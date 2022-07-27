ThinTech Materials Technology : Announcement on loaning of funds for its subsidiary company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27 2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Taicang Thintech Materials Co.,Ltd. (2)The wholly-owned subsidiary company by indirect investment (3)NT$349,489 thousand (4)NT$44,903 thousand (5)NT$59,870 thousand (6)Yes (7)NT$104,773 thousand (8)Short-term operation needs 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the (1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):(1)None (2)NT$0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the (1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):(1)NT$190,569 thousand(2)losses NT$129,394 thousand 5.Method of calculation of interest:No less than the company's cost of working capital. 6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:(1)Monthly interest-bearing and (2)bullet repayment on the maturity date. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$104,773 thousand 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:8.99% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:the parent company 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None