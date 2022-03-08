Thomson Resources : Application for quotation of securities - TMZ

For personal use only

THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED

New announcement

Wednesday March 09, 2022

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date TMZ ORDINARY FULLY PAID 10,833,334 09/03/2022 TMZOA OPTION EXPIRING 28-OCT-2024 5,416,667 09/03/2022

