Thomson Resources : Completion of Cannington Silver Tenement Aquistion

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 December 2020

COMPLETION OF CANNINGTON SILVER TENEMENT

ACQUISITION

HIGHLIGHTS

Completion of the acquisition of Caesar Resources Pty Ltd, the holder of the application for EPM27530 next to the Cannington silver mine, has completed

of Caesar Resources Pty Ltd, the holder of the application for EPM27530 next to the Cannington silver mine, has completed Adds 90 km 2 to Thomson existing Brumby EPM27742 application nearby

to Thomson existing Brumby EPM27742 application nearby Adds to growing silver exploration portfolio

silver exploration portfolio Further review of historic information on Brumby prospects demonstrates it is analogous to Osborne and Eloise copper-gold deposits to the north

to the north Significant historic drill intercepts at the Brumby prospect , include:

Hole BRNQ09 - 23m at 0.6% Cu, 0.3 g/t Au

Hole BRNQ12 - 16m at 1.8% Cu, 0.5 g/t Au

Hole BRNQ09 - 29m at 0.5% Cu , 0.1 g/t Au

Hole PETD13 - 27m at 0.7% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au

Hole PETD25 - 33m at 0.4% Cu, 0.5 g/t Au (inc. 1m at 9.1 g/t Au )

Hole TGRC14 - 24m at 0.5% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au

Thomson Resources (ASX: TMZ) (Thomson or the Company) advises that the acquisition of Caesar Resources Pty Ltd, the holder of the application for EPM27530, from private companies Saba Nominees Pty Ltd and Bull Equities Pty Ltd1 has now completed and Caesar Resources is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Thomson. Thomson will proceed to progress the application to grant and to develop its exploration strategy in conjunction with EPM27742 (Brumby) which Thomson has applied for and which is situated 10km to the west.

Caesar Resources Tenement

Partly bordering the Cannington silver mine, EPM27530 ("CR Tenement"), along with EPM27742 ("TMZ Tenement"), sit amongst tenements held by some notable major and mid-tier companies - Mount Isa Mines, Rio Tinto, Sandfire Resources and South 32 (see Figure 1).

There are multiple magnetic and geological structures that run through the Cannington mine and continue into the CR Tenement (see Figures 2 and 3).

The Tenement areas are also on trend and in the same rock types as the Cannington deposit (Paleoproterozoic to Mesoproterozoic metasedimentary), making the CR Tenement area fertile for major silver-lead deposits.

Major copper-gold deposits in the area include Barrick's Osborne and Oz Minerals' Eloise and Jericho projects, which the TMZ Tenement is increasingly looking analogous to.

1 See ASX Release dated 16 November 2020