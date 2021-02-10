Loeb's Third Point praises Intel, avoids crowded short positions

BOSTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb
called Intel's resources "unmatched" in the semiconductor
industry and said his firm, Third Point, is "excited" to be a
long-term investor.
Loeb updated Third Point's clients on progress at Intel
in a letter seen by Reuters. Less than eight weeks ago
he pushed the company to attract fresh talent, keep its best
people, and explore deal options.
Last month the company said Pat Gelsinger, who had worked at
Intel decades ago, would return as Chief Executive after running
VMware.
Loeb heaped fresh praise on the new CEO in the letter after
having tweeted about it last month.
"It is hard to think of a better person to motivate and
inspire the best of Intel’s thousands of brilliant employees who
will help build the company’s future," he wrote about Gelsinger
on Wednesday.
Gelsinger will have to align the company's human, financial
and intellectual property resources, which will put Intel in
line to "capture the full unbounded growth of this market
opportunity," the letter said.
Loeb was similarly enthusiastic about insurer Prudential Plc
, saying the Asia franchise is "substantially
undervalued" but praising two leaders for making positive
changes.
Loeb staged a dramatic rebound in returns last year, when
his Third Point Offshore Fund ended 2020 with a 20.5% gain.
He managed to sidestep much of January's market volatility
with a 1.9% gain. His firm employs a wide variety of investment
styles including investing in stocks and debt and activism.
Loeb said he sidesteps positions where many investors are
already betting against the future of a company.
"We have mostly avoided taking short stakes in companies
with modest liquidity and large short interest," he wrote only a
few days after millions of small investors sent retailer
GameStop's stock surging 1,700%, hurting a number of
prominent hedge funds that had bet the stock would fall.
