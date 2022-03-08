Thomson Resources : Application for quotation of securities - TMZ
Announcement Summary
Entity name
THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday March 09, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
TMZ
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
10,833,334
09/03/2022
TMZOA
OPTION EXPIRING 28-OCT-2024
5,416,667
09/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
138358728
1.3
ASX issuer code
TMZ
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
9/3/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
08-Mar-2022 08:24
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
TMZ
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Tranches 2 - 4 are yet to be completed
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
9/3/2022
ASX +security code and description
TMZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
use
Issue date
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
only
10,833,334
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.06000000
use
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
ASX +security code and description
personal
TMZOA : OPTION EXPIRING 28-OCT-2024
Issue date
9/3/2022
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
For
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Sales 2021
0,02 M
0,01 M
0,01 M
Net income 2021
-3,47 M
-2,51 M
-2,51 M
Net cash 2021
6,71 M
4,86 M
4,86 M
P/E ratio 2021
-10,6x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
34,9 M
25,3 M
25,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
2 904x
EV / Sales 2021
2 834x
Nbr of Employees
2
Free-Float
96,3%
