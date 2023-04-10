Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel ink exclusive long term agreement with Mandai Wildlife Group to target the high growth India market
Mumbai, April 10, 2023: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India's leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have signed an exclusive long-term MOU with Mandai Wildlife Group (MWG) to leverage the significant and growing India market opportunity. Thomas Cook & SOTC's consumer data reveals strong travel appetite from Indian consumers - with a significant surge in demand of over 200% for short haul destinations Vs. 2022. Under the MoU, Mandai Wildlife Group and the Companies will partner to maximize on India's rapid recovery-growth post pandemic and drive visitations to Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the integrated nature and wildlife destination in northern Singapore, home to the Night Safari, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo. The MOU comes at an opportune time as Mandai Wildlife Group's latest wildlife park, Bird Paradise, soft opens on May 8, 2023. The partnership extends across two axes of product development and marketing to offer Indians exciting multi attraction combo deals and special meal inclusive programs.
Given current visa challenges for long haul destinations, Singapore's easy visa and extensive air connectivity offers convenient access to Mandai Wildlife Reserve. The wildlife destination is a favourite across Thomas Cook & SOTC's consumer segments and via the MOU, the Companies intend to target multi-generational families, young professionals, couples and groups of friends for the upcoming summer holidays and beyond. Additionally, with the overall drop in consumer age by approx. 10 years, Thomas Cook & SOTC aim to tap into the growing demand from young India's Gen Z and millennials segment.
With the pandemic having created newfound appreciation for nature, Mandai Wildlife Reserve offers India's visitors a window into the wild through the Singapore Zoo, known for its 'open concept' habitats; River Wonders, Asia's first and only river-themed wildlife park and Night Safari, the world's first nocturnal wildlife park. MWG's partnership with Thomas Cook and SOTC will also focus on promoting the new Bird Paradise, Asia's largest bird park. At 17 hectares, Bird Paradise houses 3500 birds and over 400 species across 10 zones including 8 large walk-through aviaries, a penguin habitat and a zone dedicated to birds of high conservation value. Guests can also look forward to new avian presentations as well as keeper-led experiences such as Keeper Talks and feeding sessions for close encounters with the birds and interactions with the animal care team.
Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said,
"Singapore is world renowned for its spectacular wildlife parks and we are delighted to partner with Mandai Wildlife Group to jointly promote its diversity of parks and experiences to our extensive range of customer segments. While our MOU showcases the existing parks of Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari, we plan a special focus on the new Bird Paradise that opens on May 8th - perfectly timed for India's school vacations!
To inspire demand, our joint marketing campaign intends to leverage on special offers promoted across optimal media platforms."
Mr. Daniel D'souza President & Country Head - Holidays, SOTC Travel said, "Singapore has always been a top destination for Indians and our partnership with Mandai Wildlife Group allows us an exciting opportunity to benefit customers with attractive products and offers. From adventurous wildlife experiences, a range of cuisine options within the parks, to nature inspired memorabilia, we want to create unique memories for our customers.
Via our joint marketing campaign, our aim is to accelerate demand across segments for the upcoming summer holidays and beyond."
Ms. Jean Choi, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Mandai Wildlife Group said, "Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel have been long-timepartners and we look forward to deepening our partnership through this MOU, particularly with India as a key market for us. Aside from Bird Paradise, we have many exciting additions in store for the next few years at Mandai Wildlife Reserve that will entice Indian travellers to return time and again. With new immersive experiences and upgraded facilities, we are committed to providing our visitors with a truly unforgettable and educational journey that also contributes to protecting wildlife and nature."
About Thomas Cook (India) Limited: Set up in 1881, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. (TCIL) is the leading omnichannel travel company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services including Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value Added Services and Visa Services. It operates leading B2C and B2B brands including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied TPro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Travel Circle International Limited (TCI 勝景), Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Go Vacation, Private Safaris East & South Africa
As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, The Thomas Cook India Group spans 28 countries across 5 continents
TCIL has been felicitated with The Outbound Tour Operator of the Year 2022 & 2019 at the SATTE Awards, IAMAI India Digital Awards 2022, CNBC-TV18 & ICICI Lombard India Risk Management Award - Travel & Leisure Category 2022 & 2021, CIO100 Award for digital innovation 2022, 'Innovation in Omni-experience' Award at International Data Corporation's (IDC) Industry Innovation Awards 2021, The Best Travel Agency - India at TTG Travel Awards 2019, The Best Outbound Tour Operator at the Times Travel Awards 2019 & 2018, Silver award for Asia's Best Integrated Report (First Time) category at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards 2019-2021, Best Risk Management-Framework & Systems at the India Risk Management Awards 2019; The French Ambassador's Award for Exemplary Achievements in Visa Issuance 5 years in a row and the Condé Nast Traveller - Readers' Travel Awards from 2011 to 2019.
CRISIL has reaffirmed the rating on debt programmes and bank facilities of Thomas Cook (India) Limited - 'CRISIL A+/Negative on the long-term bank facilities of TCIL and CRISIL A1 rating on the short-term bank facilities and short- term debt of the Company.
For more information, please visit www.thomascook.in
Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Limited, a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited promotes TCIL by holding 72.34% of its paid-up capital and is responsible for the execution of acquisition and investment opportunities.
About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management. Founded in 1985 by the present Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Watsa, the company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FFH and in U.S. dollars under the symbol FFH.U.
About Subsidiaries of Thomas Cook (India) Limited:
Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL, is a leading Indian Leisure Hospitality company with 37 resorts across the country, providing a variety of offerings: Leisure holidays through FIT packages, Meetings & Conferences, Weddings, Reunions, Picnics and Holidays through Memberships.
SOTC Travel Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL, is a leading omnichannel travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel.
Travel Corporation (India) Limited (TCI), a wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL, is the leading Destination Management Company in India that offers tailor-made travel and related services to India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.
Thomas Cook India Group holds 51% stake in DEI Holdings Limited (DEI), one of the world's leading imaging solutions and services providers.
For more information, visit:
Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited: http://www.sterlingholidays.com
SOTC Travel Limited: http://www.sotc.in
About SOTC Travel: SOTC Travel Limited (Formerly SOTC Travel Pvt. Ltd.) is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Group; held through its Indian listed subsidiary, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL). SOTC India is a leading omnichannel travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel. SOTC was established in 1949. Since then, it has escorted lakhs of travellers across the globe for more than 70 years to various destinations around the world. A new age innovative holidaymaker, SOTC strives to make holidays a priority for every Indian. 'We are for holidays' and we want Indians to prioritize their holidays.
Media Enquiries:
Suzanne Pereira | +91 98202 97665 | suzanne.pereira@thomascook.in