THOMSON RESOURCES LTD    TMZ   AU000000TMZ5

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD

(TMZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/02
0.165 AUD   -26.67%
Thomson Resources : Appendix 3Y

02/02/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Thomson Resources Limited

ABN 82 138 358 728

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Eoin Rothery

Date of last notice

9 November 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Curracloe Pty Ltd ATF the Rothery Super

(including registered holder)

Fund

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Mr Rothery is a Shareholder and Director

interest.

of Curracloe Pty Ltd and a Member of the

Rothery Super Fund

Date of change

1 February 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Curracloe Pty Ltd

3,165,000 TMZ Ordinary Shares

351,667 TMZO Options

3,000,000 Unlisted Options

2,750,000 Performance Rights

Class

TMZ Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

Eoin Rothery

1,000,000 TMZ Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

$Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Curracloe Pty Ltd

3,165,000 TMZ Ordinary Shares

351,667 TMZO Options

3,000,000 Unlisted Options

1,750,000 Performance Rights

Eoin Rothery

1,000,000 TMZ Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Conversion of Shareholder approved

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Director Performance Rights

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thomson Resources Limited published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 22:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
