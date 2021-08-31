Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Thomas Cook (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500413   INE332A01027

THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED

(500413)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thomas Cook India : With UAE's acceptance of travellers fully vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines, Thomas Cook & SOTC announce an exciting portfolio of Dubai Holidays

08/31/2021 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unbeatable Offers including Dubai Book One Get One - Companion Free 5 days at just Rs. 21,700.00

  • Expo 2020 Dubai Specials:
    • Add-On Expo Dubai 2020 passes for every Dubai Holiday
    • 6 Days with Expo 2020 Dubai starting at just Rs. 27,900.00
  • Crazy Deals and more

Mumbai, August 31, 2021: On the heels of the UAE announcement opening up tourist visas to all travellers fully vaccinated with WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, Thomas Cook India, India's leading integrated travel services company, and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have launched a range of exciting Dubai holidays at attractive price points. Exclusive offers include an unbeatable Book One Get One - Companion Free 5-day holiday at just Rs. 21,700.00, an air-inclusive Crazy Deal Dubai of 6 days starting at Rs. 27,900.00 and a slew of Expo 2020 Dubai holidays and add-on passes for every Dubai product.

Dubai features strongly as a favourite destination - across India's outbound segments of Leisure, B-Leisure and corporate MICE. Thomas Cook & SOTC's Third Holiday Readiness Report (June 2021) reiterates the significant Dubai opportunity with over 74% respondents indicating keen interest in a Dubai holiday - as soon as restrictions are lifted. The allure of Expo Dubai 2020 serves as a powerful demand driver as a once-in-a lifetime opportunity - with its series of events, attractions, innovations and cutting edge technology, and over 190 participating countries. With a focus on accelerating demand for Dubai for the upcoming festive holiday season, equally weekend/ extended weekend breaks and celebration of special occasions, Thomas Cook and SOTC have designed an extensive range of Dubai holidays with unbeatable prices and deals.

With health-safety being a key consideration for 70% respondents of its survey, Thomas Cook & SOTC's TravShield - Travel Safety Commitment forms a valuable inclusion in Dubai holiday product. It encompasses meticulous safety protocols in association with Apollo Clinics:
• Vaccinated Travel Advisors & Contactless Bookings • Free Re-scheduling & Cancellation • Covid Insurance Cover with 24/7 Doctor on Call • Vaccinated / Covid negative fellow travellers • Covid negative / Vaccinated Drivers, Hotel Staff • Sanitized Rooms & Vehicles

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. said, "Dubai's close proximity and easy access of a short haul flight, coupled with the allure of unique Expo 2020 Dubai and the exciting World Cup T20 matches, makes it a much sought after holiday destination this year. And the positive announcement on the acceptance of fully vaccinated travellers couldn't have come at a better time! To leverage this to the maximum, we have launched a slew of products at unbelievable pricing, with very attractive offers, including our Buy One Get One - Companion Free."

Mr. Daniel D'souza President & Country Head, SOTC Travel said, "Dubai is undeniably a favourite with Indian travellers and to many it is a home-away-from home! The positive announcement on fully vaccinated travellers gives us a great opportunity. Our intent is clear - we want to leverage every holiday opportunity, be it short breaks, extended stays, honeymoons/special occasions or B-Leisure. Our so, our Dubai products come loaded with fabulous deals and discounts with our Expo 2020 Dubai Specials and add-on passes to catalyse bookings.
To reassure customers, our products are inbuilt with TravShield - our travel safety commitment in partnership with Apollo Clinics."

For details on the special Dubai offers, click here:
Thomas Cook
SOTC

*T&Capply

About Thomas Cook (India) Limited: Set up in 1881, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. (TCIL) is the leading integrated travel and travel related financial services company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services that include Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value Added Services, Visa and Passport services and E-Business. It operates leading B2C and B2B brands including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied T Pro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Luxe Asia, Kuoni Hong Kong, Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, TC Forex, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, TC Visa, Travel Circle International Limited, Ithaka, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Private Safaris East & South Africa.

As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, The Thomas Cook India Group spans 25 countries across 5 continents, a team of over 8388 and a combined revenue in excess of Rs. 6948.3 Cr. (over $ 0.93 Bn.) for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

TCIL has been felicitated with CNBC-TV18 & ICICI Lombard India Risk Management Award - Travel & Leisure Category 2021, The Best Travel Agency - India at TTG Travel Awards 2019, The Best Outbound Tour Operator at the Times Travel Awards 2018 & 2019 and Leading Company with Cutting Edge Travel Innovation at the Times Travel Awards 2018, Silver award for Asia's Best Integrated Report (First Time) category at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards 2019, Best Risk Management-Framework & Systems at the India Risk Management Awards 2019; Best Cash Management Solution - India at the Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Supply Chain & Risk Management Awards 2018, Best Outbound Tour Operator at the SATTE Awards 2019, Excellence in Domestic Tour Operations at the SATTE Awards 2018, The French Ambassador's Award for Exemplary Achievements in Visa Issuance - 2015 to 2019 and the Condé Nast Traveller - Readers' Travel Awards from 2011 to 2019.

CRISIL has reaffirmed the rating on debt programmes and bank facilities of Thomas Cook (India) Limited - 'CRISIL A+/Negative on the long-term bank facilities of TCIL and CRISIL A1 rating on the short-term bank facilities and short- term debt of the Company.

For more information, please visit www.thomascook.in

Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Limited, a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited promotes TCIL by holding 65.60% of its paid-up capital and is responsible for the execution of acquisition and investment opportunities.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management. Founded in 1985 by the present Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PremWatsa, the company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FFH and in U.S. dollars under the symbol FFH.U.

About Subsidiaries of Thomas Cook (India) Limited:
Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL is engaged in time share and resort business.
SOTC Travel Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL is a leading travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel.
Travel Corporation (India) Limited. (TCI), a brand owned by TCIL through its wholly owned subsidiary company, is the leading Destination Management Company in India that offers tailor-made travel and related services to India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.
Thomas Cook India Group holds 51% stake in DEI Holdings Limited (DEI), one of the world's leading imaging solutions and services providers.

For more information, visit:
Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited: http://www.sterlingholidays.com
SOTC Travel Limited: http://www.sotc.in

About SOTC Travel: SOTC Travel Limited (Formerly SOTC Travel Pvt. Ltd.) is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Group; held through its Indian listed subsidiary, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL). SOTC India is a leading travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel and Foreign Exchange. SOTC was established in 1949. Since then, it has escorted lakhs of travellers across the globe for more than 70 years to various destinations around the world. A new age innovative holidaymaker, SOTC strives to make holidays a priority for every Indian. 'We are for holidays' and we want Indians to prioritize their holidays.

Media Enquiries:
Suzanne Pereira | +91 98202 97665 | suzanne.pereira@thomascook.in

Disclaimer

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 09:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED
05:42aTHOMAS COOK INDIA : With UAE's acceptance of travellers fully vaccinated with WH..
PU
08/30THOMAS COOK (INDIA) : Opens New Franchise Outlet in Ranchi
MT
08/27THOMAS COOK INDIA : and SOTC present India Extravaganza Holidays & Grand India H..
PU
08/27THOMAS COOK INDIA : Annual return for the Financial year 2020-21
PU
08/27THOMAS COOK INDIA : forays into Ranchi to tap the growing travel market
PU
08/18THOMAS COOK INDIA : With re-opening of European destinations Thomas Cook India &..
PU
08/18Thomas Cook Limited and SOTC Travel Ltd. Launches A Range of Europe Tours
CI
08/11THOMAS COOK INDIA : With Festive Travel witnessing strong demand from the Gujara..
PU
08/05THOMAS COOK (INDIA) : announces results for Q1 FY22
PU
08/05THOMAS COOK INDIA : Trims Consolidated Loss in Fiscal Q1
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 788 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2021 -2 541 M -34,7 M -34,7 M
Net cash 2021 4 139 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 903 M 299 M 300 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thomas Cook (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Madhavan Karunakaran Menon Chairman & Managing Director
Mahesh Iyer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Debasis Nandy President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Brijesh Modi Chief Financial Officer
Amit Madhan Group Head-Information Technology & Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED25.37%299
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.2.26%93 522
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.8.90%21 747
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-15.71%18 225
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED16.00%4 943
TRIPADVISOR, INC.19.74%4 735