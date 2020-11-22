Thomson Resources : Appendix 2A

This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 2A Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Application for quotation of +securities

2.2d.2 And the date the +securities were fully paid up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid securities".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

2.2e.1 Please state the number and type of +restricted securities (including their ASX security code) where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire".

2.2e.2 And the date the escrow restrictions have ceased or will cease

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the escrow restrictions has ceased or will cease.

2.2f.1 Please state the number and type of +securities (including their ASX security code) previously issued under the +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities previously issued under an employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease".

2.2f.2 And the date the restrictions on transfer have ceased or will cease:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities previously issued under an employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the restrictions on transfer has ceased or will cease.

2.2g.1 Please state the number and type of +securities (including their ASX security code) issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer".