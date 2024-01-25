Year over Year Book Value grew 9.0% and Tangible Book Value(1) grew 9.7%
HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results.
2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Total assets increased $180.3 million to a record $4.40 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 4.3% over the $4.22 billion reported as of September 30, 2023.
- Gross loans grew $78.8 million to $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2023, 2.2% more than the $3.56 billion reported as of September 30, 2023.
- Deposits increased $156.3 million to $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 4.3% over the $3.65 billion reported as of September 30, 2023.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $25.41 and $24.02, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $24.57 and $23.17, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $9.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.
2023 Full Year Financial Highlights
- Total assets increased $622.9 million to $4.40 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 16.5% over the $3.77 billion reported as of December 31, 2022.
- Gross loans grew $531.2 million to $3.64 billion as of December 31,2023, 17.1% more than the $3.11 billion reported as of December 31, 2022.
- Deposits increased $567.0 million to $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 17.5% over the $3.24 billion reported as of December 31, 2022.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $25.41 and $24.02, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $23.32 and $21.90, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.
- Net income totaled $33.4 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, and $18.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, an increase of 79.0%.
____________________________
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast. "Despite headwinds that included a lackluster economy and persistent interest rate hikes, the Third Coast team worked diligently to boost profitability by managing expenses and enhancing operational efficiencies. These efforts resulted in record performance, particularly, a 79% increase in net income over 2022. Moreover, our assets, loans, and deposits grew 17%, 17% and 18%, respectively, over the prior year, creating positive operating leverage.
"Looking ahead, we look forward to the possibilities and opportunities awaiting us in 2024. We will continue to focus on innovation, amplify the passion of our lenders and staff to offer our customers exceptional banking services across the largest metropolitan areas in Texas, and seek to deliver shareholder value by achieving above average growth in book value," Mr. Caraway concluded.
Operating Results
Net Income and Earnings Per Share
Net income totaled $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income resulting from higher loan rates, a reduction in provision expense for credit losses for the quarter, and noninterest expense savings related to implementation of cost reduction plans in prior quarters. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.62 per share and $0.57 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $0.32 per share each, in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.45 per share and $0.44 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.61%, compared to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 7.75%, compared to 7.57% for the third quarter of 2023 and 6.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in yield on loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in the Prime Rate in previous quarters.
Net interest income totaled $37.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.8% from $35.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 16.1% from $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $77.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 11.1% from $69.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 50.7% from $51.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $4.9 million, or 7.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, and increased $22.2 million, or 46.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense was $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $5.6 million, or 16.5%, from $34.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $20.7 million, or 109.1%, from $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to interest-bearing deposit growth and increases in interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increased fees from derivative transactions and Small Business Investment Company income.
Noninterest expense totaled $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down from $27.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and up from $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses, investment in new technology and software, increased professional fees related to growth and regulatory compliance, increased expenses related to four locations opened in 2022, and increased other expenses such as franchise taxes, fraud losses, and deposit related fees.
The efficiency ratio was 66.89% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 74.07% for the third quarter of 2023 and 66.74% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Loan Portfolio and Composition
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, gross loans increased to $3.64 billion, an increase of $78.8 million, or 2.2%, from $3.56 billion as of September 30, 2023, and an increase of $531.2 million, or 17.1%, from $3.11 billion as of December 31, 2022. Real estate and municipal loans accounted for most of the loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2023, with real estate loans increasing $76.3 million and municipal loans increasing $23.6 million from September 30, 2023.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans were $17.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $16.4 million at September 30, 2023, and $12.3 million at December 31, 2022.
The provision for credit loss recorded for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.1 million and related to provisioning for new loans and commitments. The allowance for credit losses of $37.0 million represented 1.02% of the $3.64 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2023.
As of December 31, 2023, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remained low at 0.48%, compared to 0.46% as of September 30, 2023, and 0.39% as of December 31, 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.5 million and $708,000, respectively. On a full year basis, net charge-offs were $1.2 million and $1.1 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Deposits and Composition
Deposits totaled $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 4.3% from $3.65 billion as of September 30, 2023, and an increase of 17.5% from $3.24 billion as of December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $500.2 million as of September 30, 2023, to $459.6 million as of December 31, 2023 and represented 12.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023, compared to 13.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $325.1 million, or 12.9%, and time deposits and savings accounts decreased $127.5 million, or 21.1%, and $639,000, or 2.5%, respectively, from September 30, 2023.
The average cost of deposits was 4.07% for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 34-basis point increase from the third quarter of 2023 and a 190-basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to interest-bearing demand deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.
Earnings Conference Call
Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2023 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 2, 2024, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13743555#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.
About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 16 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
296,926
$
142,122
$
244,813
$
309,153
$
329,864
Federal funds sold
114,919
144,408
23,206
1,789
2,150
Total cash and cash equivalents
411,845
286,530
268,019
310,942
332,014
Investment securities available-for-sale
178,087
201,035
194,467
180,376
176,067
Loans held for investment
3,638,788
3,559,953
3,334,277
3,213,326
3,107,551
Less: allowance for credit losses
(37,022)
(38,067)
(37,243)
(35,915)
(30,351)
Loans, net
3,601,766
3,521,886
3,297,034
3,177,411
3,077,200
Accrued interest receivable
23,120
22,821
19,579
19,026
18,340
Premises and equipment, net
28,554
29,010
28,720
28,504
28,662
Bank-owned life insurance
65,861
65,303
64,762
64,235
60,761
Non-marketable securities, at cost
16,041
15,799
20,687
14,751
14,618
Deferred tax asset, net
9,227
8,335
7,808
7,146
6,303
Derivative assets
8,828
10,889
9,372
8,793
9,213
Right-of-use assets - operating leases
21,439
21,192
21,778
19,328
17,872
Core Deposit Intangible, net
969
1,009
1,050
1,090
1,131
Goodwill
18,034
18,034
18,034
18,034
18,034
Other assets
12,303
13,949
12,172
10,021
12,933
Total assets
$
4,396,074
$
4,215,792
$
3,963,482
$
3,859,657
$
3,773,148
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$
459,553
$
500,187
$
529,474
$
516,909
$
486,114
Interest bearing
3,343,595
3,146,635
2,878,807
2,805,624
2,750,032
Total deposits
3,803,148
3,646,822
3,408,281
3,322,533
3,236,146
Accrued interest payable
4,794
4,318
3,522
1,636
2,545
Derivative liabilities
10,687
10,519
9,177
7,271
9,221
Lease liability - operating leases
22,280
21,958
22,439
19,845
18,209
Other liabilities
23,763
15,467
12,792
10,054
14,024
Line of credit - Senior Debt
38,875
35,875
30,875
30,875
30,875
Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net
80,553
80,502
80,451
80,399
80,348
Total liabilities
3,984,100
3,815,461
3,567,537
3,472,613
3,391,368
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock
69
69
69
69
69
Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
13,683
13,679
13,688
13,658
13,610
Common stock - non-voting
-
-
-
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
319,613
319,134
318,769
318,350
318,033
Retained earnings
78,775
70,283
65,889
58,182
53,270
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
933
(1,735)
(1,371)
(2,116)
(2,103)
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,099)
(1,099)
(1,099)
(1,099)
(1,099)
Total shareholders' equity
411,974
400,331
395,945
387,044
381,780
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,396,074
$
4,215,792
$
3,963,482
$
3,859,657
$
3,773,148
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December
September
June 30
March 31
December
December
December
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
70,325
$
65,380
$
59,295
$
53,911
$
48,081
$
248,911
$
146,425
Investment securities available-for-sale
2,746
1,990
2,029
1,548
1,388
8,313
3,925
Federal funds sold and other
3,996
2,015
1,389
1,920
1,682
9,320
3,596
Total interest income
77,067
69,385
62,713
57,379
51,151
266,544
153,946
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposit accounts
37,671
30,345
24,936
22,092
15,682
115,044
30,696
FHLB advances and other borrowings
2,065
3,772
3,681
2,457
3,318
11,975
6,796
Total interest expense
39,736
34,117
28,617
24,549
19,000
127,019
37,492
Net interest income
37,331
35,268
34,096
32,830
32,151
139,525
116,454
Provision for credit losses
1,100
2,620
1,400
1,200
1,950
6,320
12,200
Net interest income after credit loss expense
36,231
32,648
32,696
31,630
30,201
133,205
104,254
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Service charges and fees
850
884
720
779
706
3,233
2,714
Gain on sale of SBA loans
326
114
-
-
123
440
950
Gain on sale of securities
21
364
-
97
-
482
-
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
559
541
526
475
497
2,101
1,312
Derivative fees
358
159
247
(1)
117
763
1,259
Other
43
(196)
787
552
310
1,186
988
Total noninterest income
2,157
1,866
2,280
1,902
1,753
8,205
7,223
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
16,119
17,353
15,033
13,712
14,473
62,217
56,510
Data processing and network expense
987
1,284
1,261
1,203
837
4,735
3,947
Occupancy and equipment expense
2,875
2,925
2,852
2,633
2,591
11,285
8,526
Legal and professional
2,305
2,001
1,547
1,930
1,887
7,783
6,987
Loan operations and other real estate owned
134
272
302
(35)
144
673
988
Advertising and marketing
614
515
812
686
580
2,627
1,912
Telephone and communications
125
117
129
139
175
510
496
Software purchases and maintenance
839
729
455
352
295
2,375
1,012
Regulatory assessments
942
532
458
666
863
2,598
3,464
Loss on sale of other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
-
350
Other
1,474
1,777
986
758
782
4,995
4,117
Total noninterest expense
26,414
27,505
23,835
22,044
22,627
99,798
88,309
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
11,974
7,009
11,141
11,488
9,327
41,612
23,168
Income tax expense
2,285
1,431
2,250
2,245
1,802
8,211
4,509
NET INCOME
9,689
5,578
8,891
9,243
7,525
33,401
18,659
Preferred stock dividends declared
1,197
1,184
1,184
1,171
1,418
4,736
1,418
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
$
8,492
$
4,394
$
7,707
$
8,072
$
6,107
$
28,665
$
17,241
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.62
$
0.32
$
0.57
$
0.60
$
0.45
$
2.11
$
1.28
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.57
$
0.32
$
0.53
$
0.55
$
0.44
$
1.98
$
1.25
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per
December
September
June 30
March 31
December
December
December
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.62
$
0.32
$
0.57
$
0.60
$
0.45
$
2.11
$
1.28
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.57
$
0.32
$
0.53
$
0.55
$
0.44
$
1.98
$
1.25
Dividends on common stock
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Dividends on Series A Convertible
$
17.25
$
17.06
$
17.06
$
16.88
$
20.44
$
68.25
$
20.44
Return on average assets (A)
0.90
%
0.56
%
0.96
%
1.02
%
0.84
%
0.86
%
0.58
%
Return on average common equity (A)
9.86
%
5.19
%
9.44
%
10.28
%
7.69
%
8.66
%
5.62
%
Return on average tangible common
10.44
%
5.50
%
10.02
%
10.93
%
8.19
%
9.19
%
6.00
%
Net interest margin (A) (C)
3.61
%
3.71
%
3.82
%
3.79
%
3.75
%
3.73
%
3.82
%
Efficiency ratio (D)
66.89
%
74.07
%
65.52
%
63.47
%
66.74
%
67.55
%
71.40
%
Capital Ratios
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):
Total common equity to total assets
7.86
%
7.93
%
8.32
%
8.31
%
8.36
%
7.86
%
8.36
%
Tangible common equity to tangible
7.46
%
7.51
%
7.88
%
7.86
%
7.90
%
7.46
%
7.90
%
Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
8.06
%
8.01
%
7.75
%
7.89
%
N/A
8.06
%
N/A
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
9.70
%
9.68
%
9.39
%
9.61
%
N/A
9.70
%
N/A
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.66
%
12.72
%
12.31
%
12.63
%
N/A
12.66
%
N/A
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
9.23
%
9.79
%
10.17
%
10.14
%
N/A
9.23
%
N/A
Third Coast Bank, SSB:
Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
12.52
%
12.48
%
12.06
%
12.32
%
12.95
%
12.52
%
12.95
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.52
%
12.48
%
12.06
%
12.32
%
12.95
%
12.52
%
12.95
%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.49
%
13.49
%
12.99
%
13.25
%
13.79
%
13.49
%
13.79
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
11.91
%
12.62
%
13.06
%
13.00
%
13.11
%
11.91
%
13.11
%
Other Data
Weighted average shares:
Basic
13,603,149
13,608,718
13,588,747
13,532,545
13,528,504
13,583,553
13,465,196
Diluted
16,890,381
13,873,187
16,855,822
16,801,815
13,760,076
16,877,891
13,754,610
Period end shares outstanding
13,604,665
13,600,211
13,609,697
13,579,498
13,531,736
13,604,665
13,531,736
Book value per share
$
25.41
$
24.57
$
24.23
$
23.63
$
23.32
$
25.41
$
23.32
Tangible book value per share (B)
$
24.02
$
23.17
$
22.82
$
22.22
$
21.90
$
24.02
$
21.90
___________
(A) Interim periods annualized.
(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 12 and 13 of this News Release.
(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Interest-earnings assets:
Investment securities
$
203,376
$
2,746
5.36 %
$
198,305
$
1,990
3.98 %
$
170,463
$
1,388
3.23 %
Loans, gross
3,600,980
70,325
7.75 %
3,424,738
65,380
7.57 %
3,041,923
48,081
6.27 %
Federal funds sold and other
299,165
3,996
5.30 %
146,965
2,015
5.44 %
185,887
1,682
3.59 %
Total interest-earning assets
4,103,521
77,067
7.45 %
3,770,008
69,385
7.30 %
3,398,273
51,151
5.97 %
Less allowance for loan losses
(38,274)
(37,421)
(29,563)
Total interest-earning assets, net of
4,065,247
3,732,587
3,368,710
Noninterest-earning assets
194,659
190,670
203,834
Total assets
$
4,259,906
$
3,923,257
$
3,572,544
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
3,202,462
$
37,671
4.67 %
$
2,756,305
$
30,345
4.37 %
$
2,354,990
$
15,682
2.64 %
Note payable and line of credit
118,816
2,065
6.90 %
112,765
1,919
6.75 %
111,199
1,761
6.28 %
FHLB advances
—
—
—
129,585
1,853
5.67 %
166,783
1,557
3.70 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,321,278
39,736
4.75 %
2,998,655
34,117
4.51 %
2,632,972
19,000
2.86 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
472,738
473,282
517,075
Other liabilities
57,918
49,271
41,226
Total liabilities
3,851,934
3,521,208
3,191,273
Shareholders' equity
407,972
402,049
381,271
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$
4,259,906
$
3,923,257
$
3,572,544
Net interest income
$
37,331
$
35,268
$
32,151
Net interest spread (1)
2.70 %
2.79 %
3.11 %
Net interest margin (2)
3.61 %
3.71 %
3.75 %
___________
(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.
(4) Annualized.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Interest-earnings assets:
Investment securities
$
197,286
$
8,313
4.21 %
$
129,507
$
3,925
3.03 %
Loans, gross
3,366,180
248,911
7.39 %
2,694,428
146,425
5.43 %
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
181,782
9,320
5.13 %
223,781
3,596
1.61 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,745,248
266,544
7.12 %
3,047,716
153,946
5.05 %
Less allowance for loan losses
(36,750)
(25,600)
Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance
3,708,498
3,022,116
Noninterest-earning assets
188,514
178,135
Total assets
$
3,897,012
$
3,200,251
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,785,605
$
115,044
4.13 %
$
2,377,079
$
30,696
1.29 %
Note payable and line of credit
113,552
7,657
6.74 %
77,317
4,605
5.96 %
FHLB advances and other
79,546
4,318
5.43 %
81,083
2,191
2.70 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,978,703
127,019
4.26 %
2,535,479
37,492
1.48 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
473,558
313,972
Other liabilities
47,527
27,115
Total liabilities
3,499,788
2,876,566
Shareholders' equity
397,224
323,685
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,897,012
$
3,200,251
Net interest income
$
139,525
$
116,454
Net interest spread (1)
2.86 %
3.57 %
Net interest margin (2)
3.73 %
3.82 %
___________
(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Period-end Loan Portfolio:
Real estate loans:
Commercial real estate:
Non-farm non-residential owner occupied
$
520,822
$
517,917
$
513,934
$
508,936
$
493,791
Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied
586,626
566,973
547,120
511,546
506,012
Residential
342,589
326,354
310,842
286,358
308,775
Construction, development & other
693,553
655,822
595,601
627,143
567,851
Farmland
30,396
30,646
24,219
22,512
22,820
Commercial & industrial
1,263,077
1,288,320
1,164,624
1,112,638
1,058,910
Consumer
2,555
2,665
2,891
3,280
3,872
Municipal and other
199,170
171,256
175,046
140,913
145,520
Total loans
$
3,638,788
$
3,559,953
$
3,334,277
$
3,213,326
$
3,107,551
Asset Quality:
Nonaccrual loans
$
16,649
$
13,963
$
9,968
$
9,482
$
10,963
Loans > 90 days and still accruing
670
2,442
-
-
518
Restructured loans--accruing
-
-
-
-
780
Total nonperforming loans
17,319
16,405
9,968
9,482
12,261
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
17,319
$
16,405
$
9,968
$
9,482
$
12,261
QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
1,505
$
24
$
72
$
(364)
$
708
Nonaccrual loans:
Real estate loans:
Commercial real estate:
Non-farm non-residential owner occupied
$
1,211
$
978
$
832
$
855
$
1,699
Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied
1,235
1,235
1,417
282
296
Residential
2,938
3,058
494
506
513
Construction, development & other
247
567
36
39
45
Commercial & industrial
11,018
8,125
7,189
7,800
8,390
Consumer
-
-
-
-
20
Total nonaccrual loans
$
16,649
$
13,963
$
9,968
$
9,482
$
10,963
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.39
%
0.39
%
0.25
%
0.25
%
0.32
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.48
%
0.46
%
0.30
%
0.30
%
0.39
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.02
%
1.07
%
1.12
%
1.12
%
0.98
%
QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.17
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
(0.05)
%
0.09
%
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.
Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:
- Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
- Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
- Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
- Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.
The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share
December
September
June 30
March 31
December
December
December
Tangible Common Equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
411,974
$
400,331
$
395,945
$
387,044
$
381,780
$
411,974
$
381,780
Less: Preferred stock including additional
66,225
66,225
66,225
66,225
66,225
66,225
66,225
Total common equity
345,749
334,106
329,720
320,819
315,555
345,749
315,555
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
19,003
19,043
19,084
19,124
19,165
19,003
19,165
Tangible common equity
$
326,746
$
315,063
$
310,636
$
301,695
$
296,390
$
326,746
$
296,390
Common shares outstanding at end of period
13,604,665
13,600,211
13,609,697
13,579,498
13,531,736
13,604,665
13,531,736
Book Value Per Share
$
25.41
$
24.57
$
24.23
$
23.63
$
23.32
$
25.41
$
23.32
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
24.02
$
23.17
$
22.82
$
22.22
$
21.90
$
24.02
$
21.90
Tangible Assets:
Total assets
$
4,396,074
$
4,215,792
$
3,963,482
$
3,859,657
$
3,773,148
$
4,396,074
$
3,773,148
Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit
19,003
19,043
19,084
19,124
19,165
19,003
19,165
Tangible assets
$
4,377,071
$
4,196,749
$
3,944,398
$
3,840,533
$
3,753,983
$
4,377,071
$
3,753,983
Total Common Equity to Total Assets
7.86
%
7.93
%
8.32
%
8.31
%
8.36
%
7.86
%
8.36
%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
7.46
%
7.51
%
7.88
%
7.86
%
7.90
%
7.46
%
7.90
%
Average Tangible Common Equity:
Average shareholders' equity
$
407,972
$
402,049
$
393,773
$
384,794
$
381,271
$
397,224
$
323,685
Less: Average preferred stock including
66,225
66,225
66,225
66,225
66,329
66,225
16,900
Average common equity
341,747
335,824
327,548
318,569
314,942
330,999
306,785
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit
19,027
19,068
19,108
19,149
19,184
19,088
19,245
Average tangible common equity
$
322,720
$
316,756
$
308,440
$
299,420
$
295,758
$
311,911
$
287,540
Net Income
$
9,689
$
5,578
$
8,891
$
9,243
$
7,525
$
33,401
$
18,659
Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock
1,197
1,184
1,184
1,171
1,418
4,736
1,418
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
8,492
$
4,394
$
7,707
$
8,072
$
6,107
$
28,665
$
17,241
Return on Average Common Equity(A)
9.86
%
5.19
%
9.44
%
10.28
%
7.69
%
8.66
%
5.62
%
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)
10.44
%
5.50
%
10.02
%
10.93
%
8.19
%
9.19
%
6.00
%
___________
(A) Interim periods annualized.
Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
TCBX@dennardlascar.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-coast-bancshares-inc-reports-record-2023-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-302045203.html
SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares