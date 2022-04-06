Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Thomson Resources Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMZ   AU000000TMZ5

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD

(TMZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thomson Resources : Application for quotation of securities - TMZ

04/06/2022 | 01:12am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 06, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

TMZOA

OPTION EXPIRING 28-OCT-2024

39,000,000

06/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code TMZ

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 6/4/2022

Registration number 138358728

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 28-Mar-2022 10:45

Announcement Title

New - Proposed issue of securities - TMZ

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

only

ASX +security code and description TMZOA : OPTION EXPIRING 28-OCT-2024

Issue date 6/4/2022

For personal use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

39,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities 30,000,000 - Attaching to Convertible Notes + 9,000,000 Fees - ASX 28-03-2022

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

780,000.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thomson Resources Limited published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 05:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -3,47 M -2,64 M -2,64 M
Net cash 2021 6,71 M 5,11 M 5,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,0 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 2 904x
EV / Sales 2021 2 834x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart THOMSON RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Thomson Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMSON RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lindsay David Hale Williams Executive Chairman
Eoin Rothery Technical Director
Richard Walter Cumming Willson Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THOMSON RESOURCES LTD-35.21%21
BHP GROUP LIMITED26.41%200 550
RIO TINTO PLC25.10%134 206
GLENCORE PLC37.83%86 592
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC37.02%64 666
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.68%46 861