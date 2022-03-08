Log in
    TMZ   AU000000TMZ5

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD

(TMZ)
Thomson Resources : Application for quotation of securities - TMZ

03/08/2022 | 11:41pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 09, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TMZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

10,833,334

09/03/2022

TMZOA

OPTION EXPIRING 28-OCT-2024

5,416,667

09/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

138358728

1.3

ASX issuer code

TMZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

9/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

08-Mar-2022 08:24

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

TMZ

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Tranches 2 - 4 are yet to be completed

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

Placement Details

only

9/3/2022

ASX +security code and description

TMZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

only

10,833,334

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.06000000

use

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

ASX +security code and description

personal

TMZOA : OPTION EXPIRING 28-OCT-2024

Issue date

9/3/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

For

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thomson Resources Limited published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 04:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
