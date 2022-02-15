Thomas Cook India & Singapore Tourism Board's virtual game to promote
Singapore, wins at IAMAI India Digital Awards 2022
A unique and exciting virtual engagement to promote Singapore
Mumbai, February 15, 2022: Thomas Cook (India) Limited - India's leading integrated travel services company and Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) 'Singapore Escapade' won a silver at the India Digital Awards 2022 hosted by IAMAI, for the Best App/Game used for Marketing. The unique virtual game was considered a distinguished idea, designed for serving the consumer and engaging with them through an innovative concept that captivates a significant user base. The game was promoted digitally to sustain awareness for destination Singapore among Indian audiences despite the pandemic.
Against the backdrop of strong pent up travel demand, but restrictions in place due to the pandemic with Singapore's borders closed to tourists, the Thomas Cook India - STB game was conceptualised to create positivity and top of mind recall for destination Singapore. Travellers were encouraged to participate in the 'Singapore Escapade', a fun gaming activity with exciting gratification, where one gets a chance to discover more about Singapore, learn interesting facts through trivia rounds and win exciting prizes. The duration of the gaming activity was a period of 3 months, giving customers a delightful virtual experience of Singapore, with the top 10 participants per week winning exciting prizes, including e-commerce gift vouchers and partner brand coupons.
Mr. Abraham Alapatt - President & Group Head, Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation said, "It is an honour to be recognized for introducing a fresh and innovative idea that created top of mind recall for destination Singapore, despite the challenges and closure of borders during the pandemic. Our Singapore Escapade web based game presented a fun, exciting and engaging way to discover hidden gems of Singapore, inspire customers and promote travel to the destination. We are delighted with the tremendous response received. This award motivates us to up the ante on our digital first innovative strategies with our partners in the Travel and Tourism sector and jointly maximise demand as borders re- open. Such exciting engagement consumer activities will be key to converting them into brand evangelists."
Mr G B Srithar - Regional Director, India, Middle East & South Asia, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said, "As part of our initiatives to proactively and creatively engage our consumers, we were happy to partner Thomas Cook (India) Limited for the virtual game. It was a unique collaboration with a strong travel partner- friend for STB India. The award is a boost for us to continue partnership projects that help bring Singapore even closer to the hearts and minds of Indian audiences. With Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flight arrangements from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai allowing quarantine-freetravel to Singapore for fully vaccinated travellers, we look forward to working with partners like TCIL to welcome their clients to enjoy our city."
