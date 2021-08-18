Thomas Cook India : With re-opening of European destinations Thomas Cook India & SOTC launch a range of Europe Tours

Buy One Get One Free! Companion Offer

Discounts up to Rs. 60,000 per family

Range of destinations: Favourites like Switzerland, France, Germany; Northern Lights in Iceland & Russia; also Morocco, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

Experienced Tour Manager accompanying group tours

Mumbai, August 18, 2021: Europe continues to be a highly aspirational destination and a favourite for Indian consumers. With several European nations re-opening borders to fully vaccinated Indians, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India's leading integrated travel services company, and its Group Company, SOTC Travel Ltd. have launched an exciting range of all-inclusive escorted tours to Europe. While Thomas Cook and SOTC's Third Holiday Readiness Report 2021 reveals strong pent up travel demand (69% customers ready to travel in 2021; 46% preferring international destinations), Europe tops the leader board.





Thomas Cook India & SOTC's escorted European tours offer a delightful diversity of locales and experiences: from history, culture and architecture to world-renowned cuisine, scenic vistas to great shopping options! Unique elements have been included in each tour, such as the Golden Pass panoramic train journey from Montreux to Gstaad; an exciting husky sledge ride; a visit to a champagne cellar; a Bollywood movie trail in Switzerland; a sensory experience at France's Fragonard Perfumery; a scenic cruise in the Lake Geneva Region; a special flamenco performance or a treat for every football fan - a visit to Camp Nou Stadium (Futbol Club Barcelona), Spain.





Great Offers available as a limited time offer include:

Buy One Get One Free - Companion offer to Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Egypt

Air-Inclusive family holidays with discounts up to Rs. 60,000 to Morocco & South Africa

Northern Lights Specials to Russian and Iceland

Popular short-haul international holidays to Dubai and Maldives are also available





To build confidence and reassure customers, Thomas Cook India & SOTC's tours include the companies' TravShield - Travel Safety Commitment, encompassing meticulous safety protocols in association with Apollo Clinics:

• Vaccinated Travel Advisors & Contactless Bookings • Free Re-scheduling & Cancellation • Covid Insurance Cover with 24/7 Doctor on Call • Vaccinated / Covid negative fellow travellers • Covid negative / Vaccinated Drivers, Hotel Staff • Sanitized Rooms & Vehicles





Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. said, "With the announcement of several European countries re-opening for fully vaccinated Indians, we have been quick with the design and launch of very special tours to favourite destinations like France, Germany and Switzerland; also a chance to witness the stunning Northern Lights in Iceland and Russia. With multiple public holidays and the upcoming festive season, our tours come with unbeatable offers and discounts, to give our customers the perfect opportunity to book their favourite European destinations and set off on a memorable holiday with family and friends."





Mr. Daniel D'souza President & Country Head, SOTC Travel said, "For over 16 months, Indians have been longing to visit Europe and so, with the re-opening of borders, we have launched a range of European tours with amazing deals, inviting our customers to holiday to their favourite destinations. Our trends indicate high demand for family and multi-generational travel (62% of customers prefer to travel with family/friends, 20% as couples/solo, and 18% in a vaccinated group) and our European tours include multiple options to explore new cultures, cuisines and experiences- together. Our holistic three-pronged customer confidence-building program - TravShield: Travel Safety Commitment, in the form of Assured-Insured-Secured that covers every aspect of physical safety as well as mental and financial security to give the customer complete peace of mind."





For details on the All-inclusive European Holidays, click here:

Thomas Cook

SOTC





*T&C apply





