.5% on advanced funds and 1.25% on standby funds available, with the principal payment due 48 months after the Closing Date. Proceeds of the Initial Advance will be used to fund future acquisitions, organic growth investments, and general working capital purposes. Subsequent Advances will be used to finance the acquisition of complementary businesses or assets by the Company. At any time during the term of the Convertible Facility, the Acquiror may elect to convert the principal amount of the Initial Advance into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a

conversion price of $1.443 per Common Share, subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement (the "Initial Conversion Price"). Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the principal amount of any Subsequent Advance under the Loan Facility will be convertible into Common Shares at a conversion price equal to the higher of: (i) the market price of the Common Shares, less the maximum permitted discount under applicable stock exchange rules; and (ii) a 25% premium above the 20 trading day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Common Shares, in each case measured on the close of trading on the trading day immediately prior to the announcement of the acquisition to be the financed with such Subsequent Advance. Under the terms of the Credit Agreement, the Company is entitled to require the Acquiror to convert up to 50% of the principal amount of the Initial Advance or any Subsequent Advance in the event that the 20 trading day VWAP of the Common Shares equals or exceeds a 50% premium to the Initial Conversion Price or the Subsequent Conversion Price, as applicable. While the Acquiror has at least $10 million in capital invested in the Company, the Acquiror will be entitled to have an observer on the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). Should the Acquiror own at least 15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, calculated on a non- diluted basis, it will have the option to require the Company to nominate a representative to the Board of the Company for the period it continues to hold at least 15% of such securities. 2.3 State the names of any joint actors. Not applicable. Item 3 - Interest in Securities of the Reporting Issuer State the designation and number or principal amount of securities acquired or disposed of that triggered the requirement to file this report and the change in the acquiror's securityholding percentage in the class of securities.

See Item 2.2. State whether the acquiror acquired or disposed ownership of, or acquired or ceased to have control over, the securities that triggered the requirement to file this report.

The Acquiror acquired ownership over the securities that triggered the requirement to file this report. See Item 2.2 If the transaction involved a securities lending arrangement, state that fact. Not applicable. State the designation and number or principal amount of securities and the acquiror's securityholding percentage in the class of securities, immediately before and after the transaction or other occurrence that triggered the requirement to file this report.

Immediately prior to entering into the Credit Agreement, the Acquiror, directly or indirectly, owned or controlled 1,059,900 Common Shares. Assuming conversion in full of the Initial Advance into

Common Shares in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement, the Acquiror, directly or indirectly, would own or control a total of 7,989,906 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Assuming conversion in full of the entire Loan Facility into Common Shares in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement (assuming that all Subsequent Advances under the Loan Facility are converted into Common Shares at a conversion price of $0.85 per share, representing a 25% premium above the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange as May 10, 2022), the Acquiror, directly or indirectly, would own or control a total of 25,636,964 Common Shares, representing approximately 30.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. The actual number of Common Shares issued pursuant to the conversion of any Subsequent Advances under the Loan Facility will depend upon the 20-day VWAP of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange applicable at the time. State the designation and number or principal amount of securities and the acquiror's securityholding percentage in the class of securities referred to in Item 3.3 over which the acquiror, either alone or together with any joint actors, has ownership and control,

See Item 3.4. the acquiror, either alone or together with any joint actors, has ownership but control is held by persons or companies other than the acquiror or any joint actor, and

Not applicable. the acquiror, either alone or together with any joint actors, has exclusive or shared control but does not have ownership.

Not applicable. If the acquiror or any of its joint actors has an interest in, or right or obligation associated with, a related financial instrument involving a security of the class of securities in respect of which disclosure is required under this item, describe the material terms of the related financial instrument and its impact on the acquiror's securityholdings.

See Items 2.2 and 3.3. If the acquiror or any of its joint actors is a party to a securities lending arrangement involving a security of the class of securities in respect of which disclosure is required under this item, describe the material terms of the arrangement including the duration of the arrangement, the number or principal amount of securities involved and any right to recall the securities or identical securities that have been transferred or lent under the arrangement.

Not applicable.

State if the securities lending arrangement is subject to the exception provided in section 5.7 of NI 62-104.

Not applicable. 3.8 If the acquiror or any of its joint actors is a party to an agreement, arrangement or understanding that has the effect of altering, directly or indirectly, the acquiror's economic exposure to the security of the class of securities to which this report relates, describe the material terms of the agreement, arrangement or understanding. Not applicable. Item 4 - Consideration Paid State the value, in Canadian dollars, of any consideration paid or received per security and in total.

See Item 3.1 above. In the case of a transaction or other occurrence that did not take place on a stock exchange or other market that represents a published market for the securities, including an issuance from treasury, disclose the nature and value, in Canadian dollars, of the consideration paid or received by the acquiror.

See Item 3.1 above. If the securities were acquired or disposed of other than by purchase or sale, describe the method of acquisition or disposition. See Item 3.1 above. Item 5 - Purpose of the Transaction State the purpose or purposes of the acquiror and any joint actors for the acquisition or disposition of securities of the reporting issuer. Describe any plans or future intentions which the acquiror and any joint actors may have which relate to or would result in any of the following: the acquisition of additional securities of the reporting issuer, or the disposition of securities of the reporting issuer; a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the reporting issuer or any of its subsidiaries; a sale or transfer of a material amount of the assets of the reporting issuer or any of its subsidiaries a change in the board of directors or management of the reporting issuer, including any plans or intentions to change the number or term of directors or to fill any existing vacancy on the board; a material change in the present capitalization or dividend policy of the reporting issuer; a material change in the reporting issuer's business or corporate structure;