Think Research : MD&A - English

Think Research Corporation Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS ("MD&A") FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 Basis of Presentation This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for Think Research Corporation ("Think" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 and Think's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Financial Statements") and the related notes thereto. Unless the context otherwise requires, all references to "Think", the "Company", "TRC", "we", "us" or "our" refers to Think Research Corporation and its subsidiaries. The Company presents its financial statements in Canadian dollars and in this MD&A all references to "$" or "dollars" and amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. All figures are presented in thousands of dollars unless otherwise indicated. $M refers to millions in Canadian dollars. Due to rounding, certain totals and subtotals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile. Information contained in this MD&A is based on information available to management as of May 28, 2022. Additional information relating to Think is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Introduction On December 23, 2020, AIM4 Ventures Inc. ("AIM4 Ventures") completed a reverse take-over (the "RTO") with TRC Management Holdings Corp. by way of a plan of arrangement that resulted in AIM4 Ventures amalgamating with TRC Management Holdings Corp. and 2775554 Ontario Inc. and the amalgamated entity changing its name to Think Research Corporation. As a result of the RTO, the Company began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 30, 2020 under the symbol "THNK". Certain groupings on Think's financial statements in the first quarter of 2022 have been changed from the groupings in prior periods. Both formats of presentation were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These changes in the presentation of the financial statements were made by management to assist users of the financial statements to more easily identify key trends and information. As a result, however, certain comparisons will not be consistent between periods. Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information Certain statements in this MD&A, other than statements of historical fact, contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and are based on certain Think Research Corporation 1

assumptions and reflect the Company's current expectations based on information currently available with respect to such matters. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and the reader is cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward- looking statements in this MD&A may include, without limitation, statements contained in the "Outlook" section of this MD&A, including those regarding the Company's growth strategy and its plans and tactics to achieve growth objectives; the Company's plans to realize revenue, cost and operational synergies with respect to acquired companies; the intention to become an essential data solutions provider for healthcare providers; the Company's plans to grow revenues, margins and Adjusted EBITDA; the Company's intention to rely on cash flows from operations and, if required, additional financings to achieve its growth strategies; the anticipated completion date of the Company's new office space; statements regarding the Scotia Credit Agreement and the Beedie Credit Agreement; the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies, competitive strengths and outlook of the Company, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward- looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "seeks", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "committed" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company, and could cause actual results to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company's success in anticipating and managing such factors. Such factors are not exhaustive of the factors that may impact the Company's forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change. The forward-looking information included in this MD&A is made as of the date of this MD&A and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this MD&A. Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company Think Research Corporation 2

undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. All forward-looking information in this MD&A is qualified by these cautionary statements. This MD&A contains financial outlook information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The financial outlook included in this MD&A includes, but is not limited to: the Company's plans to realize revenue, cost and operational synergies with respect to acquired companies; that the realization of cost at operational synergies will result in the Company achieving positive operating cash flow; the Company's plans to grow revenue with improving margins and positive Adjusted EBITDA; the Company's intent to increase revenue per user; the intent to monetize licensed users directly; the revenues to be realized in future periods from contracts entered into by the Company; that the Company may breach its debt covenants or require additional debt or equity financing in the event that it does not realize sustained positive operating cash flows in the near term; and statements regarding the Scotia Credit Agreement and the Beedie Credit Agreement. The financial outlook set out in this MD&A is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications set out in these cautionary statements. The financial outlook contained in this MD&A was approved by management as of the date of this MD&A and was provided for the purpose of providing an outlook of the Company's activities and results and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Management believes that the financial outlook has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting reasonable assumptions, estimates and judgments; however, actual results of the Company's operations may vary from those described herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial outlook contained in this MD&A, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable Canadian law. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this MD&A should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Non-IFRS Financial Measures This MD&A makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios. These measures and ratios are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures and ratios are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures included in the Company's financial statements by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Non-IFRS measures and ratios have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the periods indicated. The Company uses non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions, highlighting trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Specifically, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, when viewed with the Company's results under IFRS and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information relating to the Company's business by removing potential distortions that may arise from Think Research Corporation 3