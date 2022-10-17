Advanced search
Miniature Ball Screw Product Lineup Expanded: 21 Small-Diameter Models (under ø16) Standardized in Anticipation of Growth in Dem

10/17/2022 | 12:23am EDT
THK has expanded its miniature ball screw lineup, which is expected to experience increased demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, electronic component mounting machines, and medical equipment, and has increased the number of variations available as standard catalog products.

Miniature ball screw is a general term that refers to small-diameter size ball screws with a shaft diameter of ø16 and below. They have traditionally been used in a wide range of applications for small equipment, possessing features that can only be obtained from miniature products.

Recently, the environment surrounding the ball screw has changed significantly. Particularly for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, electronic component mounting machines, and medical equipment, demand is expected to grow greatly for small-diameter ball screws, and there are many requests for standardization.

To meet the needs of its customers, THK is adding five screw shaft diameters (ø6, ø8, ø10, ø12, and ø14) and nine lead sizes (1 mm, 1.5 mm, 2 mm, 2.5 mm, 3 mm, 4 mm, 5 mm, 8 mm, and 10 mm) to the lineup as standard catalog products, creating a total of 21 models through screw shaft diameter and lead combinations.

THK contributes to the performance of a wide range of equipment, from general industrial machinery to precision machinery and compact, high-precision machine tools.

Expanded Standard Catalog Products

The lineup is being expanded by adding standard options for screw shaft diameters and leads that have been previously manufactured as ordered products.

Model Screw shaft diameter Lead
Model MBF (positioning)

Added to lineup:
ø6, ø8, ø10, ø12

Standard catalog products: ø4 mm to ø14 mm

Added to lineup:
1 mm, 1.5 mm, 2 mm, 2.5 mm, 3 mm, 4 mm, 5 mm

Standard catalog products: 1 mm to 5 mm

Model BLK
(positioning)

Added to lineup: ø8

Standard catalog products: ø8 mm to ø50 mm

Added to lineup: 8 mm

Standard catalog products: 10 mm to 50 mm

Model MTF
(transport)

Added to lineup: ø8, ø10, ø14

Standard catalog products: ø6 mm to ø14 mm

Added to lineup: 1 mm, 2 mm, 4 mm, 5 mm

Standard catalog products: 1 mm to 5 mm

Model BLK
(transport)

Added to lineup: ø8, ø10

Standard catalog products: ø8 mm to ø50 mm

Added to lineup: 8 mm, 10 mm

Standard catalog products: 8 mm to 50 mm

Disclaimer

THK Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
