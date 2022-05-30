Think Research : Notice of the Meeting and Record Date
TSX TRUST COMPANY
VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION
May 27, 2022
TO ALL APPLICABLE EXCHANGES AND COMMISSIONS:
RE:
THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION
Confirmation of Notice of Record and Meeting Dates
We are pleased to confirm that Notice of Record and Meeting Dates was sent to The Canadian Depository for Securities.
We advise the following with respect to the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Security Holders for the subject issuer:
1
ISIN:
CA88410J1075
CUSIP:
88410J107
2
Date Fixed for the Meeting:
August 2, 2022
3
Record Date for Notice:
June 21, 2022
4
Record Date for Voting:
June 21, 2022
5
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
June 21, 2022
6
Classes or Series of Securities that entitle
COMMON
the holder to receive Notice of the Meeting:
7
Classes or Series of Securities that entitle
COMMON
the holder to vote at the meeting:
8
Business to be conducted at the meeting:
Annual General
9
Notice-and-Access:
Registered Shareholders:
YES
Beneficial Holders:
YES
Stratification Level:
Not Applicable
10
Reporting issuer is sending proxy-related materials
directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners:
YES
11
Issuer paying for delivery to Objecting Beneficial Owners:
YES
Yours truly,
