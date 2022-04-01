Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCBX   US88422P1093

THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC.

(TCBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Third Coast Bancshares : Announces Completion of $82.3 Million Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Offering - Form 8-K

04/01/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces Completion of $82.3 Million

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Offering

HUMBLE, Texas, April 1, 2022 - Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, SSB, Humble, Texas, announced the issuance of approximately $82.3 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.500% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032 (the "Notes") to certain institutional accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers in a private placement transaction. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes, and the Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

The Notes mature on April 1, 2032, unless redeemed earlier. The Notes will initially bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 5.500%, payable semi-annually in arrears, until April 1, 2027 or an earlier redemption date. Beginning April 1, 2027, and until maturity or redemption, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 315 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. Third Coast may redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, on or after April 1, 2027, or earlier upon certain other specified events.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

In connection with the issuance and sale of the Notes, Third Coast entered into a registration rights agreement with the purchasers of the Notes pursuant to which Third Coast has agreed to take certain actions to provide for the exchange of the Notes for subordinated notes that are registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), with substantially the same terms as the Notes.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as lead placement agent and Stephens Inc. acted as co-placement agent for the offering. Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP served as legal counsel to Third Coast, and Fenimore Kay Harrison LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agents.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 12 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation or an offer to buy any securities. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Third Coast's current views with respect to, among other things, future events, its financial performance and the use of proceeds from the offering. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Third Coast's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, Third Coast cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Third Coast believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause Third Coast's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 17, 2022, and Third Coast's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Third Coast does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

###

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston Dennard Lascar

Investor Relations (713) 529-6600

TCBX@dennardlascar.com

Disclaimer

Third Coast Bancshares Inc published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 21:32:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC.
05:34pTHIRD COAST BANCSHARES : Announces Completion of $82.3 Million Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subo..
PU
05:04pTHIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
08:01aThird Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces Completion of $82.3 Million Fixed-to-Floating Ra..
PR
03/24Third coast bank chooses klarivis to boost customer experience
PR
03/17THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/01Third Coast Bank SSB Coming Soon to Fort Worth
BU
01/27THIRD COAST BANCSHARES : REPORTS STRONG 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULT..
PU
01/27Third coast bancshares, inc. reports strong 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial..
PR
01/27Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports Net Charges-Offs for the Fourth Quarter Ended Dece..
CI
2021THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 M - -
Net income 2022 11,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 311 M 311 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,10 $
Average target price 29,33 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bart O. Caraway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
R. John McWhorter Chief Financial Officer
Joseph L. Stunja Director
Martin Basaldua Director
Norma J. Galloway Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC.-11.09%311
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.31%166 906
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.09%77 760
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%68 500
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)14.26%58 532
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.33%57 766