    TSL   AU000XINEAE8

THINKSMART LIMITED

(TSL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
26.00 GBX   -0.95%
04:30pTRADING UPDATES: Trackwise Designs wins deal; Cake Box names CFO
AI
07:29aAustralian Court Sanctions Shareholders Meeting to Consider CEO's Takeover of ThinkSmart
MT
09/15Earnings Flash (TSL.L) THINKSMART Posts FY22 Revenue GBP3.5M
MT
TRADING UPDATES: Trackwise Designs wins deal; Cake Box names CFO

10/21/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

ThinkSmart Ltd - Perth, Australia-based digital payments platform - Says the Federal Court of Australia approved orders for the company to convene a meeting of shareholders to vote on its acquisition by Tuscan Equity Pty Ltd. Expects the scheme meeting to take place through a computershare virtual meeting platform on November 16.

----------

Trackwise Designs PLC - Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire-based products using printed circuit technology - Enters a new agreement for a fixed quantity of flexible printed circuit boards which are due to be delivered through to July 2023 to its unnamed UK EV OEM customer. The new commercial order provides for a GBP4.0 million advanced payment in 2022.

----------

Cake Box Holdings PLC - Wembley, London-based egg-free cream cake seller - Appoints Michael Botha as chief financial officer. He has worked in senior finance and commercial role for the last 20 years.

----------

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd - Investor in real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, with particular focus on Poland and Romania - Says Chief Executive Officer Dimitris Raptis has decided to step down as of December 31. Notes that he will continue to support Globalworth in an advisory role allowing time for a handover period. He joined in 2013 as deputy CEO & Chief Investment Officer and became CEO in 2020.

----------

Corero Network Securities PLC - Amersham, Buckinghamshire-based distributed denial of service cyber defence solutions - Expands its distributed denial of service protection partnership with Juniper Networks, across Juniper's PTX and MX series routers. The extensions prevent DDoS attack traffic and include new enhanced protections against DDoS "carpet bombing".

----------

Trident Royalties PLC - London-based mining royalty and streaming company - Notes Equinox Gold's updated feasibility study for its Los Filos mine complex in Mexico. Explains that the feasibility study contemplates the construction of a carbon-in-leach processing plant beginning in the half of 2023. It outlines peak gold production averaging 360,000 ounces per year to 2030 from 2025, including production in excess of 400,000 ounces in 2025. By comparison, Equinox's latest guidance for 2022 production at Los Filos is 155,000 to 170,000 ounces. Holds an offtake agreement for 50% of all refined gold production up to a cap of 1.1 million ounces from Los Filos. "Equinox continues to deliver on its growth plans with the release of this updated feasibility study, which highlights the tremendous potential at Los Filos. The potential expansion at Los Filos underscores the organic growth within Trident's gold offtakes portfolio," CEO Adam Davidson comments.

----------

Diurnal Group PLC - Cardiff, Wales-based pharmaceutical company focused on hormonal diseases - Says the required majorities of scheme shareholders voted to approve its acquisition by Neurocrine at a court meeting and general meeting.

----------

Secure Property Development & Investment PLC - London-headquartered commercial property investor focused on southeastern Europe - Chief Executive Officer Lambros Anagnostopoulos buys 1.9 million shares at GBP0.0575 each.

----------

IOG PLC - North Sea-focused gas and infrastructure operator - Chief Executive Officer Rupert Newall purchases 600,000 shares at 9.31 pence per ordinary share.

----------

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 2,53 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net income 2022 -2,20 M -1,39 M -1,39 M
Net cash 2022 14,4 M 9,15 M 9,15 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,3x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 49,4 M 31,1 M 31,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,7%
Managers and Directors
Natale Ronald Montarello Chief Executive Officer
Gary Robert Halton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Joshua Thomas Gammell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Alexander Robertson Adams Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Jones Non-Executive Director
