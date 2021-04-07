THK : Notification of THK website maintenance

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 292 B 2 663 M 2 663 M Net income 2021 19 583 M 178 M 178 M Net cash 2021 49 023 M 447 M 447 M P/E ratio 2021 25,3x Yield 2021 1,15% Capitalization 491 B 4 472 M 4 474 M EV / Sales 2021 1,51x EV / Sales 2022 1,37x Nbr of Employees 12 914 Free-Float 89,5% Chart THK CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends THK CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 4 140,63 JPY Last Close Price 3 880,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 36,6% Spread / Average Target 6,72% Spread / Lowest Target -33,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akihiro Teramachi President, CEO & Representative Director Hiroshi Imano Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President Toshihiro Teramachi Director, Chief Information Officer & VP Masaaki Kainosho Independent Outside Director Masakatsu Hioki Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) THK CO., LTD. 16.52% 4 472 ATLAS COPCO AB 29.95% 73 370 FANUC CORPORATION 9.72% 48 600 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION 17.17% 40 941 SANDVIK AB 20.81% 35 290 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. 14.23% 32 845