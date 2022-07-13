Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCBX   US88422P1093

THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC.

(TCBX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
21.54 USD   +0.37%
08:01aThird coast bancshares, inc. announces 2022 second quarter earnings release and conference call schedule
PR
07/11THIRD COAST BANCSHARES : Announces Extension of Exchange Offer - Form 8-K
PU
07/11THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

07/13/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUMBLE, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, SSB, today announced that it will report its 2022 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the market closes. Management has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss these financial results.

What:


Third Coast Bancshares' Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When:


Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central

How:


Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0869 and ask for the

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.

Where:


https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events

 

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 4, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13731039#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 14 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
TCBX@dennardlascar.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-coast-bancshares-inc-announces-2022-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301585483.html

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC.
08:01aThird coast bancshares, inc. announces 2022 second quarter earnings release and confere..
PR
07/11THIRD COAST BANCSHARES : Announces Extension of Exchange Offer - Form 8-K
PU
07/11THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/11Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Extended Its Offer to Holders of $82,250,000 in Aggregate ..
CI
07/11Third Coast Bancshares Announces Extension of Exchange Offer
PR
07/07THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/07Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Third Coast Bank, SSB Announce Resignation of Donald L..
CI
07/07Raymond James Raises Third Coast Bancshares' Price Target to $30 From $29, Maintains Ou..
MT
07/06Third coast bank joins national innovation consortium
PR
06/21Third Coast Bank SSB Selects Treasury Prime as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Provider
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations