Think Research : Interim Financial Statements Report - English

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Think Research Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of Canadian dollars and thousands of shares, except per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 $ $ Assets Current Cash 6,057 6,324 Accounts receivable 12,627 14,934 Prepaids and other 2,973 4,608 Total current assets 21,657 25,866 Non-current Property and equipment, net 2,124 2,193 Right-of-use-assets, net (Note 3) 13,431 11,616 Tax asset receivable 9,428 9,428 Intangible assets, net 85,139 86,932 Total assets 131,779 136,035 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14,989 13,609 Acquisition consideration (Note 4) 9,438 9,253 Deferred revenue 11,490 12,490 Lease obligations (Note 3) 3,977 2,607 Total current liabilities 39,894 37,959 Non-current Long-term debt (Note 5) 26,043 26,984 Deferred income taxes 7,979 9,044 Acquisition consideration (Note 4) 2,550 2,364 Lease obligations (Note 3) 10,506 9,771 Total liabilities 86,972 86,122 Shareholders' equity Common shares 165,309 164,820 Contributed surplus 7,367 6,806 Accumulated other comprehensive income 153 111 Deficit (128,022) (121,824) Total shareholders' equity 44,807 49,913 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 131,779 136,035

On behalf of the Board: "Signed" "Signed" Director - Sachin Aggarwal Director - Richard Wells

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

