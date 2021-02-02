Thomson Resources : Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Thomson Resources Limited

ABN 82 138 358 728

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Eoin Rothery Date of last notice 9 November 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Nature of indirect interest Curracloe Pty Ltd ATF the Rothery Super (including registered holder) Fund Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Mr Rothery is a Shareholder and Director interest. of Curracloe Pty Ltd and a Member of the Rothery Super Fund Date of change 1 February 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Curracloe Pty Ltd 3,165,000 TMZ Ordinary Shares 351,667 TMZO Options 3,000,000 Unlisted Options 2,750,000 Performance Rights Class TMZ Ordinary Shares Number acquired Eoin Rothery 1,000,000 TMZ Ordinary Shares Number disposed Nil

