General information about company

Name of The Company

BSE Scrip Code

NSE Symbol

MSE Symbol

Date of Start of Financial Year

Date of End of Financial Year

Reporting Period

Date of Start of Reporting Period

Date of End of Reporting Period

Level of rounding to be used in disclosing related party transactions

Whether the company has any related party?

Whether the company has entered into any Related Party transaction during the selected half year for which it wants to submit disclosure?

THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED

500413

THOMASCOOK

NA

01

04

2023

31

03

2024

Second half yearly

01

10

2023

31

03

2024

Millions

Yes

Yes

(I) We declare that the acceptance of fixed deposits by the bans/Non‐Banking Finance Company are at

the terms

Yes

uniformly applicable/offered to all shareholders/public

(II) We declare that the scheduled commercial bank, as per RBI circular RBI/DBR/2015‐16/19 dated March 03, 2016, has

allowed additional interest of one per cent per annum, over and above the rate of interest mentioned in the schedule of

NA

interest rates on savings or a term deposits of bank's staff and their exclusive associations as well as on deposits of

Chairman, Chairman & Managing Director, Executive Director or such other Executives appointed for a fixed tenure.

(III) Whether the company is a 'high value debt listed entity' according to regulation 15 (1A)?

No

  1. If answer to above question is Yes, whether complying with proviso to regulation 23 (9), i.e., submitting RPT disclosures on the day of results publication?
  2. If answer to above question is No, please explain the reason for not complying.

Related party transactions

Additional disclosure of related party transactions ‐ applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter‐corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the

reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) entering into

Details of the counterparty

Value of the related

In case monies are due to either party as a result

In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter‐corporate deposits, advances or

Details of the loans, inter‐corporate deposits, advances or investments

the transaction

Value of transaction

of the transaction

investments

Sr No.

Relationship of the

Type of related party

Details of other related

party transaction as

Remarks on approval

during the reporting

Nature of indebtedness

Nature (loan/ advance/

Purpose for which the funds will be

Notes

transaction

party transaction

approved by the audit

by audit committee

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

counterparty with the listed

period

Opening balance

Closing balance

(loan/ issuance of debt/ any

Details of other indebtedness

Cost

Tenure

intercorporate deposit/

Interest Rate (%)

Tenure

Secured/ unsecured

utilised by the ultimate recipient of

committee

entity or its subsidiary

other etc.)

investment )

funds (endusage)

Add

Delete

Sale of goods or

1

Thomas Cook India Limited

Asian Trails Holding Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

6.3

14.0

17.8

Sale of goods or

2

Thomas Cook India Limited

Asian Trails Co. Ltd

Subsidiary

services

Approved

0.0

Asian Trails (Vietnam) Company

Purchase of goods or

3

Thomas Cook India Limited

Co.Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

29.1

4.9

7.5

Sale of goods or

4

Thomas Cook India Limited

Asian Trails Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

6.2

25.4

24.8

Purchase of goods or

5

Thomas Cook India Limited

Asian Trails Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

70.6

28.5

21.0

Purchase of goods or

6

Thomas Cook India Limited

Asian Trails Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Subsidiary

services

Approved

0.4

2.8

Australia Tours Management Pty.

Purchase of goods or

7

Thomas Cook India Limited

Ltd

Subsidiary

services

Approved

54.9

8.7

8.2

BDC Digiphoto Imaging Solutions

Sale of goods or

8

Thomas Cook India Limited

Private Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

2.4

Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging

Sale of goods or

9

Thomas Cook India Limited

LLC

Subsidiary

services

Approved

8.9

39.3

25.2

Desert Adventures Tourism LLC,

Sale of goods or

10

Thomas Cook India Limited

Dubai

Subsidiary

services

Approved

8.6

3.2

6.8

Desert Adventures Tourism LLC,

Purchase of goods or

11

Thomas Cook India Limited

Dubai

Subsidiary

services

Approved

144.1

29.3

16.0

Desert Adventures Tourism LLC,

Settlement of liabilities

12

Thomas Cook India Limited

Dubai

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

by entity on behalf of

Approved

0.4

Sale of goods or

13

Thomas Cook India Limited

Horizon Travel Services LLC (USA)

Subsidiary

services

Approved

18.7

22.8

29.0

Purchase of goods or

14

Thomas Cook India Limited

Horizon Travel Services LLC (USA)

Subsidiary

services

Approved

2.5

68.6

7.0

15

Thomas Cook India Limited

Horizon Travel Services LLC (USA)

Subsidiary

Interest received

Approved

22.8

82.2

105.4

16

Thomas Cook India Limited

Horizon Travel Services LLC (USA)

Subsidiary

Loan

Approved

562.2

564.7

Loan

7.11%

1year

Unsecured

Working Capital

Sale of goods or

7.0

7.1

17

Thomas Cook India Limited

Borderless Travel Services Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

0.1

Sale of goods or

18

Thomas Cook India Limited

Kuoni Australia Holding Pty. Ltd.

Subsidiary

services

Approved

1.6

3.8

5.4

Sale of goods or

19

Thomas Cook India Limited

Kuoni Private Safaris (Pty.) Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

4.7

6.8

3.2

Sale of goods or

20

Thomas Cook India Limited

Private Safaris (East Africa) Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

4.7

0.3

5.0

Purchase of goods or

21

Thomas Cook India Limited

Private Safaris (East Africa) Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

0.0

0.0

(0.0)

Sale of goods or

22

Thomas Cook India Limited

SOTC Travel Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

385.6

22.7

90.5

Purchase of goods or

23

Thomas Cook India Limited

SOTC Travel Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

2.1

2.8

Settlement of liabilities

24

Thomas Cook India Limited

SOTC Travel Limited

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

by entity on behalf of

Approved

19.2

25

Thomas Cook India Limited

SOTC Travel Limited

Subsidiary

Loan

Approved

130.0

50.0

Loan

9.55%

15days

Unsecured

Working Capital

26

Thomas Cook India Limited

SOTC Travel Limited

Subsidiary

Interest received

Approved

0.8

0.1

Sale of goods or

27

Thomas Cook India Limited

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

(29.0)

0.8

1.3

Settlement of liabilities

28

Thomas Cook India Limited

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

by entity on behalf of

Approved

Sale of goods or

29

Thomas Cook India Limited

TC Tours Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

218.2

153.4

112.8

Purchase of goods or

30

Thomas Cook India Limited

TC Tours Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

19,942.3

825.3

862.4

Sale of goods or

0.1

0.1

31

Thomas Cook India Limited

TC Visa Services (India) Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

32

Thomas Cook India Limited

TC Visa Services (India) Limited

Subsidiary

Interest paid

Approved

4.0

Thomas Cook (Mauritius)

Sale of goods or

33

Thomas Cook India Limited

Operations Company Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

6.9

0.4

4.1

Thomas Cook (Mauritius)

Settlement of liabilities

34

Thomas Cook India Limited

Operations Company Limited

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

by entity on behalf of

Approved

0.1

Thomas Cook Lanka (Private)

Sale of goods or

35

Thomas Cook India Limited

Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

5.0

41.5

48.0

Thomas Cook Lanka (Private)

36

Thomas Cook India Limited

Limited

Subsidiary

Interest received

Approved

1.2

34.5

3.5

Thomas Cook Lanka (Private)

37

Thomas Cook India Limited

Limited

Subsidiary

Loan

Approved

34.5

34.6

Loan

6.56%

3years

Unsecured

Working Capital

Thomas Cook Lanka (Private)

Settlement of liabilities

38

Thomas Cook India Limited

Limited

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

by entity on behalf of

Approved

1.4

Travel Circle International

Sale of goods or

39

Thomas Cook India Limited

(Mauritius) Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

1.5

0.8

0.9

Travel Circle International

40

Thomas Cook India Limited

(Mauritius) Limited

Subsidiary

Interest received

Approved

164.4

538.3

673.9

Travel Circle International

3,910.9

Loan

6.99%

1year

Unsecured

Working Capital

41

Thomas Cook India Limited

(Mauritius) Limited

Subsidiary

Loan

Approved

4,320.0

Sale of goods or

42

Thomas Cook India Limited

Travel Circle International Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

11.6

2.1

5.0

Settlement of liabilities

43

Thomas Cook India Limited

Travel Circle International Limited

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

by entity on behalf of

Approved

(0.9)

2.4

44

Thomas Cook India Limited

Travel Circle International Limited

Subsidiary

Interest received

Approved

55.8

206.0

258.9

45

Thomas Cook India Limited

Travel Circle International Limited

Subsidiary

Loan

Approved

1,383.9

1,369.1

Loan

7.18%

1Year

Unsecured

Working Capital

Sale of goods or

46

Thomas Cook India Limited

Travel Corporation (India) Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

61.8

14.4

24.1

Purchase of goods or

47

Thomas Cook India Limited

Travel Corporation (India) Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

0.6

0.6

0.2

Settlement of liabilities

48

Thomas Cook India Limited

Travel Corporation (India) Limited

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

by entity on behalf of

Approved

2.6

49

Thomas Cook India Limited

Travel Corporation (India) Limited

Subsidiary

Interest received

Approved

34.7

129.6

160.8

50

Thomas Cook India Limited

Travel Corporation (India) Limited

Subsidiary

Loan

Approved

690.6

690.6

Loan

10.02%

1year

Unsecured

Working Capital

Sale of goods or

51

Thomas Cook India Limited

Quess Corp Limited

Associates

services

Approved

(28.8)

Purchase of goods or

52

Thomas Cook India Limited

Quess Corp Limited

Associates

services

Approved

70.5

2.1

Purchase of goods or

53

Thomas Cook India Limited

Bangalore International Airport Ltd

Other related party

services

Approved

1.0

54

Thomas Cook India Limited

Bangalore International Airport Ltd

Other related party

Inter‐corporate deposit

Approved

162.1

0.2

Purchase of goods or

55

Thomas Cook India Limited

Ms. Lili Menon

Relative of KMP

services

Approved

1.0

Sale of goods or

56

Thomas Cook India Limited

Ms. Lili Menon

Relative of KMP

services

Approved

0.5

57

Thomas Cook India Limited

Ms. Lili Menon

Relative of KMP

Inter‐corporate deposit

Approved

16.5

16.5

Sale of goods or

58

Thomas Cook India Limited

CSB Bank Limited

Other related party

services

Approved

0.6

Senior management

Sale of goods or

59

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Madhavan Menon

personnel of entity

services

Approved

0.9

Senior management

Sale of goods or

60

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Amit Madhan

personnel of entity

services

Approved

2.3

Senior management

Sale of goods or

61

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Mahesh Iyer

personnel of entity

services

Approved

0.1

Sale of goods or

62

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Vishal Suri

Relative of KMP

services

Approved

0.8

Senior management

Sale of goods or

63

Thomas Cook India Limited

Ms. Nobalina Vishal Suri

personnel of entity

services

Approved

0.5

Sale of goods or

64

Thomas Cook India Limited

Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls Limited

Other related party

services

Approved

10.9

Anderson Greenwood Crosby

Sale of goods or

65

Thomas Cook India Limited

Sanmar Limited

Other related party

services

Approved

0.6

0.1

0.1

Sale of goods or

66

Thomas Cook India Limited

Flowserve Sanmar Private Limited

Other related party

services

Approved

17.3

2.1

2.3

Sale of goods or

67

Thomas Cook India Limited

Chemplast Sanmar Limited

Other related party

services

Approved

11.6

1.1

1.9

Sale of goods or

68

Thomas Cook India Limited

Cabot Sanmar Limited

Other related party

services

Approved

2.9

0.4

0.3

Senior management

Sale of goods or

69

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Debasis Nandy

personnel of entity

services

Approved

0.4

Senior management

Sale of goods or

70

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Abraham Alapatt

personnel of entity

services

Approved

0.8

Senior management

Sale of goods or

71

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Rajeev Kale

personnel of entity

services

Approved

0.5

Senior management

Sale of goods or

72

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Rambhau R. Kenkare

personnel of entity

services

Approved

0.0

Sale of goods or

73

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Umesh Gandhi

Relative of KMP

services

Approved

0.2

Senior management

74

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Madhavan Menon

personnel of entity

Remuneration

Approved

82.7

Senior management

75

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Mahesh Iyer

personnel of entity

Remuneration

Approved

48.9

Senior management

76

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Rambhau R. Kenkare

personnel of entity

Remuneration

Approved

18.9

Senior management

77

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Debasis Nandy

personnel of entity

Remuneration

Approved

33.6

Senior management

78

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Rajeev Kale

personnel of entity

Remuneration

Approved

16.3

Senior management

79

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Amit Madhan

personnel of entity

Remuneration

Approved

13.6

Senior management

80

Thomas Cook India Limited

Ms. Mona Cheriyan

personnel of entity

Remuneration

Approved

29.2

Senior management

81

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Abraham Alapatt

personnel of entity

Remuneration

Approved

13.7

Senior management

82

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Brijesh Modi

personnel of entity

Remuneration

Approved

14.1

Senior management

83

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Amit Parekh

personnel of entity

Remuneration

Approved

4.3

Senior management

84

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Indiver Rastogi

personnel of entity

Remuneration

Approved

23.1

Purchase of goods or

85

Thomas Cook India Limited

Allsec Technologies Limited

Associates

services

Approved

1.1

0.0

Purchase of goods or

86

Thomas Cook India Limited

Asian Trails SDN BHD

Subsidiary

services

Approved

48.8

0.7

19.4

Sale of goods or

87

Thomas Cook India Limited

Asian Trails SDN BHD

Subsidiary

services

Approved

0.0

Sale of goods or

0.5

88

Thomas Cook India Limited

BS and B Safety Systems Limited

Other related party

services

Approved

4.4

Indian Horizon Marketing Services

Sale of goods or

89

Thomas Cook India Limited

Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

0.1

0.2

0.3

Senior management

Sale of goods or

90

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Brijesh Modi

personnel of entity

services

Approved

0.1

Purchase of goods or

91

Thomas Cook India Limited

PT. Asian Trails Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

5.1

4.9

2.3

Sale of goods or

92

Thomas Cook India Limited

Sanmar Engineering Services

Other related party

services

Approved

8.0

0.8

2.0

Sale of goods or

93

Thomas Cook India Limited

Sanmar Matrix Metals Limited

Other related party

services

Approved

0.8

0.1

Sale of goods or

94

Thomas Cook India Limited

Sanmar Shipping Limited

Other related party

services

Approved

4.1

3.2

Sale of goods or

95

Thomas Cook India Limited

Silkroute Indchem Limited

Other related party

services

Approved

0.2

0.1

TCI‐Go Vacation India Private

Sale of goods or

96

Thomas Cook India Limited

Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

0.6

Terrier Security Services (India) Pvt.

Purchase of goods or

97

Thomas Cook India Limited

Ltd.

Associates

services

Approved

25.1

0.9

Sale of goods or

98

Thomas Cook India Limited

Xomox Sanmar Limited

Other related party

services

Approved

7.0

0.7

0.8

Sale of goods or

99

Thomas Cook India Limited

Luxe Asia Private Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

14.6

100

Thomas Cook India Limited

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited

Holding Company

Dividend received

Approved

1.4

Sale of goods or

101

Thomas Cook India Limited

Jardin Travel Solutions Limited

Subsidiary

services

Approved

0.1

0.2

0.7

Cedar Management Consulting

Sale of goods or

102

Thomas Cook India Limited

Pvt.Ltd

Other related party

services

Approved

5.6

Sale of goods or

103

Thomas Cook India Limited

Sanmar Foundry Limited

Other related party

services

Approved

13.6

0.8

0.7

Sale of goods or

104

Thomas Cook India Limited

Tyco Sanmar

Other related party

services

Approved

9.4

0.8

1.0

Sale of goods or

105

Thomas Cook India Limited

Ms. Leena Rajeev Kale

Relative of KMP

services

Approved

1.3

Senior management

Sale of goods or

106

Thomas Cook India Limited

Ms. Mona Cheriyan

personnel of entity

services

Approved

0.6

107

Thomas Cook India Limited

Go Digit Life Insurance Limited

Other related party

Purchase of goods or services

Approved

7.6

108

Thomas Cook India Limited

Asian Trails Co Ltd

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

Approved

0.2

109

Thomas Cook India Limited

Jardin Travel Solutions Limited

Subsidiary

Loan

Approved

0.3

3.9

Loan

9.55%

150days

Unsecured

Working Capital

110

Thomas Cook India Limited

Borderless Travel Services Limited

Subsidiary

Loan

Approved

13.3

Loan

9.55%

144days

Unsecured

Working Capital

111

Thomas Cook India Limited

Jardin Travel Solutions Limited

Subsidiary

Interest received

Approved

0.0

Indian Horizon Marketing Services

Settlement of liabilities

112

Thomas Cook India Limited

Limited

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

by entity on behalf of

Approved

0.0

Settlement of liabilities

113

Thomas Cook India Limited

TC Tours Limited

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

by entity on behalf of

Approved

1.0

TCI‐Go Vacation India Private

Settlement of liabilities

114

Thomas Cook India Limited

Limited

Subsidiary

Any other transaction

by entity on behalf of

Approved

0.3

115

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Nilesh S. Vikamsey

Non‐Executive Director

Any other transaction

Sitting Fees

Approved

1.2

116

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Pravir Vohra

Non‐Executive Director

Any other transaction

Sitting Fees

Approved

1.3

117

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Sunil B. Mathur

Non‐Executive Director

Any other transaction

Sitting Fees

Approved

1.3

118

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mrs. Kishori Udeshi

Non‐Executive Director

Any other transaction

Sitting Fees

Approved

1.4

119

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mrs. Sharmila Karve

Non‐Executive Director

Any other transaction

Sitting Fees

Approved

1.0

Commission to

120

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Nilesh S. Vikamsey

Non‐Executive Director

Any other transaction

Directors

Approved

0.7

Commission to

121

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Pravir Vohra

Non‐Executive Director

Any other transaction

Directors

Approved

0.7

Commission to

122

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mr. Sunil B. Mathur

Non‐Executive Director

Any other transaction

Directors

Approved

0.7

Commission to

123

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mrs. Kishori Udeshi

Non‐Executive Director

Any other transaction

Directors

Approved

0.7

Commission to

124

Thomas Cook India Limited

Mrs. Sharmila Karve

Non‐Executive Director

Any other transaction

Directors

Approved

0.7

Purchase of goods or

125

Digiphoto SAE

Allsec Technologies Limited

Other Related Party

services

Approved

3.23

0.06

0.60

BDC Digiphoto Impaging Solutions

Purchase of goods or

126

Limited ( India)

Allsec Technologies Limited

Other Related Party

services

Approved

5.63

0.04

0.00

Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging

Purchase of goods or

127

LLC

Allsec Technologies Limited

Other Related Party

services

Approved

9.96

0.68

10.64

BDC Digiphoto Impaging Solutions

Purchase of goods or

128

Limited ( India)

QUESS CORP LIMITED

Other Related Party

services

Approved

7.59

0.00

0.65

Purchase of goods or

‐0.03

0.97

129

Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd

Allsec Technologies Limited

Other Related Party

services

Approved

12.53

Purchase of goods or

130

Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd

Godigit General Insurance

Other Related Party

services

Approved

4.28

0.00

0.00

Purchase of goods or

131

TCTT

ALLSEC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Other Related Party

services

Approved

0.27

0.00

‐2.43

Terrier Security Services (India)

Purchase of goods or

132

TCTT

Private Limited

Other Related Party

services

Approved

79.29

0.05

0.28

Purchase of goods or

133

TCTT

Quess Corp Limited

Other Related Party

services

Approved

71.89

0.14

2.41

Purchase of goods or

134

SOTC Travel Limited

Quess Corp Limited

Other Related Party

services

Approved

257.53

‐0.01

‐0.05

Purchase of goods or

135

SOTC Travel Limited

TERRIER SECURITY SERVICES

Other Related Party

services

Approved

88.26

0.05

‐0.33

Purchase of goods or

136

SOTC Travel Limited

GO digit General Insurance

Other Related Party

services

Approved

126.42

5.03

16.15

TCI Go Vacation India Private

Purchase of goods or

137

SOTC Travel Limited

Limited

Associates

services

Approved

0.00

0.00

0.00

Sale of goods or

138

SOTC Travel Limited

GO digit General Insurance

Other Related Party

services

Approved

28.52

0.00

0.00

Purchase of goods or

139

SOTC Travel Limited

GO DIGIT LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED

Other Related Party

services

Approved

26.27

0.00

0.00

TCI Go Vacation India Private

Sale of goods or

140

Travel Corporation (India) Limited

Limited

Associates

services

Approved

14.86

1.24

0.00

TCI Go Vacation India Private

Sale of goods or

141

Travel Corporation (India) Limited

Limited

Associates

services

Approved

7.95

0.00

2.96

Total value of transaction during the reporting period

22697.98271

