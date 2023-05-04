Advanced search
    THNC   CA8841211045

THINKIFIC LABS INC.

(THNC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:45:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
2.170 CAD   -4.41%
04:29pThinkific Announces Q1 2023 Results, Also Hits $100 Million Processed-to-date Milestone
MT
04:12pThinkific Labs Brief: Q1 Revenue increased 20% to US$14.1 Million; Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $7.0 Million
MT
04:10pThinkific Labs Brief: Says Payments Hit US$100 Million Processed-to-date Milestone
MT
Transcript : Thinkific Labs Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023

05/04/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon. My name is JP and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Thinkific's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this...


All news about THINKIFIC LABS INC.
04:29pThinkific Announces Q1 2023 Results, Also Hits $100 Million Processed-to-date Milestone
MT
04:12pThinkific Labs Brief: Q1 Revenue increased 20% to US$14.1 Million; ..
MT
04:10pThinkific Labs Brief: Says Payments Hit US$100 Million Processed-to..
MT
04:08pThinkific Payments Hits $100 Million Processed-to-date Milestone
AQ
04:07pThinkific Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Second Quarter 20..
AQ
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Muted Start -2-
DJ
05/03Thinkific and Stripe Strengthen Partnership at Stripe's Annual User Conference, Stripe ..
AQ
04/18Thinkific Launches 'Branded Mobile', an Industry-first, Customizable App Building Solut..
AQ
03/30Thinkific Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and ..
AQ
03/01Thinkific Labs Says Automatic Securities Disposition Plan Established By CEO
MT
Analyst Recommendations on THINKIFIC LABS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 58,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -16,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 80,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,22x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 354
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart THINKIFIC LABS INC.
Duration : Period :
Thinkific Labs Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THINKIFIC LABS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,60 $
Average target price 2,89 $
Spread / Average Target 81,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Krenzer President & Director
Corinne Hua Chief Financial Officer
Braden Fraser Hall Chairman
Chris McGuire Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THINKIFIC LABS INC.20.74%134
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.94%2 263 362
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.09%56 568
SYNOPSYS INC.15.52%56 047
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.93%53 988
SEA LIMITED43.42%42 292
