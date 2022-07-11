Thomas Cook India & SOTC extend their exclusive Partnership with Vistara
Launch Vistara Getaways - International
Ready-to-book and personalised air inclusive holidays; affordable luxury to premium options
150 India & International holiday options
Includes: Vistara flights, premium hotel brands, transfers, sightseeing/experiences
Simple, quick, end-to-end online bookings/transactions
Reassurance/Assistance of Thomas Cook & SOTC holiday experts (call centres + pan India outlets)
Dedicated concierge services
Mumbai, July 11, 2022: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India's leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have launched Vistara Getaways - International, in an extension of their exclusive partnership with Vistara, India's finest full-service carrier (a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines). Post the success of Vistara Getaways (Domestic), launched in 2021, to capitalise on easing of international restrictions and the convenience of no-visa/easy visa short haul destinations, the first phase of the international launch offers attractive air-inclusive holidays across Thailand, Singapore, Dubai and Maldives.
Vistara Getaways, powered by a cutting-edge technology platform designed and built by the Thomas Cook India Group, presents customers with dynamic inventory and ready-to-book holidays. Each Vistara Getaways comes with flights (Vistara), transfers, premium hotel stays, sightseeing/experiences, visas (where required) and a dedicated concierge service. The seamless digital interface empowers Vistara's customers with speed and convenience with the added advantage of support from Thomas Cook & SOTC's holiday experts via its call centres and extended retail outlets pan India.
With a strategic intent to target Vistara's discerning customers, Thomas Cook & SOTC have handpicked premium global hotel brands including, Dusit Thani in Thailand, Armani Hotel Dubai, Angsana Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in Maldives, etc.
The Vistara Getaways portfolio also offers top domestic locations including Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Leh-Ladakh,Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Goa, Andamans, Kerala and the North East. The products feature exclusive offers on Taj Hotels and The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts packages.
To create awareness and accelerate demand for Vistara Getaways, Thomas Cook and Vistara have launched a joint marketing campaign across media platforms.
Mr. Mahesh Iyer, Executive Director & CEO, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, "Post the successful launch of our Vistara Getaways domestic range last year, we are delighted to extend our partnership with Vistara to international short-hauldestinations. We intend to leverage the strong pent up demand and convenience of no visa/easy visa destinations to introduce Vistara Getaways for S.E Asia, UAE and Maldives. We have ensured great care in selection of hotels and our product range extends from affordable luxury to premium holidays."
He added, "I am proud of the virtual Vistara Getaways platform designed and developed by our Thomas Cook Tech Team - ensuring speed and a seamless consumer experience. To incorporate that all important human interface, customers can avail of our omnichannnel network - speak to our holiday experts via our call centres or walk in to their closest Thomas Cook outlet - across India."
Mr. Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara said, "The market has been showing signs of strong recovery, especially since the resumption of scheduled international operations. India's best airline,
Vistara is already trusted by millions of people for its world-class products, service and on-point hygiene and safety protocols. With Vistara Getaways - International, backed by the consistency and quality of SOTC and Thomas Cook, we hope to be able to capitalise on the rising demand, grow our customer base and delight them with holistic travel experiences.
For further details, click here:
Vistara Getaways
*T&C apply
About Thomas Cook (India) Limited: Set up in 1881, Thomas Cook India) Limited. (TCIL) is the leading omnichannel travel company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services including Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value Added Services, Visa and Passport services.
As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, The Thomas Cook India Group spans 25 countries across 5 continents
