Thomas Cook India : TCIL Q3 FY23 Transcript

Thomas Cook (India) Limited Q3 FY2023 Earnings Conference Call February 03, 2023 MANAGEMENT TEAM MR. MADHAVAN MENON - CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR, THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED MR. MAHESH IYER - CHIEF EXECUTING OFFICER & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ‐ THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED MR. DEBASIS NANDY ‐ PRESIDENT AND GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED MR. BRIJESH MODI - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED MR. VIKRAM LALVANI - MANAGING DIRECTOR -STERLINGHOLIDAY RESORTS LIMITED MR. KRISHNA KUMAR - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ‐ STERLING HOLIDAY RESORTS LIMITED MR. K S RAMAKRISHNAN - MANAGING DIRECTOR DEI MR. ABRAHAM ALAPATT - PRESIDENT AND GROUP HEAD MARKETING - THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED MS. URVASHI BUTANI‐ INVESTOR RELATIONS ‐ THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED

Akul Broachwala: Thank you, Yashashvi. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on the 3Q FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Thomas Cook India. I invite the company's senior management team, who are here to discuss the results and business strategy. We'll begin the call with the opening remarks by Mr. Madhavan Menon, Managing Director, followed by the management team. And thereafter, we'll open up the call for a Q&A session. I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Menon to take proceedings forward. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Madhavan Menon: Thank you, Akul. Good morning ‐‐ good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let me just introduce the speakers around the table. I've got Mahesh Iyer, who is the Executive Director and CEO of Thomas Cook (India) Limited. I've got Vishal Suri, who is the MD of SOTC Limited. I've got Debasis Nandy, who is the Group CFO of the Thomas Cook India Group; Brijesh Modi, who is the CFO of Thomas Cook (India) Limited; and Abraham Alapatt, who heads up marketing and other functions within the company; Mr Vikram Lalvani, the MD of Sterling Holiday Resorts, and Mr. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director of DEI is also on this call. Since this is a call relating to the Q3 FY '23 performance of the Thomas Cook India Group, I'm pleased to report that we've had a third consecutive profitable quarter coming out of the pandemic, the bounce back or the recovery, as I would call it, has been a lot quicker than we anticipated originally. So, for the quarter ended December 31, income from operations for the group grew year‐on‐year by 105% to INR 15,363 million. And the operational PBT was INR 584 million versus a loss of INR 289 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago. We've seen a rebound across all our segments. If you look at the foreign exchange business, income from operations has grown 113% over the same corresponding period in the previous year. Travel has grown by 141% over the previous year. Leisure and hospitality and resorts grew by 8%. Digital Imaging has grown by 57%. I'm also pleased to report that CRISIL has upgraded our rating from negative to Stable, which is an important reflection of the fact that the ratings agency now sees us fully back from the earlier situation that we faced on. I just want to mention in terms of recovery from the pre‐pandemic, which is effectively 2019, the Travel and Related travel services has recovered 83%. If you look at Foreign Exchange, it is 90%. If you look at Leisure, Hospitality and Resorts, which is essentially Sterling Holiday Resorts, 137% and Digital Imaging Solutions, DEI, 144%. At this stage, I will hand over to Mahesh, who will take this forward. Mahesh Iyer: Thank you, Madhavan. Good afternoon, everyone. I'll try and quickly give you a brief update on the highlights for the current quarter and also for the 9 month performance. Clearly, to focus on the standalone. At a standalone level, the profit before tax, before MTM and I'm qualifying it before MTM because that's an investment loss, and I want to take that up. The operating PBT grew by 46% from INR 15 crores in the previous quarter to INR 22 crores. So that's a sequential gain of about INR 7 crores in the current quarter and swung to a profitability of

INR 22 crores from a loss of INR 18 crores compared to a year ago. So, from a performance point of view, this has been one of the strongest quarter as Madhavan said, 3 consecutive quarters of profitability, but this has been one of the strongest recovery that we have seen in the current quarter. On a consolidated basis, Madhavan already mentioned about the INR 58 crores n PBT as it stands is against INR 1 crore profit that we had in the previous quarter. So again, a gain of about INR 57 crores on a sequential basis and compares to a loss of INR 29 crores on a year‐on‐year basis. So clearly, the recovery across all lines of businesses has been very, very strong. I'll focus on the 2 important segments for the business, which is Travel as well as Foreign Exchange. And when I focus on Travel, I will speak to you all about the India businesses and then hand over to Debasis, who will talk to you all about the international businesses. To begin with Foreign Exchange, as Madhavan mentioned in his opening remarks, we saw a 90% recovery on the foreign exchange business in the current quarter. So clearly, from bouncing back point of view, the business is already back in action. And I would think that for the full year FY 23, the business should be closer to 100% or maybe 110% to the pre‐pandemic level. So that's our expectation for the full year as far as the Foreign Exchange business is concerned. Some of the key highlights for the business in the current quarter has been the retail recovery has been very, very strong. It's come back to 107% of the pre‐pandemic level. In the retail segment again, education segment has actually grown phenomenally. The current quarter registered a 128% recovery to the pre‐pandemic level. The digital initiatives that we are driving for the business continue. We are at about 11% penetration in terms of our digital adoption, which essentially means that all transactions that we undertake on the retail side, 11% of that is actually happening online. The other important element that I want to mention here is about the FX partners that we have on boarded during the pandemic. We have about 1,500 plus FX Mate partners that we have on boarded during the period. And this actually contributed about 9% of our overall retail business. So close to about 20% of our overall retail business currently comes from digital channel, and that kind of gives us a lot of leverage in terms of cost as well as productivity. Also, important to mention that from a Q‐o‐Q point of view or a sequential growth point of view, revenue from operations for the Foreign Exchange business grew 10%. And when I compare it to a year before, that grew about 113%. So clearly, from a recovery point of view to a year ago, it's a

phenomenal growth. From an EBIT point of view, if I compare it to a year ago, the recovery has been close to 4.5x that's 450%. And when I compare it to the quarter before, which is the sequential quarter, we are seeing about less ‐‐ marginal dip, and that's largely because we have invested in digital initiatives and marketing initiatives, which is what we are driving on our digital side. So clearly, from a recovery and a growth point of view, Foreign Exchange business is back, and we expect full normalcy or normal return to profitability for the business for the full year of FY '23. Speaking about the card loads on the FX business, again, a very substantial quarter and the total volumes of card loads in the current quarter stood at $143 million. It is also heartening to note that the total number of new card issuance in the current quarter is 72% higher than what it was a year ago. So clearly, from an acquisition point of view, we are bringing in new customers. And as I've mentioned before, the card has a validity of 5 years. So, this 72% growth in terms of addition of new customers bring customers to us for a 5‐year period. From a market standing point of view, our market share has been slightly higher and there is a benchmark that we do to the data that's published by the Reserve Bank of India. We are roughly about 1.8% a year ago. We are now at close to about 2.1%. So, we are trying to benchmark ourselves to some kind of market share data, and we see that shift that's happening in our favor. And this shift is largely currently happening on the education sector. And as the travel and tourism sector also opens up fully, we will start monitoring that and report that back to you all. Coming to the holiday side of the business, overall, the India holiday business has seen an 83% recovery over the pre‐pandemic level. Specifically, India business, is at 91% to the pre‐pandemic level in terms of recovery. The key segmental performances in this has been from a corporate travel point of view where the recovery in the current quarter has been 106% to the pre‐pandemic level. Key reason for this has been the growth in turnover, and that's been led by some of the new acquisitions that we had done in the previous quarters, which have all started trading and the benefit of that is visible. We acquired about 13 new accounts across banking and insurance, IT infrastructure, and those have started to trade and that volume is adding to the profitability in the current quarter also. From a technology adoption point of view, 60% of our overall customers are currently adopting the digital means of interacting with us or dealing with us, and that's kind of giving us a benefit in terms of cost and productivity.