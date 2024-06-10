HomeValidate
THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LIMITED
500413
THOMASCOOK
NA
01
04
2023
31
03
2024
Second half yearly
01
10
2023
31
03
2024
Millions
Yes
Yes
Add
Delete
Sale of goods or
1
Thomas Cook India Limited
Asian Trails Holding Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
6.3
14.0
17.8
Sale of goods or
2
Thomas Cook India Limited
Asian Trails Co. Ltd
Subsidiary
services
Approved
‐
‐
0.0
Asian Trails (Vietnam) Company
Purchase of goods or
3
Thomas Cook India Limited
Co.Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
29.1
4.9
7.5
Sale of goods or
4
Thomas Cook India Limited
Asian Trails Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
6.2
25.4
24.8
Purchase of goods or
5
Thomas Cook India Limited
Asian Trails Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
70.6
28.5
21.0
Purchase of goods or
6
Thomas Cook India Limited
Asian Trails Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Subsidiary
services
Approved
0.4
2.8
‐
Australia Tours Management Pty.
Purchase of goods or
7
Thomas Cook India Limited
Ltd
Subsidiary
services
Approved
54.9
8.7
8.2
BDC Digiphoto Imaging Solutions
Sale of goods or
8
Thomas Cook India Limited
Private Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
‐
2.4
‐
Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging
Sale of goods or
9
Thomas Cook India Limited
LLC
Subsidiary
services
Approved
8.9
39.3
25.2
Desert Adventures Tourism LLC,
Sale of goods or
10
Thomas Cook India Limited
Dubai
Subsidiary
services
Approved
8.6
3.2
6.8
Desert Adventures Tourism LLC,
Purchase of goods or
11
Thomas Cook India Limited
Dubai
Subsidiary
services
Approved
144.1
29.3
16.0
Desert Adventures Tourism LLC,
Settlement of liabilities
12
Thomas Cook India Limited
Dubai
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
by entity on behalf of
Approved
0.4
‐
‐
Sale of goods or
13
Thomas Cook India Limited
Horizon Travel Services LLC (USA)
Subsidiary
services
Approved
18.7
22.8
29.0
Purchase of goods or
14
Thomas Cook India Limited
Horizon Travel Services LLC (USA)
Subsidiary
services
Approved
2.5
68.6
7.0
15
Thomas Cook India Limited
Horizon Travel Services LLC (USA)
Subsidiary
Interest received
Approved
22.8
82.2
105.4
16
Thomas Cook India Limited
Horizon Travel Services LLC (USA)
Subsidiary
Loan
Approved
‐
562.2
564.7
Loan
7.11%
1year
Unsecured
Working Capital
Sale of goods or
7.0
7.1
17
Thomas Cook India Limited
Borderless Travel Services Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
0.1
Sale of goods or
18
Thomas Cook India Limited
Kuoni Australia Holding Pty. Ltd.
Subsidiary
services
Approved
1.6
3.8
5.4
Sale of goods or
19
Thomas Cook India Limited
Kuoni Private Safaris (Pty.) Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
4.7
6.8
3.2
Sale of goods or
20
Thomas Cook India Limited
Private Safaris (East Africa) Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
4.7
0.3
5.0
Purchase of goods or
21
Thomas Cook India Limited
Private Safaris (East Africa) Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
Sale of goods or
22
Thomas Cook India Limited
SOTC Travel Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
385.6
22.7
90.5
Purchase of goods or
23
Thomas Cook India Limited
SOTC Travel Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
2.1
2.8
‐
Settlement of liabilities
24
Thomas Cook India Limited
SOTC Travel Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
by entity on behalf of
Approved
19.2
‐
‐
25
Thomas Cook India Limited
SOTC Travel Limited
Subsidiary
Loan
Approved
130.0
50.0
‐
Loan
9.55%
15days
Unsecured
Working Capital
26
Thomas Cook India Limited
SOTC Travel Limited
Subsidiary
Interest received
Approved
0.8
0.1
‐
Sale of goods or
27
Thomas Cook India Limited
Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
(29.0)
0.8
1.3
Settlement of liabilities
28
Thomas Cook India Limited
Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
by entity on behalf of
Approved
‐
‐
‐
Sale of goods or
29
Thomas Cook India Limited
TC Tours Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
218.2
153.4
112.8
Purchase of goods or
30
Thomas Cook India Limited
TC Tours Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
19,942.3
825.3
862.4
Sale of goods or
0.1
0.1
‐
31
Thomas Cook India Limited
TC Visa Services (India) Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
32
Thomas Cook India Limited
TC Visa Services (India) Limited
Subsidiary
Interest paid
Approved
4.0
‐
‐
Thomas Cook (Mauritius)
Sale of goods or
33
Thomas Cook India Limited
Operations Company Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
6.9
0.4
4.1
Thomas Cook (Mauritius)
Settlement of liabilities
‐
34
Thomas Cook India Limited
Operations Company Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
by entity on behalf of
Approved
0.1
‐
Thomas Cook Lanka (Private)
Sale of goods or
35
Thomas Cook India Limited
Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
5.0
41.5
48.0
Thomas Cook Lanka (Private)
36
Thomas Cook India Limited
Limited
Subsidiary
Interest received
Approved
1.2
34.5
3.5
Thomas Cook Lanka (Private)
37
Thomas Cook India Limited
Limited
Subsidiary
Loan
Approved
‐
34.5
34.6
Loan
6.56%
3years
Unsecured
Working Capital
Thomas Cook Lanka (Private)
Settlement of liabilities
38
Thomas Cook India Limited
Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
by entity on behalf of
Approved
1.4
‐
‐
Travel Circle International
Sale of goods or
39
Thomas Cook India Limited
(Mauritius) Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
1.5
0.8
0.9
Travel Circle International
40
Thomas Cook India Limited
(Mauritius) Limited
Subsidiary
Interest received
Approved
164.4
538.3
673.9
Travel Circle International
3,910.9
Loan
6.99%
1year
Unsecured
Working Capital
41
Thomas Cook India Limited
(Mauritius) Limited
Subsidiary
Loan
Approved
‐
4,320.0
Sale of goods or
42
Thomas Cook India Limited
Travel Circle International Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
11.6
2.1
5.0
Settlement of liabilities
43
Thomas Cook India Limited
Travel Circle International Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
by entity on behalf of
Approved
(0.9)
2.4
‐
44
Thomas Cook India Limited
Travel Circle International Limited
Subsidiary
Interest received
Approved
55.8
206.0
258.9
45
Thomas Cook India Limited
Travel Circle International Limited
Subsidiary
Loan
Approved
‐
1,383.9
1,369.1
Loan
7.18%
1Year
Unsecured
Working Capital
Sale of goods or
46
Thomas Cook India Limited
Travel Corporation (India) Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
61.8
14.4
24.1
Purchase of goods or
47
Thomas Cook India Limited
Travel Corporation (India) Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
0.6
0.6
0.2
Settlement of liabilities
48
Thomas Cook India Limited
Travel Corporation (India) Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
by entity on behalf of
Approved
2.6
‐
‐
49
Thomas Cook India Limited
Travel Corporation (India) Limited
Subsidiary
Interest received
Approved
34.7
129.6
160.8
50
Thomas Cook India Limited
Travel Corporation (India) Limited
Subsidiary
Loan
Approved
‐
690.6
690.6
Loan
10.02%
1year
Unsecured
Working Capital
Sale of goods or
51
Thomas Cook India Limited
Quess Corp Limited
Associates
services
Approved
(28.8)
‐
‐
Purchase of goods or
52
Thomas Cook India Limited
Quess Corp Limited
Associates
services
Approved
70.5
‐
2.1
Purchase of goods or
53
Thomas Cook India Limited
Bangalore International Airport Ltd
Other related party
services
Approved
1.0
‐
‐
54
Thomas Cook India Limited
Bangalore International Airport Ltd
Other related party
Inter‐corporate deposit
Approved
‐
162.1
0.2
Purchase of goods or
55
Thomas Cook India Limited
Ms. Lili Menon
Relative of KMP
services
Approved
1.0
‐
‐
Sale of goods or
56
Thomas Cook India Limited
Ms. Lili Menon
Relative of KMP
services
Approved
0.5
‐
‐
57
Thomas Cook India Limited
Ms. Lili Menon
Relative of KMP
Inter‐corporate deposit
Approved
‐
16.5
16.5
Sale of goods or
58
Thomas Cook India Limited
CSB Bank Limited
Other related party
services
Approved
0.6
‐
‐
Senior management
Sale of goods or
59
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Madhavan Menon
personnel of entity
services
Approved
0.9
‐
‐
Senior management
Sale of goods or
60
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Amit Madhan
personnel of entity
services
Approved
2.3
‐
‐
Senior management
Sale of goods or
61
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Mahesh Iyer
personnel of entity
services
Approved
0.1
‐
‐
Sale of goods or
62
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Vishal Suri
Relative of KMP
services
Approved
0.8
‐
‐
Senior management
Sale of goods or
63
Thomas Cook India Limited
Ms. Nobalina Vishal Suri
personnel of entity
services
Approved
0.5
‐
‐
Sale of goods or
64
Thomas Cook India Limited
Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls Limited
Other related party
services
Approved
10.9
‐
‐
Anderson Greenwood Crosby
Sale of goods or
65
Thomas Cook India Limited
Sanmar Limited
Other related party
services
Approved
0.6
0.1
0.1
Sale of goods or
66
Thomas Cook India Limited
Flowserve Sanmar Private Limited
Other related party
services
Approved
17.3
2.1
2.3
Sale of goods or
67
Thomas Cook India Limited
Chemplast Sanmar Limited
Other related party
services
Approved
11.6
1.1
1.9
Sale of goods or
68
Thomas Cook India Limited
Cabot Sanmar Limited
Other related party
services
Approved
2.9
0.4
0.3
Senior management
Sale of goods or
69
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Debasis Nandy
personnel of entity
services
Approved
0.4
‐
‐
Senior management
Sale of goods or
70
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Abraham Alapatt
personnel of entity
services
Approved
0.8
‐
‐
Senior management
Sale of goods or
71
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Rajeev Kale
personnel of entity
services
Approved
0.5
‐
‐
Senior management
Sale of goods or
72
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Rambhau R. Kenkare
personnel of entity
services
Approved
0.0
‐
‐
Sale of goods or
73
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Umesh Gandhi
Relative of KMP
services
Approved
0.2
‐
‐
Senior management
74
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Madhavan Menon
personnel of entity
Remuneration
Approved
82.7
‐
‐
Senior management
75
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Mahesh Iyer
personnel of entity
Remuneration
Approved
48.9
‐
‐
Senior management
76
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Rambhau R. Kenkare
personnel of entity
Remuneration
Approved
18.9
‐
‐
Senior management
77
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Debasis Nandy
personnel of entity
Remuneration
Approved
33.6
‐
‐
Senior management
78
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Rajeev Kale
personnel of entity
Remuneration
Approved
16.3
‐
‐
Senior management
79
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Amit Madhan
personnel of entity
Remuneration
Approved
13.6
‐
‐
Senior management
80
Thomas Cook India Limited
Ms. Mona Cheriyan
personnel of entity
Remuneration
Approved
29.2
‐
‐
Senior management
81
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Abraham Alapatt
personnel of entity
Remuneration
Approved
13.7
‐
‐
Senior management
82
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Brijesh Modi
personnel of entity
Remuneration
Approved
14.1
‐
‐
Senior management
83
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Amit Parekh
personnel of entity
Remuneration
Approved
4.3
‐
‐
Senior management
84
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Indiver Rastogi
personnel of entity
Remuneration
Approved
23.1
‐
‐
Purchase of goods or
85
Thomas Cook India Limited
Allsec Technologies Limited
Associates
services
Approved
1.1
0.0
‐
Purchase of goods or
86
Thomas Cook India Limited
Asian Trails SDN BHD
Subsidiary
services
Approved
48.8
0.7
19.4
Sale of goods or
87
Thomas Cook India Limited
Asian Trails SDN BHD
Subsidiary
services
Approved
0.0
‐
‐
Sale of goods or
0.5
88
Thomas Cook India Limited
BS and B Safety Systems Limited
Other related party
services
Approved
4.4
‐
Indian Horizon Marketing Services
Sale of goods or
89
Thomas Cook India Limited
Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
0.1
0.2
0.3
Senior management
Sale of goods or
90
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Brijesh Modi
personnel of entity
services
Approved
0.1
‐
‐
Purchase of goods or
91
Thomas Cook India Limited
PT. Asian Trails Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
5.1
4.9
2.3
Sale of goods or
92
Thomas Cook India Limited
Sanmar Engineering Services
Other related party
services
Approved
8.0
0.8
2.0
Sale of goods or
93
Thomas Cook India Limited
Sanmar Matrix Metals Limited
Other related party
services
Approved
0.8
0.1
‐
Sale of goods or
94
Thomas Cook India Limited
Sanmar Shipping Limited
Other related party
services
Approved
4.1
3.2
‐
Sale of goods or
95
Thomas Cook India Limited
Silkroute Indchem Limited
Other related party
services
Approved
0.2
‐
0.1
TCI‐Go Vacation India Private
Sale of goods or
96
Thomas Cook India Limited
Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
0.6
‐
‐
Terrier Security Services (India) Pvt.
Purchase of goods or
97
Thomas Cook India Limited
Ltd.
Associates
services
Approved
25.1
‐
0.9
Sale of goods or
98
Thomas Cook India Limited
Xomox Sanmar Limited
Other related party
services
Approved
7.0
0.7
0.8
Sale of goods or
99
Thomas Cook India Limited
Luxe Asia Private Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
‐
14.6
‐
100
Thomas Cook India Limited
Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited
Holding Company
Dividend received
Approved
1.4
‐
‐
Sale of goods or
101
Thomas Cook India Limited
Jardin Travel Solutions Limited
Subsidiary
services
Approved
0.1
0.2
0.7
Cedar Management Consulting
Sale of goods or
102
Thomas Cook India Limited
Pvt.Ltd
Other related party
services
Approved
5.6
‐
‐
Sale of goods or
103
Thomas Cook India Limited
Sanmar Foundry Limited
Other related party
services
Approved
13.6
0.8
0.7
Sale of goods or
104
Thomas Cook India Limited
Tyco Sanmar
Other related party
services
Approved
9.4
0.8
1.0
Sale of goods or
105
Thomas Cook India Limited
Ms. Leena Rajeev Kale
Relative of KMP
services
Approved
1.3
‐
‐
Senior management
Sale of goods or
106
Thomas Cook India Limited
Ms. Mona Cheriyan
personnel of entity
services
Approved
0.6
‐
‐
107
Thomas Cook India Limited
Go Digit Life Insurance Limited
Other related party
Purchase of goods or services
Approved
7.6
‐
‐
108
Thomas Cook India Limited
Asian Trails Co Ltd
Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
Approved
0.2
‐
‐
109
Thomas Cook India Limited
Jardin Travel Solutions Limited
Subsidiary
Loan
Approved
0.3
‐
3.9
Loan
9.55%
150days
Unsecured
Working Capital
110
Thomas Cook India Limited
Borderless Travel Services Limited
Subsidiary
Loan
Approved
‐
‐
13.3
Loan
9.55%
144days
Unsecured
Working Capital
111
Thomas Cook India Limited
Jardin Travel Solutions Limited
Subsidiary
Interest received
Approved
0.0
‐
‐
Indian Horizon Marketing Services
Settlement of liabilities
112
Thomas Cook India Limited
Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
by entity on behalf of
Approved
0.0
‐
‐
Settlement of liabilities
113
Thomas Cook India Limited
TC Tours Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
by entity on behalf of
Approved
1.0
‐
‐
TCI‐Go Vacation India Private
Settlement of liabilities
114
Thomas Cook India Limited
Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
by entity on behalf of
Approved
0.3
‐
‐
115
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Nilesh S. Vikamsey
Non‐Executive Director
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees
Approved
1.2
‐
‐
116
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Pravir Vohra
Non‐Executive Director
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees
Approved
1.3
‐
‐
117
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Sunil B. Mathur
Non‐Executive Director
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees
Approved
1.3
‐
‐
118
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mrs. Kishori Udeshi
Non‐Executive Director
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees
Approved
1.4
‐
‐
119
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mrs. Sharmila Karve
Non‐Executive Director
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees
Approved
1.0
‐
‐
Commission to
120
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Nilesh S. Vikamsey
Non‐Executive Director
Any other transaction
Directors
Approved
0.7
‐
‐
Commission to
121
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Pravir Vohra
Non‐Executive Director
Any other transaction
Directors
Approved
0.7
‐
‐
Commission to
‐
‐
122
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mr. Sunil B. Mathur
Non‐Executive Director
Any other transaction
Directors
Approved
0.7
Commission to
123
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mrs. Kishori Udeshi
Non‐Executive Director
Any other transaction
Directors
Approved
0.7
‐
‐
Commission to
124
Thomas Cook India Limited
Mrs. Sharmila Karve
Non‐Executive Director
Any other transaction
Directors
Approved
0.7
‐
‐
Purchase of goods or
125
Digiphoto SAE
Allsec Technologies Limited
Other Related Party
services
Approved
3.23
0.06
0.60
BDC Digiphoto Impaging Solutions
Purchase of goods or
126
Limited ( India)
Allsec Technologies Limited
Other Related Party
services
Approved
5.63
0.04
0.00
Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging
Purchase of goods or
127
LLC
Allsec Technologies Limited
Other Related Party
services
Approved
9.96
0.68
10.64
BDC Digiphoto Impaging Solutions
Purchase of goods or
128
Limited ( India)
QUESS CORP LIMITED
Other Related Party
services
Approved
7.59
0.00
0.65
Purchase of goods or
‐0.03
0.97
129
Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd
Allsec Technologies Limited
Other Related Party
services
Approved
12.53
Purchase of goods or
130
Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd
Godigit General Insurance
Other Related Party
services
Approved
4.28
0.00
0.00
Purchase of goods or
131
TCTT
ALLSEC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Other Related Party
services
Approved
0.27
0.00
‐2.43
Terrier Security Services (India)
Purchase of goods or
132
TCTT
Private Limited
Other Related Party
services
Approved
79.29
0.05
0.28
Purchase of goods or
133
TCTT
Quess Corp Limited
Other Related Party
services
Approved
71.89
0.14
2.41
Purchase of goods or
134
SOTC Travel Limited
Quess Corp Limited
Other Related Party
services
Approved
257.53
‐0.01
‐0.05
Purchase of goods or
135
SOTC Travel Limited
TERRIER SECURITY SERVICES
Other Related Party
services
Approved
88.26
0.05
‐0.33
Purchase of goods or
136
SOTC Travel Limited
GO digit General Insurance
Other Related Party
services
Approved
126.42
5.03
16.15
TCI Go Vacation India Private
Purchase of goods or
137
SOTC Travel Limited
Limited
Associates
services
Approved
0.00
0.00
0.00
Sale of goods or
138
SOTC Travel Limited
GO digit General Insurance
Other Related Party
services
Approved
28.52
0.00
0.00
Purchase of goods or
139
SOTC Travel Limited
GO DIGIT LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED
Other Related Party
services
Approved
26.27
0.00
0.00
TCI Go Vacation India Private
Sale of goods or
140
Travel Corporation (India) Limited
Limited
Associates
services
Approved
14.86
1.24
0.00
TCI Go Vacation India Private
Sale of goods or
141
Travel Corporation (India) Limited
Limited
Associates
services
Approved
7.95
0.00
2.96
Total value of transaction during the reporting period
22697.98271
