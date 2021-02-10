Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Third Point Investors Limited    TPOU   GG00B1YQ7219

THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED

(TPOU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/10 11:35:16 am
1665 GBX   --.--%
09:17aLoeb's Third Point praises Intel, avoids crowded short positions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Loeb's Third Point praises Intel, avoids crowded short positions

02/10/2021 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb called Intel's resources "unmatched" in the semiconductor industry and said his firm, Third Point, is "excited" to be a long-term investor.

Loeb updated Third Point's clients on progress at Intel in a letter seen by Reuters. Less than eight weeks ago he pushed the company to attract fresh talent, keep its best people, and explore deal options.

Last month the company said Pat Gelsinger, who had worked at Intel decades ago, would return as Chief Executive after running VMware.

Loeb heaped fresh praise on the new CEO in the letter after having tweeted about it last month.

"It is hard to think of a better person to motivate and inspire the best of Intel’s thousands of brilliant employees who will help build the company’s future," he wrote about Gelsinger on Wednesday.

Gelsinger will have to align the company's human, financial and intellectual property resources, which will put Intel in line to "capture the full unbounded growth of this market opportunity," the letter said.

Loeb was similarly enthusiastic about insurer Prudential Plc , saying the Asia franchise is "substantially undervalued" but praising two leaders for making positive changes.

Loeb staged a dramatic rebound in returns last year, when his Third Point Offshore Fund ended 2020 with a 20.5% gain.

He managed to sidestep much of January's market volatility with a 1.9% gain. His firm employs a wide variety of investment styles including investing in stocks and debt and activism.

Loeb said he sidesteps positions where many investors are already betting against the future of a company.

"We have mostly avoided taking short stakes in companies with modest liquidity and large short interest," he wrote only a few days after millions of small investors sent retailer GameStop's stock surging 1,700%, hurting a number of prominent hedge funds that had bet the stock would fall.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 0.11% 58.85 Delayed Quote.18.75%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.93% 1295.5 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 0.00% 1665 Delayed Quote.8.29%
All news about THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED
09:17aLoeb's Third Point praises Intel, avoids crowded short positions
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 176 M - -
Net income 2019 137 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,70x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 816 M 816 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -7,74x
EV / Sales 2019 3,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Third Point Investors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 23,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Andrew Ralph Bates Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua Laurence Targoff Non-Executive Director
Claire Whittet Non-Executive Director
Rupert O. Dorey Non-Executive Director
Huw Griffith Evans Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED8.29%840
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.69%7 616
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND3.29%3 648
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.3.75%2 454
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.9.66%2 247
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.8.53%1 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ