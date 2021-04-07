Log in
THK Co., Ltd.

THK CO., LTD.

(6481)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/06
3880 JPY   -1.90%
03:22aTHK  : Notification of THK website maintenance
PU
04/04THK  : Notice of THK website maintenance
PU
03/28THK  : Announcement of FY2021 First Quarter Results is planned on May 13，2021
PU
THK : Notification of THK website maintenance

04/07/2021 | 03:22am EDT
April 5, 2021

Please kindly be advised that THK Technical Support site will be temporarily unavailable due to maintenance.

Overview

Date: 4:00 until 6:00 on April 11th [GMT]

Website:

Technical Support site: https://tech.thk.com/

Impacts:

  • The entire Technical Support site
  • Inquiry and catalog request pages from each site
  • Links to product details and CAD from each site

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Disclaimer

THK Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 07:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 292 B 2 663 M 2 663 M
Net income 2021 19 583 M 178 M 178 M
Net cash 2021 49 023 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 491 B 4 472 M 4 474 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 12 914
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart THK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
THK Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THK CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4 140,63 JPY
Last Close Price 3 880,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akihiro Teramachi President, CEO & Representative Director
Hiroshi Imano Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Toshihiro Teramachi Director, Chief Information Officer & VP
Masaaki Kainosho Independent Outside Director
Masakatsu Hioki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THK CO., LTD.16.52%4 472
ATLAS COPCO AB29.95%73 370
FANUC CORPORATION9.72%48 600
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION17.17%40 941
SANDVIK AB20.81%35 290
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.14.23%32 845
