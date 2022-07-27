Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ThinTech Materials Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3663   TW0003663001

THINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3663)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-25
26.20 TWD   -2.96%
07:14aTHINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on making of guarantees for its subsidiary company
PU
07:14aTHINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on loaning of funds for its subsidiary company
PU
04:52aTHINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement The board of directors approved the 2022 Q2 consolidated financial report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ThinTech Materials Technology : Announcement on loaning of funds for its subsidiary company

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: THINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/07/27 Time of announcement 19:03:11
Subject 
 Announcement on loaning of funds for
its subsidiary company
Date of events 2022/07/27 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Taicang Thintech Materials Co.,Ltd.
(2)The wholly-owned subsidiary company by indirect investment
(3)NT$349,489 thousand
(4)NT$44,903 thousand
(5)NT$59,870 thousand
(6)Yes
(7)NT$104,773 thousand
(8)Short-term operation needs
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):(1)None (2)NT$0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):(1)NT$190,569 thousand(2)losses NT$129,394 thousand
5.Method of calculation of interest:No less than the company's
cost of working capital.
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:(1)Monthly interest-bearing
and (2)bullet repayment on the maturity date.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$104,773 thousand
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:8.99%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:the parent company
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ThinTech Materials Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
07:14aTHINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on making of guarantees for its subsidiary co..
PU
07:14aTHINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on loaning of funds for its subsidiary compan..
PU
04:52aTHINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement The board of directors approved the 2022 Q2 c..
PU
07/14THINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announced Ex-dividend record date of TTMC's stock
PU
06/15THINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Important resolutions of 2022 regular shareholders' meetin..
PU
05/10ThinTech Materials Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
04/28THINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the mainland subsidiary Taicang Thintech M..
PU
04/27THINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement The board of directors approved the 2022 Q1 c..
PU
04/18THINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the mainland subsidiary to extend the regi..
PU
04/11THINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the mainland subsidiary following with the..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3 003 M - -
Net income 2021 70,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 57,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 1 926 M 64,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart THINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ThinTech Materials Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yung Tsun Pan General Manager & Spokesperson
Chang Ming Lin Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chung Chia Huang Chairman
Ming Chi Tsai Independent Director
Su Mei Liang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THINTECH MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.50%64
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.87%8 780
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-20.22%6 540
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-7.73%6 359
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-27.30%853
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-6.22%670