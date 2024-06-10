Thomas Cook (India) Limited is an India-based omnichannel travel company. The Company is engaged in diversified businesses of travel and travel related businesses, working as travel agent and tour operator. The Company is also engaged as an authorized foreign exchange dealer. The Companyâs segments include Financial Services, Travel and related services, Leisure Hospitality & Resorts business, and Digiphoto imaging services. Financial Services segment include wholesale and retail purchase and sale of foreign currencies and paid documents. Travel and related services segment include tour operations, travel management, visa services and travel insurance and related services. Leisure Hospitality & Resorts business segment include time share holidays' business. Digiphoto imaging services segment include turnkey imaging solutions and related services. The Company also provides one-time leisure holidays and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions.