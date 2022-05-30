Think Research : Interim Financial Statements Report - English
Think Research Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
1
Think Research Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of Canadian dollars and thousands of shares, except per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
$
$
Assets
Current
Cash
6,057
6,324
Accounts receivable
12,627
14,934
Prepaids and other
2,973
4,608
Total current assets
21,657
25,866
Non-current
Property and equipment, net
2,124
2,193
Right-of-use-assets, net (Note 3)
13,431
11,616
Tax asset receivable
9,428
9,428
Intangible assets, net
85,139
86,932
Total assets
131,779
136,035
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
14,989
13,609
Acquisition consideration (Note 4)
9,438
9,253
Deferred revenue
11,490
12,490
Lease obligations (Note 3)
3,977
2,607
Total current liabilities
39,894
37,959
Non-current
Long-term debt (Note 5)
26,043
26,984
Deferred income taxes
7,979
9,044
Acquisition consideration (Note 4)
2,550
2,364
Lease obligations (Note 3)
10,506
9,771
Total liabilities
86,972
86,122
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
165,309
164,820
Contributed surplus
7,367
6,806
Accumulated other comprehensive income
153
111
Deficit
(128,022)
(121,824)
Total shareholders' equity
44,807
49,913
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
131,779
136,035
On behalf of the Board:
"Signed"
"Signed"
Director - Sachin Aggarwal
Director - Richard Wells
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
2
Think Research Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars and thousands of shares, except per share amounts)
Three months
Three months
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
2022
2021
$
$
Revenue
(Note 8)
20,204
8,366
Cost of sales
(Note 9)
11,090
3,025
Gross profit
9,114
5,341
Operating expenses
(Note 9)
General and administration
6,242
4,740
Research and development
1,894
1,775
Sales and marketing
2,315
1,812
Depreciation and amortization
3,636
975
Total operating expenses
14,087
9,302
Loss before other expenses and income taxes
(4,973)
(3,961)
Other expenses
Acquisition, restructuring and other (Note 11)
1,062
811
Finance costs (Note 10)
1,076
271
Total other expenses
2,138
1,082
Net income (loss) before income tax
(7,111)
(5,043)
Income tax expense (recovery)
(913)
-
Net income (loss) for the period
(6,198)
(5,043)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Item that may be subsequently reclassified to profit:
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign
42
(55)
operations (net of tax)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax effect
42
(55)
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
(6,156)
(5,098)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.11)
(0.12)
Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted
58,739
40,460
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Think Research Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(In thousands of Canadian dollars and thousands of shares, except per share amounts)
Accumulated
other
Total
# shares
Common
Contributed
comprehensive
shareholders'
('000s)
shares
surplus
Deficit
income
equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 1, 2022
58,458
164,820
6,806
(121,824)
111
49,913
Net loss for the period
-
(6,198)
-
(6,198)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
42
42
Shares issued on exercise of share-based awards (Note 7)
345
489
(486)
-
-
3
Stock-based compensation (Note 9)
-
-
1,047
-
-
1,047
Balance, March 31, 2022
58,803
165,309
7,367
(128,022)
153
44,807
Accumulated
other
Total
# shares
Common
Contributed
comprehensive
shareholders'
('000s)
shares
surplus
Deficit
loss
equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 1, 2021
36,100
106,567
2,725
(92,775)
-
16,517
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(5,043)
-
(5,043)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(55)
(55)
Issuance of equity for business acquisitions
6,413
24,301
-
-
-
24,301
Shares issued on exercise of share-based awards (Note 7)
93
489
(439)
-
-
50
Stock-based compensation (Note 9)
-
-
1,342
-
-
1,342
Balance, March 31, 2021
42,606
131,357
3,628
(97,818)
(55)
37,112
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
4
Think Research Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of Canadian dollars and thousands of shares, except per share amounts)
Three months
Three months
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
2022
2021
$
$
Cash provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(6,198)
(5,043)
Items not affecting cash
Depreciation and amortization
3,636
975
Stock-based compensation (Note 9)
1,047
1,342
Income tax expense (recovery)
(913)
-
Finance costs (Note 10)
1,076
271
Changes in estimated contingent consideration
355
69
Changes to leases not included in amortization
-
(120)
Changes in non-cash working capital balances (Note 12)
4,085
(5,295)
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
3,088
(7,801)
Financing activities
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
-
9,000
Payments for loans and borrowings
(873)
-
Payments for lease liabilities
(793)
(374)
Finance costs (Note 10)
(1,076)
(271)
Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants
-
50
Other
245
-
Cash provided by financing activities
(2,497)
8,405
Investing activities
Additions of property and equipment
(90)
(12)
Additions to right-of-use assets
-
(25)
Additions of intangible assets
(768)
(414)
Acquisition consideration paid, net of cash acquired
-
(4,329)
Cash used in investing activities
(858)
(4,780)
Change in cash
(267)
(4,176)
Cash, beginning of period
6,324
10,875
Cash, end of period
6,057
6,699
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Think Research Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:18:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION
Sales 2022
90,1 M
71,2 M
71,2 M
Net income 2022
-16,4 M
-13,0 M
-13,0 M
Net Debt 2022
31,0 M
24,5 M
24,5 M
P/E ratio 2022
-2,20x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
39,5 M
31,0 M
31,2 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,78x
EV / Sales 2023
0,64x
Nbr of Employees
189
Free-Float
90,1%
Chart THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
0,67 CAD
Average target price
2,23 CAD
Spread / Average Target
233%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.