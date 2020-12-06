Thomson Resources : Completion of Cannington Silver Tenement Aquistion
12/06/2020 | 05:03pm EST
4 December 2020
COMPLETION OF CANNINGTON SILVER TENEMENT
ACQUISITION
HIGHLIGHTS
Completion of the acquisition of Caesar Resources Pty Ltd, the holder of the application for EPM27530 next to the Cannington silver mine, has completed
Adds 90 km2 to Thomson existing Brumby EPM27742 application nearby
Adds to growing silver exploration portfolio
Further review of historic information on Brumby prospects demonstrates it is analogous toOsborne and Eloisecopper-golddeposits to the north
Significant historic drill intercepts at theBrumby prospect, include:
Hole BRNQ09 - 23m at 0.6% Cu, 0.3 g/t Au
Hole BRNQ12 - 16m at 1.8% Cu, 0.5 g/t Au
Hole BRNQ09 - 29m at 0.5% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au
Hole PETD13 - 27m at 0.7% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au
Hole PETD25 - 33m at 0.4% Cu, 0.5 g/t Au (inc. 1m at 9.1 g/t Au)
Hole TGRC14 - 24m at 0.5% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au
Thomson Resources (ASX: TMZ) (Thomson or the Company) advises that the acquisition of Caesar Resources Pty Ltd, the holder of the application for EPM27530, from private companies Saba Nominees Pty Ltd and Bull Equities Pty Ltd1 has now completed and Caesar Resources is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Thomson. Thomson will proceed to progress the application to grant and to develop its exploration strategy in conjunction with EPM27742 (Brumby) which Thomson has applied for and which is situated 10km to the west.
Caesar Resources Tenement
Partly bordering the Cannington silver mine, EPM27530 ("CR Tenement"), along with EPM27742 ("TMZ Tenement"), sit amongst tenements held by some notable major and mid-tier companies - Mount Isa Mines, Rio Tinto, Sandfire Resources and South 32 (see Figure 1).
There are multiple magnetic and geological structures that run through the Cannington mine and continue into the CR Tenement (see Figures 2 and 3).
The Tenement areas are also on trend and in the same rock types as the Cannington deposit (Paleoproterozoic to Mesoproterozoic metasedimentary), making the CR Tenement area fertile for major silver-lead deposits.
Major copper-gold deposits in the area include Barrick's Osborne and Oz Minerals' Eloise and Jericho projects, which the TMZ Tenement is increasingly looking analogous to.
1 See ASX Release dated 16 November 2020
4 December 2020
An initial review of geology and geophysics indicates potential, especially in the central areas of the permits.
Following the granting of the two EPM Tenements Thomson's strategy is to conduct a comprehensive search over the whole area to discover BH-type or IOCG-type deposits under thin cover at exploitable depths with the intention of targeting silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead mineralisation.
Figure 1 - Caesar and Thomson EPMAs with near neighbours
4 December 2020
Figure 2 - Caesar Tenement and Thomson EPMA against local geology
Figure 3 - Caesar Tenement and Thomson EPMA against aeromagnetics
4 December 2020
Brumby Prospect
As advised in November 20202, the TMZ Tenement contains the Brumby prospect. The prospect appears as a discrete magnetic high (see Figure 4), As has been noted3, the Cannington orebody was discovered through drill-testing of an isolated magnetic anomaly. However, in the Tringadee Project Final Report lodged by Western Metals Copper Limited in April 2002 (Report CR 33502) ("Report"), the Brumby prospect is noted as being analogous to the Osborne Cu-Au Deposit and the Eloise Cu-Au deposit and is of the Iron Ore-Copper-Gold (IOCG) type.
A review of historical work is ongoing. The Brumby area has been drilled by Aberfoyle Resources, North Ltd and Barrick Ltd. Aberfoyle drilled 7 RC, 4 diamond and 8 RAB holes, while North Ltd drilled 1 RC hole and 11 RAB holes at Brumby (Table 1). Barrick drilled six percussion/diamond holes. Several of these holes intersected significant widths of low-grade mineralisation (Table 2):
PETD 06: 34-61m 27m @ 0.35% Cu (including 42-47m 5m @ 0.43% Cu; 49-53m 4m @ 0.54% Cu and 0.15ppm Au).
These drill holes outline a steeply dipping NW trending mineralised zone at least 350m in length that remains open both to the NW and SE. This NW-SE trending alignment appears to be a regional magnetic feature.
Table 1 - Significant holes drilled at the Brumby Prospect
Hole
Depth
AMGE
AMGN
Dip
Az
EPM
CR
Co
Year
PETD06
120
475261
7584589
-60
270
7066
25522
Aberfoyle
1992
PETD13
350.8
475400
7584400
-60
270
7066
25522
Aberfoyle
1993
PETD24
150
475360
7584200
-60
269
7066
25522
Aberfoyle
1993
PETD25
160
475375
7584400
-60
269
7066
25522
Aberfoyle
1993
PETD26
108
475355
7583800
-60
269
7066
25522
Aberfoyle
1993
PETD27
120
475320
7585200
-60
269
7066
25522
Aberfoyle
1993
PETD28
138
475370
7585000
-60
269
7066
25522
Aberfoyle
1993
PETD29
109
475320
7584990
-90
0
7066
25522
Aberfoyle
1993
PETD30
468.3
475560
7584400
-60
290
7066
25522
Aberfoyle
1993
TGRC14
150
475450
7584321
-60
270
7066
32748
North
2000
BRNQ08
333.2
475398
7584173
-60
312
15281
51795
Barrick
2008
BRNQ09
289.9
475452
7584226
-60
312
15281
51795
Barrick
2008
BRNQ10
288.4
475506
7584279
-60
312
15281
51795
Barrick
2008
BRNQ11
227.1
475372
7584549
-60
261
15281
51795
Barrick
2008
BRNQ12
281
475455
7584223
-85
318
15281
59758
Barrick
2009
BRNQ13
297
475457
7584221
-90
318
15281
59758
Barrick
2009
THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED ASX:TMZ ABN 82 138 358 728
4
Level 1, 80 Chandos Street, St Leonards, NSW 2065 PO Box 956, Crows Nest, NSW 1585
Tel: +61 2 9906 6225 www.thomsonresources.com.au
