Thomas Cook India : Corrigendum to the Annual Report for FY 2020-21

09/25/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Corrigendum to the Annual Report for FY 2020-2021 Management Discussion & Analysis Report (MDAR) section of the Integrated Annual Report (on page No. 83 of the Integrated Annual Report 2020-2021)

Below information is part of the Integrated Annual Report and the MDAR should be read in conjunction with this corrigendum.

Ratios where there has been a significant change from financial year ended 31st March 2020 to financial year ended 31st March 2021:

Key

Standalone

Consolidated

Ratios

Ratios

Ratios

FY

FY

FY

FY

Sr.

2020-

2019-

Variance

2020-

2019-

Variance

No.

21

20

%

Explanation

21

20

%

Explanation

1

Debtors

1.69

8.63

-80.38

Debtors

Turnover

ratio

2.64

10.48

-74.83

Debtors Turnover ratio

Has

Turnover

has

reduced

due

to

reduced due to reduction in

reduction

in

sales

by

sales by 88% on account of

91% on account of the

the impact of the Covid-19

impact of the Covid-19

pandemic.

pandemic.

2

Inventory

-

-

-

-

17.16

264.33

-93.51

The Inventory Turnover ratio

Turnover

has reduced due to reduction

in sales by 88 % on account

of the impact of the Covid-19

pandemic.

3

Interest

-1.65

0.46

-458.41

Interest

Coverage

ratio

-5.69

0.32

-1,876.06

Interest

Coverage

ratio

has

Coverage

has

reduced

as

reduced

as

Company

has

Ratio

Company

has

suffered

suffered

losses during

the

losses during

the

year

year on account of the impact

on

account

of

the

of the Covid-19 pandemic.

impact of the Covid-19

pandemic.

4

Current

1.47

0.98

49.77

The

Current

ratio

has

0.83

0.87

-4.41

There is no Major Variation

ratio

improved due to receipt

as

compared

to

previous

of

Optionally

year.

Convertible Cumulative

Redeemable

Preference

Shares

(OCCRPS)

application

money at the year-end.

5

Debt

0.06

0.06

7.32

The ratio has increased

0.18

0.25

-25.98

Debt

Equity

ratio

has

Equity

due to increase in short

improved due to reduction in

Ratio

term debts by

Rs. 314

overall debt by Rs. 587 Mn

Mn

which

has

been

and

receipt

of

OCCRPS

offset

by

receipt

of

application

money

at

the

OCCRPS

application

year-end which increased the

money of Rs. 4357 Mn

capital base.

at the year-end which

increased

the

capital

base.

6

Operating

-89.03

-1.04

8,426.72

Operating

Profit

ratio

-63.05

-0.65

9,574.51

Operating

Profit

ratio

has

Profit

has

been impacted

on

been impacted on account of

Ratio

account of restriction in

restriction in travelling across

travelling

across

the

the world which has resulted

world

which

has

in reduction in revenue.

resulted

in

reduction in

revenue.

7

Net Profit

-7.75

-1.17

560.89

Net Profit ratio has been

-37.13

-0.26

14,272.44

Net Profit

ratio

has

been

Ratio

impacted on account of

impacted

on account

of

restrictions

in

travelling

restrictions

in

travelling

across the world which

across the world which has

has

resulted

in

resulted

in

reduction

in

reduction in revenue.

revenue.

8

Return on

-0.78

-1.73

-55.16

Return

on

Net

worth

-15.30

-1.06

1,342.79

Return on

Net

worth

has

Net Worth

has

improved

due

to

worsened

due

to

higher

(RONW)

receipt

of

OCCRPS

losses on account of the

or Return

application

money

at

pandemic which could not be

on Equity

the year-end which

offset by the receipt of

(ROE)

increased

the

capital

OCCRPS

application

money

base.

at the year-end.

Disclaimer

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 15:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
