ThinTech Materials Technology : Announcement on making of guarantees for its subsidiary company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27 2.For the company for whom the endorsements /guarantees were made(1)Company name(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/ guarantees(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/ guarantees (thousand NTD)(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(5)he amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the dateof occurrence (thousand NTD)(7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/ guarantees were made (thousand NTD)(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)Taicang Thintech Materials Co.,Ltd. (2)Wholly-owned subsidiary through the investment holding company (3)NT$465,986 thousand (4)NT$0 (5)NT$254,448 thousand (6)NT$254,448 thousand (7)NT$101,798 thousand (8)Short-term financing 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the (1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):(1)None (2)NT$0 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the (1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):(1)NT$190,569 thousand (2)losses NT$129,394 thousand 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the (1)Condition(2)Date:Financing line of the company expires and repayment of loan. 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/ guarantees (thousand NTD):NT$465,986 thousand 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$254,448 thousand 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees provided by A as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:21.84% 9.The aggregate amount of long-term investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:38.42% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None