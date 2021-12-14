Thomson Resources : Application for quotation of securities - TMZ

Number of +securities to be quoted
5,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Part consideration for the acquisition of the Silver Spur Mine (ASX: 12 May 2021, 10 August 2021 & 15 December 2021)
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.120000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To pay for the acquisition of an asset
Please provide additional details
