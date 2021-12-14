Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Thomson Resources Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMZ   AU000000TMZ5

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD

(TMZ)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thomson Resources : Application for quotation of securities - TMZ

12/14/2021 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 15, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TMZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

5,000,000

15/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

138358728

1.3

ASX issuer code

TMZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Part consideration for the acquisition of the Silver Spur Mine (ASX: 12 May 2021, 10 August 2021 & 15 December 2021)

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

TMZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

15/12/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

5,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Part consideration for the acquisition of the Silver Spur Mine (ASX: 12 May 2021, 10 August 2021 & 15 December 2021)

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.120000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

Please provide additional details

Part consideration for the acquisition of the Silver Spur Mine (ASX: 12 May 2021, 10 August 2021 & 15 December 2021)

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

For personal use only

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thomson Resources Limited published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 21:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THOMSON RESOURCES LTD
04:58pTHOMSON RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - TMZ
PU
04:58pTHOMSON RESOURCES : TMZ Completes Acquisition of Silver Spur Mine
PU
12/08THOMSON RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TMZ
PU
12/03THOMSON RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - TMZ
PU
11/11Application for quotation of securities - TMZ
PU
11/09Application for quotation of securities - TMZ
PU
10/22THOMSON RESOURCES : Usa institutional share placement to fund active programs on hub and s..
AQ
10/15THOMSON RESOURCES : Completes Barellan Gold Tenement Acquisition
MT
10/14THOMSON RESOURCES : Starts to Update Silver Spur Mine's Mineral Resource Estimate; Shares ..
MT
10/14Thomson Resources Ltd Announces Acquisition of Barellan Gold Project in LACHLAN FOLD BE..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -3,47 M -2,46 M -2,46 M
Net cash 2021 6,71 M 4,76 M 4,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,9 M 23,4 M 23,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 2 904x
EV / Sales 2021 2 834x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart THOMSON RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Thomson Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMSON RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lindsay David Hale Williams Executive Chairman
Eoin Rothery Technical Director
Richard Walter Cumming Willson Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THOMSON RESOURCES LTD-48.70%24
BHP GROUP-2.71%145 617
RIO TINTO PLC-13.20%104 236
GLENCORE PLC55.73%62 929
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.31%46 309
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.43%33 284