ThinTech Materials Technology : Announcement on making of guarantees for its subsidiary company

Announcement on making of guarantees
for its subsidiary company
Date of events
2022/07/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 22
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27
2.For the company for whom the endorsements
/guarantees were made(1)Company name(2)Its
relationship with the Company providing endorsements/
guarantees(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/
guarantees (thousand NTD)(4)The original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(5)he amount
of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD)(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees
as of the dateof occurrence (thousand NTD)(7)The actual
loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/
guarantees were made (thousand NTD)(8)The reason for
the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Taicang Thintech Materials Co.,Ltd.
(2)Wholly-owned subsidiary through the investment
holding company
(3)NT$465,986 thousand
(4)NT$0
(5)NT$254,448 thousand
(6)NT$254,448 thousand
(7)NT$101,798 thousand
(8)Short-term financing
3.For collaterals provided by the company for
whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):(1)None (2)NT$0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company
for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):(1)NT$190,569 thousand
(2)losses NT$129,394 thousand
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the
(1)Condition(2)Date:Financing line of the company expires
and repayment of loan.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/
guarantees (thousand NTD):NT$465,986 thousand
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of
the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$254,448 thousand
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees provided by
A as a percentage of the public company's net worth
on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:21.84%
9.The aggregate amount of long-term investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended
to others as a percentage of the public company's net
worth on the latest financial statements:38.42%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
ThinTech Materials Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:09 UTC.