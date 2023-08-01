The Company may, if it considers necessary for the protection of its business interests, trade secrets and confidential information, require of Mr. Menon that he shall not, for a period of 12 (twelve) months from the termination of his Agreement, either directly or indirectly, and whether alone or in conjunction with or on behalf of any other person, and whether as a principal, shareholder, director, employee, agent, consultant, partner or otherwise, and whether for or without remuneration, be in any manner engaged, concerned or interested in or have any business dealings with any other person, organization or a company carrying on or engaged in business which is the same as or similar to the business in which the Company is engaged in. Mr. Menon hereby agrees and undertakes to comply strictly with the Company's aforesaid requirement and in consideration of him doing so, the Company shall pay to Mr. Menon during the said period, compensation equal to his last drawn salary every month for a period of 12 (twelve) months.

Mr. Menon shall be entitled to terminate this Agreement at any time by giving to the Company not less than 12 (twelve) months notice in writing in that regard, without assigning any reason to the Company.

the Company shall be entitled to terminate this Agreement at any time by giving Mr. Menon not less than 12 (twelve) months notice in writing in that regard, without assigning any reason thereto, or upon payment to Mr. Menon of the gross salary payable to him for a period of 12 (twelve) months in lieu of such notice. Computation of gross salary will include all components of Mr. Menon's remuneration package including perquisites but shall not include stock options and any form of variable pay like bonus / commission.

/ or approval issued, if so required, by other appropriate authority in that behalf as in force and as amended from time to time.

No such payment shall however be made to Mr. Menon in the event of the commencement of the winding up of the Company, whether before, or at any time within 12 (twelve) months after, the date on which he ceased to hold office, if the assets of the Company on the winding up, after deducting the expenses thereof, are not sufficient to repay to the shareholders of the Company, the Share Capital (including the premiums, if any) contributed by them.

For the purpose of this Clause, the term "change in effective control" of the Management of the Company shall mean the reduction of the shareholding of Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Limited and / or its associates to 50% or less of the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company for the time being.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Board of the Company be and is hereby authorised to sign and execute such agreements, papers, letters, documents, etc. and to take such steps as may be necessary for obtaining necessary approvals, if any, and to settle all matters arising out of and incidental thereto and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be considered necessary, proper or expedient to give effect to this resolution."

6. To consider and approve re-designation and appointment of Mr. Mahesh Iyer as Managing Director and Chief Executive

Officer of the Company for a fresh term of five (5) years commencing from July 5, 2023 to July 4, 2028 and fixation of remuneration and minimum remuneration for a period of three (3) years commencing from July 5, 2023 to July 4, 2026.

In this regard, to consider and if thought ﬁt, to pass, the following Resolution as a Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT, in supersession of the resolutions passed and agreements entered into earlier thereto, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 2(51), 196, 197, 203 read with Schedule V and other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") (including any statutory amendment(s) or modification(s) thereto or substitution(s) or re-enactment(s) made thereof for the time being in force), and pursuant to the approval and recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee & the Board of Directors vide their resolutions dated July 5, 2023, consent of the Members be and is hereby accorded for the re-designation and appointment of Mr. Mahesh Iyer (DIN:07560302) as the "Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer" of the Company, liable to retire by rotation, for a fresh term of five (5) years, commencing from July 5, 2023 to July 4,

2028 from his earlier designation as the "Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer" of the Company and, for the payment of remuneration and the same amount as minimum remuneration in the event of no profits / inadequacy of profits to Mr. Iyer for a period of three (3) years commencing from July 5, 2023 to July 4, 2026, on such terms and conditions herein below mentioned and as may be set-out in the draft service agreement to be entered into in this regard, with liberty to the Board of Directors to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said appointment and / or remuneration and / or agreement, or any amendments thereto as may be mutually agreed to between the Board and Mr. Mahesh Iyer,