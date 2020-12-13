Thomson Resources : Appendix 2A

This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 2A Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Application for quotation of +securities

2.2a.2.1 *Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and number of securities for the further issues. This may be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional component being quoted on one date and a retail component being quoted on a later date.

2.2b.1 *Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

2.2b.2 *Does the +dividend or distribution plan meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2 exception 4 that it does not impose a limit on participation?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4 would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of participation e.g. security holders can only participate to a maximum value of $x in respect of their entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum number of securities that can participate in the plan e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu of dividend payable for x number of securities.

2.2c.1 Please state the number and type of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code)

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted".

2.2c.2 And the date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted.

2.2d.1 Please state the number and type of partly paid +securities (including their ASX security code) that were fully paid up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid securities".