    TMZ   AU000000TMZ5

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD

(TMZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/02
0.065 AUD   -2.99%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thomson Resources : Application for quotation of securities - TMZ

12/03/2021 | 03:02am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TMZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,441,667

02/12/2021

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

138358728

1.3

ASX issuer code

TMZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TMZAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2021 EX $0.06

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TMZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,441,667

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

2/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

2/12/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

2/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,441,667

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.06000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Disclaimer

Thomson Resources Limited published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -3,47 M -2,45 M -2,45 M
Net cash 2021 6,71 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,1 M 25,6 M 25,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 2 904x
EV / Sales 2021 2 834x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 85,2%
Managers and Directors
Lindsay David Hale Williams Executive Chairman
Eoin Rothery Technical Director
Richard Walter Cumming Willson Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THOMSON RESOURCES LTD-43.48%26
BHP GROUP-6.41%142 229
RIO TINTO PLC-13.69%103 193
GLENCORE PLC52.21%61 937
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.49%45 647
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.68%33 741