Thomson Resources : Appendix 3Y

Name of entity Thomson Resources Limited
ABN 82 138 358 728
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Eoin Rothery
Date of last notice
9 November 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Curracloe Pty Ltd ATF the Rothery Super
(including registered holder)
Fund
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
Mr Rothery is a Shareholder and Director
interest.
of Curracloe Pty Ltd and a Member of the
Rothery Super Fund
Date of change
1 February 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Curracloe Pty Ltd
3,165,000 TMZ Ordinary Shares
351,667 TMZO Options
3,000,000 Unlisted Options
2,750,000 Performance Rights
Class
TMZ Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
Eoin Rothery
1,000,000 TMZ Ordinary Shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
|
Curracloe Pty Ltd
3,165,000 TMZ Ordinary Shares
351,667 TMZO Options
3,000,000 Unlisted Options
1,750,000 Performance Rights
Eoin Rothery
1,000,000 TMZ Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Conversion of Shareholder approved
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
Director Performance Rights
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
