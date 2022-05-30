Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Think Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THNK   CA88410J1075

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION

(THNK)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/30 01:00:14 pm EDT
0.6800 CAD   +1.49%
01:19pTHINK RESEARCH : Interim Financial Statements Report - English
PU
01:19pTHINK RESEARCH : Notice of the Meeting and Record Date
PU
01:19pTHINK RESEARCH : Early Warning Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Think Research : Interim Financial Statements Report - English

05/30/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Think Research Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

1

Think Research Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of Canadian dollars and thousands of shares, except per share amounts)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

$

$

Assets

Current

Cash

6,057

6,324

Accounts receivable

12,627

14,934

Prepaids and other

2,973

4,608

Total current assets

21,657

25,866

Non-current

Property and equipment, net

2,124

2,193

Right-of-use-assets, net (Note 3)

13,431

11,616

Tax asset receivable

9,428

9,428

Intangible assets, net

85,139

86,932

Total assets

131,779

136,035

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

14,989

13,609

Acquisition consideration (Note 4)

9,438

9,253

Deferred revenue

11,490

12,490

Lease obligations (Note 3)

3,977

2,607

Total current liabilities

39,894

37,959

Non-current

Long-term debt (Note 5)

26,043

26,984

Deferred income taxes

7,979

9,044

Acquisition consideration (Note 4)

2,550

2,364

Lease obligations (Note 3)

10,506

9,771

Total liabilities

86,972

86,122

Shareholders' equity

Common shares

165,309

164,820

Contributed surplus

7,367

6,806

Accumulated other comprehensive income

153

111

Deficit

(128,022)

(121,824)

Total shareholders' equity

44,807

49,913

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

131,779

136,035

On behalf of the Board:

"Signed"

"Signed"

Director - Sachin Aggarwal

Director - Richard Wells

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

2

Think Research Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars and thousands of shares, except per share amounts)

Three months

Three months

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

2022

2021

$

$

Revenue (Note 8)

20,204

8,366

Cost of sales (Note 9)

11,090

3,025

Gross profit

9,114

5,341

Operating expenses (Note 9)

General and administration

6,242

4,740

Research and development

1,894

1,775

Sales and marketing

2,315

1,812

Depreciation and amortization

3,636

975

Total operating expenses

14,087

9,302

Loss before other expenses and income taxes

(4,973)

(3,961)

Other expenses

Acquisition, restructuring and other (Note 11)

1,062

811

Finance costs (Note 10)

1,076

271

Total other expenses

2,138

1,082

Net income (loss) before income tax

(7,111)

(5,043)

Income tax expense (recovery)

(913)

-

Net income (loss) for the period

(6,198)

(5,043)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to profit:

Foreign currency translation differences for foreign

42

(55)

operations (net of tax)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax effect

42

(55)

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

(6,156)

(5,098)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.11)

(0.12)

Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted

58,739

40,460

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3

Think Research Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(In thousands of Canadian dollars and thousands of shares, except per share amounts)

Accumulated

other

Total

# shares

Common

Contributed

comprehensive

shareholders'

('000s)

shares

surplus

Deficit

income

equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 1, 2022

58,458

164,820

6,806

(121,824)

111

49,913

Net loss for the period

-

(6,198)

-

(6,198)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

42

42

Shares issued on exercise of share-based awards (Note 7)

345

489

(486)

-

-

3

Stock-based compensation (Note 9)

-

-

1,047

-

-

1,047

Balance, March 31, 2022

58,803

165,309

7,367

(128,022)

153

44,807

Accumulated

other

Total

# shares

Common

Contributed

comprehensive

shareholders'

('000s)

shares

surplus

Deficit

loss

equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 1, 2021

36,100

106,567

2,725

(92,775)

-

16,517

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(5,043)

-

(5,043)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(55)

(55)

Issuance of equity for business acquisitions

6,413

24,301

-

-

-

24,301

Shares issued on exercise of share-based awards (Note 7)

93

489

(439)

-

-

50

Stock-based compensation (Note 9)

-

-

1,342

-

-

1,342

Balance, March 31, 2021

42,606

131,357

3,628

(97,818)

(55)

37,112

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

Think Research Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of Canadian dollars and thousands of shares, except per share amounts)

Three months

Three months

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

2022

2021

$

$

Cash provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(6,198)

(5,043)

Items not affecting cash

Depreciation and amortization

3,636

975

Stock-based compensation (Note 9)

1,047

1,342

Income tax expense (recovery)

(913)

-

Finance costs (Note 10)

1,076

271

Changes in estimated contingent consideration

355

69

Changes to leases not included in amortization

-

(120)

Changes in non-cash working capital balances (Note 12)

4,085

(5,295)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,088

(7,801)

Financing activities

Proceeds from loans and borrowings

-

9,000

Payments for loans and borrowings

(873)

-

Payments for lease liabilities

(793)

(374)

Finance costs (Note 10)

(1,076)

(271)

Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants

-

50

Other

245

-

Cash provided by financing activities

(2,497)

8,405

Investing activities

Additions of property and equipment

(90)

(12)

Additions to right-of-use assets

-

(25)

Additions of intangible assets

(768)

(414)

Acquisition consideration paid, net of cash acquired

-

(4,329)

Cash used in investing activities

(858)

(4,780)

Change in cash

(267)

(4,176)

Cash, beginning of period

6,324

10,875

Cash, end of period

6,057

6,699

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Think Research Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION
01:19pTHINK RESEARCH : Interim Financial Statements Report - English
PU
01:19pTHINK RESEARCH : Notice of the Meeting and Record Date
PU
01:19pTHINK RESEARCH : Early Warning Report
PU
09:00aTRANSCRIPT : Think Research Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 30, 2022
CI
07:31aThink Research Reports Record Q1 2022 Revenue with Continued Growth in the Software and..
AQ
05/26Think Research Provides Details of its Cost Optimization Program
MT
05/26Think Research Updates its Cost Optimization Program
AQ
05/26Think Research Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
AQ
05/20Think Research Unit Partners with COPD Foundation to Deliver a Global Educational Platf..
MT
05/20MDBriefCase, a Think Research Subsidiary, Partners with COPD Foundation to Deliver a Gl..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 90,1 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
Net income 2022 -16,4 M -13,0 M -13,0 M
Net Debt 2022 31,0 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,5 M 31,0 M 31,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Think Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,67 CAD
Average target price 2,23 CAD
Spread / Average Target 233%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sachin Aggarwal Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Hayes Chief Financial Officer
Eric Hoskins Chairman
Saurabh Mukhi Chief Technology Officer
Kirsten Lewis Vice President-Clinical Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION-55.33%31
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.76%2 043 571
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.63%55 359
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.36%49 403
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-51.54%46 975
SEA LIMITED-62.96%46 380