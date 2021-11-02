Press Release Thomas Cook India and SOTC launch Winter Holidays - Nov 2 2021

Thomas Cook India & SOTC target the growing opportunity for Winter Travel Launch Winter Holidays with Special deals/offers for Europe, United Kingdom and India's Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand and North East Buy One, Get One - Companion Free on select International and Domestic destinations

Super Savers from Rs 48,990.00, Early Bird Family Discounts, exclusive offers ,spot deals

Range of favourite Domestic and International destinations

Europe & UK Holidays starting at Rs 136,000.00; India Holidays starting at Rs 17,990.00

Honeymoon specials starting at Rs 35,990.00 Mumbai, November 2, 2021: With a growing vaccinated population and easing of restrictions, customer confidence in travel is witnessing a strong rebound. As per Thomas Cook India & SOTC's survey that covered metros, mini-metros, Tier 2 - 3 cities, 77% respondents are keen to travel in 2021 itself. Additionally, winter experiences during the Christmas-New Year festive season presents a significant travel opportunity, especially for working professionals yet to consume their annual leave. Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India's leading integrated travel services company, and its Group Company, SOTC Travel Ltd., have therefore launched an extensive range of Winter Holidays with attractive pricing, special inclusions, discounts, etc. For honeymooners, the specially designed itineraries offer unique experiences at some of the world's most romantic destinations. To guide and reassure, an experienced Tour Manager accompanies the Companies' group tours. Thomas Cook India and SOTC have also curated exclusive customised holidays, self-drive programs and luxury experiences under its "Signature" portfolio. Snowscapes of winter along with the festivities and light-ups of Christmas across the UK and Europe's Switzerland, France, Germany and Austria hold strong allure for Indian travellers. Winter's wonderland offers unique experiences: snowboarding/ tobogganing or reindeer sleighs, staying in a glass igloo with ringside views of the spectacular Northern Lights, a visit to Santa's Village in Rovaniemi, panoramic winter vistas aboard the Glacier Express, winter saunas/spas with fire and ice pools or indulging in fondue in a tram! Not surprising then, that Europe and UK are in top demand; Maldives, Turkey and Egypt are seeing a strong

continuum. Growing interest for Expo 2020 Dubai is giving rise to significant interest for Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Domestic locales like Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal, North-East for winter experiences; Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat, Andamans and Kerala are also high on the Indian travellers wish list for November - December 2021. Winter Holidays Super Savers starting at Rs 48,990.00 (including airfare, accommodation, sightseeing, transfers and meals): Switzerland, Maldives, Dubai, Turkey Europe starting at Rs 136,000.00 (including airfare, accommodation, sightseeing, transfers, meals along with an experienced tour manager): England (London, Birmingham & Manchester, Scotland); Switzerland; Europe (France, Switzerland & Germany);Spain Also: UK Self-Drive Programs Honeymoon Specials starting at Rs 35,990.00 with Unique Romantic Experiences International destinations: France, Switzerland, Dubai, Maldives and more Domestic destinations: Kashmir, Himachal, North East, Andamans and more India Holidays starting at Rs 17,990.00 with a Buy One, Get One - Companion Free offer (on select destinations) Kashmir, Himachal, North East, Andamans and Kerala. Biking and Premium Camping trips Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, "Customer confidence is on the rise and with it a strong demand for winter/year end travel. We have launched our Winter Holidays that offer spectacular winter vistas coupled with unique experiences and special offers - for a perfect much awaited holiday. From family bonding over snow experiences, couples celebrating amidst romantic locales, to friends delighting in winter cuisine and wine, we have included a host of exceptional winter activities across a variety of favourites like Switzerland, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Dubai and Abu- Dhabi - with the Dubai Expo 2020 providing a once in a lifetime experience. We invite our customers to book our Winter Holidays and witness unique Christmas Markets, the Northern Lights, and seasonal specials like mulled wine, hot fondue, raclette cheese experiences, and more." Mr. Daniel D'souza President & Country Head, SOTC Travel said, "Winter Travel is gaining momentum and customers are inclined to travel to new destinations and build on happy memories, especially due to the restrictions in the past 18 months. With rise in customer confidence in air travel and to cater to the growing appetite we are delighted to present an array of winter specials for our customers from families, groups of friends, millennials, and honeymooners - to experience winter wonderland experiences from thrilling snow activities, to food and wine specialities, to rejuvenating wellness experiences, to visiting Santa Claus' home town in Finland, there are host of unique experiences to tick off from your bucket list. Customers can benefit from the special family discounts like Early bird discounts, Buy One, Get one - Companion free along with inclusions, curated keeping in mind the needs of our customers.

We recommend customers to book their favourite holiday with us along with our unique with TravShield our comprehensive Safety Commitment & Assured Safe Travel Program in association with Apollo Clinics." For details on the special United Kingdom and Europe Diwali and Christmas offers, click here: Thomas Cook SOTC *T&C apply About Thomas Cook (India) Limited: Set up in 1881, Thomas Cook India) Limited. (TCIL) is the leading integrated travel and travel related financial services company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services that include Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value Added Services, Visa and Passport services. It operates leading B2C and B2B brands including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied T Pro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Luxe Asia, Travel Circle International Limited (TCI 勝景遊), Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Go Vacation, Private Safaris East & South Africa As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, The Thomas Cook India Group spans 25 countries across 5 continents TCIL has been felicitated with CNBC-TV18 & ICICI Lombard India Risk Management Award - Travel & Leisure Category 2021, The Best Travel Agency - India at TTG Travel Awards 2019, The Best Outbound Tour Operator at the Times Travel Awards 2018 & 2019 and Leading Company with Cutting Edge Travel Innovation at the Times Travel Awards 2018, Silver award for Asia's Best Integrated Report (First Time) category at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards 2019, Best Risk Management-Framework & Systems at the India Risk Management Awards 2019; Best Cash Management Solution - India at the Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Supply Chain & Risk Management Awards 2018, Best Outbound Tour Operator at the SATTE Awards 2019, Excellence in Domestic Tour Operations at the SATTE Awards 2018, The French Ambassador's Award for Exemplary Achievements in Visa Issuance - 2015 to 2019 and the Condé Nast Traveller - Readers' Travel Awards from 2011 to 2019. CRISIL has reaffirmed the rating on debt programmes and bank facilities of Thomas Cook (India) Limited - 'CRISIL A+/Negative on the long-term bank facilities of TCIL and CRISIL A1 rating on the short-term bank facilities and short- term debt of the Company. For more information, please visit www.thomascook.in Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Limited, a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited promotes TCIL by holding 65.60% of its paid-up capital and is responsible for the execution of acquisition and investment opportunities. About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management. Founded in 1985 by the present Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Watsa, the company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FFH and in U.S. dollars under the symbol FFH.U. About Subsidiaries of Thomas Cook (India) Limited:

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL is engaged in time share and resort business. SOTC Travel Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL is a leading travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel. Travel Corporation (India) Limited. (TCI), a brand owned by TCIL through its wholly owned subsidiary company, is the leading Destination Management Company in India that offers tailor-made travel and related services to India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. Thomas Cook India Group holds 51% stake in DEI Holdings Limited (DEI), one of the world's leading imaging solutions and services providers. For more information, visit: Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited: http://www.sterlingholidays.com SOTC Travel Limited: http://www.sotc.in About SOTC Travel: SOTC Travel Limited (Formerly SOTC Travel Pvt. Ltd.) is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Group; held through its Indian listed subsidiary, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL). SOTC India is a leading travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel and Foreign Exchange. SOTC was established in 1949. Since then, it has escorted millions of travellers across the globe for more than 70 years to various destinations around the world. A new age innovative holidaymaker, SOTC strives to make holidays a priority for every Indian. 'We are for holidays' and we want Indians to prioritize their holidays.