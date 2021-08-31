Thomas Cook India : With UAE's acceptance of travellers fully vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines, Thomas Cook & SOTC announce an exciting portfolio of Dubai Holidays

Mumbai, August 31, 2021: On the heels of the UAE announcement opening up tourist visas to all travellers fully vaccinated with WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, Thomas Cook India, India's leading integrated travel services company, and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have launched a range of exciting Dubai holidays at attractive price points. Exclusive offers include an unbeatable Book One Get One - Companion Free 5-day holiday at just Rs. 21,700.00, an air-inclusive Crazy Deal Dubai of 6 days starting at Rs. 27,900.00 and a slew of Expo 2020 Dubai holidays and add-on passes for every Dubai product.

Dubai features strongly as a favourite destination - across India's outbound segments of Leisure, B-Leisure and corporate MICE. Thomas Cook & SOTC's Third Holiday Readiness Report (June 2021) reiterates the significant Dubai opportunity with over 74% respondents indicating keen interest in a Dubai holiday - as soon as restrictions are lifted. The allure of Expo Dubai 2020 serves as a powerful demand driver as a once-in-a lifetime opportunity - with its series of events, attractions, innovations and cutting edge technology, and over 190 participating countries. With a focus on accelerating demand for Dubai for the upcoming festive holiday season, equally weekend/ extended weekend breaks and celebration of special occasions, Thomas Cook and SOTC have designed an extensive range of Dubai holidays with unbeatable prices and deals.

With health-safety being a key consideration for 70% respondents of its survey, Thomas Cook & SOTC's TravShield - Travel Safety Commitment forms a valuable inclusion in Dubai holiday product. It encompasses meticulous safety protocols in association with Apollo Clinics:

• Vaccinated Travel Advisors & Contactless Bookings • Free Re-scheduling & Cancellation • Covid Insurance Cover with 24/7 Doctor on Call • Vaccinated / Covid negative fellow travellers • Covid negative / Vaccinated Drivers, Hotel Staff • Sanitized Rooms & Vehicles

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. said, "Dubai's close proximity and easy access of a short haul flight, coupled with the allure of unique Expo 2020 Dubai and the exciting World Cup T20 matches, makes it a much sought after holiday destination this year. And the positive announcement on the acceptance of fully vaccinated travellers couldn't have come at a better time! To leverage this to the maximum, we have launched a slew of products at unbelievable pricing, with very attractive offers, including our Buy One Get One - Companion Free."

Mr. Daniel D'souza President & Country Head, SOTC Travel said, "Dubai is undeniably a favourite with Indian travellers and to many it is a home-away-from home! The positive announcement on fully vaccinated travellers gives us a great opportunity. Our intent is clear - we want to leverage every holiday opportunity, be it short breaks, extended stays, honeymoons/special occasions or B-Leisure. Our so, our Dubai products come loaded with fabulous deals and discounts with our Expo 2020 Dubai Specials and add-on passes to catalyse bookings.

To reassure customers, our products are inbuilt with TravShield - our travel safety commitment in partnership with Apollo Clinics."

For details on the special Dubai offers, click here:

Thomas Cook

SOTC

About Thomas Cook (India) Limited: Set up in 1881, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. (TCIL) is the leading integrated travel and travel related financial services company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services that include Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value Added Services, Visa and Passport services and E-Business. It operates leading B2C and B2B brands including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied T Pro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Luxe Asia, Kuoni Hong Kong, Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, TC Forex, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, TC Visa, Travel Circle International Limited, Ithaka, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Private Safaris East & South Africa.

As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, The Thomas Cook India Group spans 25 countries across 5 continents, a team of over 8388 and a combined revenue in excess of Rs. 6948.3 Cr. (over $ 0.93 Bn.) for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

TCIL has been felicitated with CNBC-TV18 & ICICI Lombard India Risk Management Award - Travel & Leisure Category 2021, The Best Travel Agency - India at TTG Travel Awards 2019, The Best Outbound Tour Operator at the Times Travel Awards 2018 & 2019 and Leading Company with Cutting Edge Travel Innovation at the Times Travel Awards 2018, Silver award for Asia's Best Integrated Report (First Time) category at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards 2019, Best Risk Management-Framework & Systems at the India Risk Management Awards 2019; Best Cash Management Solution - India at the Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Supply Chain & Risk Management Awards 2018, Best Outbound Tour Operator at the SATTE Awards 2019, Excellence in Domestic Tour Operations at the SATTE Awards 2018, The French Ambassador's Award for Exemplary Achievements in Visa Issuance - 2015 to 2019 and the Condé Nast Traveller - Readers' Travel Awards from 2011 to 2019.

CRISIL has reaffirmed the rating on debt programmes and bank facilities of Thomas Cook (India) Limited - 'CRISIL A+/Negative on the long-term bank facilities of TCIL and CRISIL A1 rating on the short-term bank facilities and short- term debt of the Company.

For more information, please visit www.thomascook.in

Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Limited, a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited promotes TCIL by holding 65.60% of its paid-up capital and is responsible for the execution of acquisition and investment opportunities.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management. Founded in 1985 by the present Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PremWatsa, the company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FFH and in U.S. dollars under the symbol FFH.U.

About Subsidiaries of Thomas Cook (India) Limited:

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL is engaged in time share and resort business.

SOTC Travel Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL is a leading travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel.

Travel Corporation (India) Limited. (TCI), a brand owned by TCIL through its wholly owned subsidiary company, is the leading Destination Management Company in India that offers tailor-made travel and related services to India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

Thomas Cook India Group holds 51% stake in DEI Holdings Limited (DEI), one of the world's leading imaging solutions and services providers.

For more information, visit:

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited: http://www.sterlingholidays.com

SOTC Travel Limited: http://www.sotc.in

About SOTC Travel: SOTC Travel Limited (Formerly SOTC Travel Pvt. Ltd.) is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Group; held through its Indian listed subsidiary, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL). SOTC India is a leading travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel and Foreign Exchange. SOTC was established in 1949. Since then, it has escorted lakhs of travellers across the globe for more than 70 years to various destinations around the world. A new age innovative holidaymaker, SOTC strives to make holidays a priority for every Indian. 'We are for holidays' and we want Indians to prioritize their holidays.

Media Enquiries:

Suzanne Pereira | +91 98202 97665 | suzanne.pereira@thomascook.in