Thomas Cook India : Corrigendum to the Annual Report for FY 2020-21

Corrigendum to the Annual Report for FY 2020-2021 Management Discussion & Analysis Report (MDAR) section of the Integrated Annual Report (on page No. 83 of the Integrated Annual Report 2020-2021)
Below information is part of the Integrated Annual Report and the MDAR should be read in conjunction with this corrigendum.
Ratios where there has been a significant change from financial year ended 31st March 2020 to financial year ended 31st March 2021:
Key
Standalone
Consolidated
Ratios
Ratios
Ratios
FY
FY
Sr.
2020-
2019-
Variance
2020-
2019-
Variance
No.
21
20
%
Explanation
21
20
%
1
Debtors
1.69
8.63
-80.38
Turnover
ratio
2.64
10.48
-74.83
Debtors Turnover ratio
has
due
reduced due to reduction in
reduction
sales
sales by 88% on account of
91% on account of the
the impact of the Covid-19
impact of the Covid-19
pandemic.
pandemic.
2
Inventory
-
-
-
-
17.16
264.33
-93.51
The Inventory Turnover ratio
Turnover
has reduced due to reduction
|
of the impact of the Covid-19
pandemic.
3
Interest
-1.65
0.46
-458.41
|
|
|
|
has
Coverage
has
as
reduced
as
Company
has
Ratio
Company
has
suffered
suffered
losses during
the
losses during
year
year on account of the impact
on
account
of the Covid-19 pandemic.
impact of the Covid-19
4
Current
1.47
0.98
49.77
|
|
|
|
-4.41
There is no Major Variation
ratio
improved due to receipt
as
|
Optionally
year.
Convertible Cumulative
Redeemable
Preference
(OCCRPS)
application
|
5
Debt
0.06
0.06
7.32
The ratio has increased
0.18
0.25
-25.98
|
Equity
due to increase in short
improved due to reduction in
Ratio
term debts by
|
Mn
|
|
offset
application
|
year-end which increased the
money of Rs. 4357 Mn
|
at the year-end which
increased
|
6
Operating
-89.03
-1.04
8,426.72
|
|
|
|
has
Profit
has
been impacted
been impacted on account of
Ratio
account of restriction in
restriction in travelling across
the world which has resulted
in reduction in revenue.
|
7
Net Profit
-7.75
-1.17
560.89
Net Profit ratio has been
-37.13
-0.26
14,272.44
Ratio
impacted
restrictions
restrictions
|
has
resulted
|
|
8
Return on
-0.78
-1.73
-55.16
-15.30
-1.06
1,342.79
Net Worth
worsened
(RONW)
losses on account of the
or Return
pandemic which could not be
on Equity
offset by the receipt of
(ROE)
OCCRPS
Disclaimer
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 15:01:03 UTC.