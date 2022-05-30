Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Think Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THNK   CA88410J1075

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION

(THNK)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/30 01:00:14 pm EDT
0.6800 CAD   +1.49%
THINK RESEARCH : Interim Financial Statements Report - English
PU
THINK RESEARCH : Notice of the Meeting and Record Date
PU
THINK RESEARCH : Early Warning Report
PU
Think Research : Notice of the Meeting and Record Date

05/30/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
TSX TRUST COMPANY

VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION

May 27, 2022

TO ALL APPLICABLE EXCHANGES AND COMMISSIONS:

RE:

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION

Confirmation of Notice of Record and Meeting Dates

We are pleased to confirm that Notice of Record and Meeting Dates was sent to The Canadian Depository for Securities.

We advise the following with respect to the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Security Holders for the subject issuer:

1

ISIN:

CA88410J1075

CUSIP:

88410J107

2

Date Fixed for the Meeting:

August 2, 2022

3

Record Date for Notice:

June 21, 2022

4

Record Date for Voting:

June 21, 2022

5

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:

June 21, 2022

6

Classes or Series of Securities that entitle

COMMON

the holder to receive Notice of the Meeting:

7

Classes or Series of Securities that entitle

COMMON

the holder to vote at the meeting:

8

Business to be conducted at the meeting:

Annual General

9

Notice-and-Access:

Registered Shareholders:

YES

Beneficial Holders:

YES

Stratification Level:

Not Applicable

10

Reporting issuer is sending proxy-related materials

directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners:

YES

11

Issuer paying for delivery to Objecting Beneficial Owners:

YES

Yours truly,

TSX Trust Company

"

Oliver Keung "

Relationship Manager

oliver.keung@tmx.com

VANCOUVER

CALGARY

650 West Georgia Street,

300-5th Avenue SW, 10th floor

Suite 2700

Calgary, AB T2P 3C4

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N9

T 604 689-3334

T 403 218-2800

TORONTO

MONTRÉAL

301 - 100 Adelaide Street West

1800 - 1190, avenue des

Toronto ON M5H 4H1

Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7

Toll Free 1-866-600-5869

T 416 361-0930

T 514 395-5964

Disclaimer

Think Research Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
