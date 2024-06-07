THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED

CIN: L63040MH1978PLC020717

Registered Office: 11th Floor, Marathon Futurex, N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (East), Mumbai- 400 013

Tel 91 4242 7000 Email :enquiry@thomascook.inWebsite :www.thomascook.in

June 6, 2024

Dear Shareholder(s),

Sub: Notice for Transfer of Equity Shares of Thomas Cook (India) Limited, held by you, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) under the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules 2016 as amended

This has reference to the captioned subject.

As per the provisions of Sections 124, 125 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority ("IEPF") (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") as amended, all dividends/demand drafts that are unclaimed for seven consecutive years are required to be transferred by the Company to IEPF established by the Central Government. Details of such unclaimed dividends are regularly updated on the MCA as well as the Company website.

Based on the records maintained by Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar & Transfer Agent ("RTA") of the Company, it is noticed that you have not claimed your dividend for the financial year 2016-17 and onwards and the outstanding amount(s) are lying unpaid/ unclaimed against your folio/ demat account, the details of which are given in annexure overleaf. Hence, your unpaid or unclaimed dividend(s) and corresponding share(s) are liable to be transferred to IEPF. You are therefore requested to claim the unpaid / unclaimed dividend amount(s) and prevent the transfer of underlying shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, by returning the duly signed annexure with your bank account details mentioned therein along with:

In case shares are held in electronic form: Copy of the client master list is to be submitted. Payment will be made to the Bank Account registered against the demat account.

In case shares are held in physical form : Investor Service Request Form ISR - 1, Form ISR - 2 and Form No. SH 13 (Nomination Form) duly filled as per the instructions stated therein along with the supporting documents including original cancelled cheque stating your name as the Account holder. The Investor Request Forms are available at : https://www.Linkintime.co.in(Path: Resources DownloadsKYC Formats for KYC.

The said documents should be provided earliest but not later than Tuesday, 20th August, 2024, which shall enable us to make payment. It is to be noted that issue of payments without mentioning of bank account details are disallowed.

As per SEBI Circulars dated November 3, 2021, December 14, 2021 and March 16, 2023, all the Listed Companies to record PAN, Address with PIN Code, Mobile Number, Bank Account details, Specimen Signature and Choice of Nomination of holders of Physical Securities. The outstanding dividend payments will be paid only through electronic mode with effect from April 01, 2024 ONLY if the Folio is KYC compliant and Nomination details are registered.

In order to avoid such instances, and in future to receive the credit of dividend amount directly in your bank, we request you to kindly get the bank details viz - Name of the Bank, Branch Address, Account No., Account type, MICR and IFSC Code updated against your folio/ Demat Account No. with Link Intime India Private Limited (for shares held in physical form) and with your Depository Participant (for shares held in electronic form). You are also requested to forward an original cancelled cheque bearing your name along with the request letter.

In case we do not receive the response before Tuesday, 20th August, 2024, the Company would initiate necessary action for transfer of shares to the IEPF without any further notice as under:

In case shares are held in physical form and are liable to be transferred to IEPF, the Company would be issuing duplicate share certificate(s) in, lieu of the original held for the purpose of transfer of shares to IEPF and upon such issue, the Company shall inform the depository by way of corporate action to convert the duplicate share certificates into DEMAT form and transfer in favour of IEPF. The original share certificate(s) which are registered in the name of original shareholders will stand automatically cancelled and be deemed non-negotiable.

non-negotiable. In case shares are held in demat form and are liable to be transferred to IEPF, the Company shall inform the depositories by way of corporate action for transfer to the Demat account of the IEPF Authority.

Please note that no claim shall lie against the Company in respect of unclaimed dividend amount and shares transferred to IEPF Authority pursuant to the said Rules.