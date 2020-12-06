Thomson Resources : Completion of Cannington Silver Tenement Aquistion

Log in
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 December 2020

COMPLETION OF CANNINGTON SILVER TENEMENT

ACQUISITION

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Completion of the acquisition of Caesar Resources Pty Ltd, the holder of the application for EPM27530 next to the Cannington silver mine, has completed
  • Adds 90 km2 to Thomson existing Brumby EPM27742 application nearby
  • Adds to growing silver exploration portfolio
  • Further review of historic information on Brumby prospects demonstrates it is analogous to Osborne and Eloise copper-golddeposits to the north
  • Significant historic drill intercepts at the Brumby prospect, include:
  1. Hole BRNQ09 - 23m at 0.6% Cu, 0.3 g/t Au
  1. Hole BRNQ12 - 16m at 1.8% Cu, 0.5 g/t Au
  1. Hole BRNQ09 - 29m at 0.5% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au
  1. Hole PETD13 - 27m at 0.7% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au
  1. Hole PETD25 - 33m at 0.4% Cu, 0.5 g/t Au (inc. 1m at 9.1 g/t Au)
  1. Hole TGRC14 - 24m at 0.5% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au

Thomson Resources (ASX: TMZ) (Thomson or the Company) advises that the acquisition of Caesar Resources Pty Ltd, the holder of the application for EPM27530, from private companies Saba Nominees Pty Ltd and Bull Equities Pty Ltd1 has now completed and Caesar Resources is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Thomson. Thomson will proceed to progress the application to grant and to develop its exploration strategy in conjunction with EPM27742 (Brumby) which Thomson has applied for and which is situated 10km to the west.

Caesar Resources Tenement

Partly bordering the Cannington silver mine, EPM27530 ("CR Tenement"), along with EPM27742 ("TMZ Tenement"), sit amongst tenements held by some notable major and mid-tier companies - Mount Isa Mines, Rio Tinto, Sandfire Resources and South 32 (see Figure 1).

There are multiple magnetic and geological structures that run through the Cannington mine and continue into the CR Tenement (see Figures 2 and 3).

The Tenement areas are also on trend and in the same rock types as the Cannington deposit (Paleoproterozoic to Mesoproterozoic metasedimentary), making the CR Tenement area fertile for major silver-lead deposits.

Major copper-gold deposits in the area include Barrick's Osborne and Oz Minerals' Eloise and Jericho projects, which the TMZ Tenement is increasingly looking analogous to.

See ASX Release dated 16 November 2020

THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED ASX:TMZ ABN 82 138 358 728

1

Level 1, 80 Chandos Street, St Leonards, NSW 2065 PO Box 956, Crows Nest, NSW 1585

Tel: +61 2 9906 6225 www.thomsonresources.com.au

An initial review of geology and geophysics indicates potential, especially in the central areas of the permits.

Following the granting of the two EPM Tenements Thomson's strategy is to conduct a comprehensive search over the whole area to discover BH-type or IOCG-type deposits under thin cover at exploitable depths with the intention of targeting silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead mineralisation.

Figure 1 - Caesar and Thomson EPMAs with near neighbours

Figure 2 - Caesar Tenement and Thomson EPMA against local geology

Figure 3 - Caesar Tenement and Thomson EPMA against aeromagnetics

Brumby Prospect

As advised in November 20202, the TMZ Tenement contains the Brumby prospect. The prospect appears as a discrete magnetic high (see Figure 4), As has been noted3, the Cannington orebody was discovered through drill-testing of an isolated magnetic anomaly. However, in the Tringadee Project Final Report lodged by Western Metals Copper Limited in April 2002 (Report CR 33502) ("Report"), the Brumby prospect is noted as being analogous to the Osborne Cu-Au Deposit and the Eloise Cu-Au deposit and is of the Iron Ore-Copper-Gold (IOCG) type.

A review of historical work is ongoing. The Brumby area has been drilled by Aberfoyle Resources, North Ltd and Barrick Ltd. Aberfoyle drilled 7 RC, 4 diamond and 8 RAB holes, while North Ltd drilled 1 RC hole and 11 RAB holes at Brumby (Table 1). Barrick drilled six percussion/diamond holes. Several of these holes intersected significant widths of low-grade mineralisation (Table 2):

PETD 06: 34-61m 27m @ 0.35% Cu (including 42-47m 5m @ 0.43% Cu; 49-53m 4m @ 0.54% Cu and 0.15ppm Au).

PETD: 13 27m @ 0.66% Cu, 0.38ppm Au (including 9m @ 1.02% Cu, 0.6ppm Au).

PETD 25: 33m @ 0.4% Cu, 0.46ppm Au (including 1m @ 9.1ppm Au and 3m @ 0.99% Cu, 0.32ppm Au).

TGRC 14: 92-116m 24m @ 0.47% Cu, 0.24ppm Au (including 112-116m 4m @ 1.48% Cu, 0.54ppm Au).

BRNQ12: 157-173m 16m at 1.8% Cu.0.5 g/t Au

These drill holes outline a steeply dipping NW trending mineralised zone at least 350m in length that remains open both to the NW and SE. This NW-SE trending alignment appears to be a regional magnetic feature.

Table 1 - Significant holes drilled at the Brumby Prospect

Hole

Depth

AMGE

AMGN

Dip

Az

EPM

CR

Co

Year

PETD06

120

475261

7584589

-60

270

7066

25522

Aberfoyle

1992

PETD13

350.8

475400

7584400

-60

270

7066

25522

Aberfoyle

1993

PETD24

150

475360

7584200

-60

269

7066

25522

Aberfoyle

1993

PETD25

160

475375

7584400

-60

269

7066

25522

Aberfoyle

1993

PETD26

108

475355

7583800

-60

269

7066

25522

Aberfoyle

1993

PETD27

120

475320

7585200

-60

269

7066

25522

Aberfoyle

1993

PETD28

138

475370

7585000

-60

269

7066

25522

Aberfoyle

1993

PETD29

109

475320

7584990

-90

0

7066

25522

Aberfoyle

1993

PETD30

468.3

475560

7584400

-60

290

7066

25522

Aberfoyle

1993

TGRC14

150

475450

7584321

-60

270

7066

32748

North

2000

BRNQ08

333.2

475398

7584173

-60

312

15281

51795

Barrick

2008

BRNQ09

289.9

475452

7584226

-60

312

15281

51795

Barrick

2008

BRNQ10

288.4

475506

7584279

-60

312

15281

51795

Barrick

2008

BRNQ11

227.1

475372

7584549

-60

261

15281

51795

Barrick

2008

BRNQ12

281

475455

7584223

-85

318

15281

59758

Barrick

2009

BRNQ13

297

475457

7584221

-90

318

15281

59758

Barrick

2009

  See ASX Release dated 4 November 2020
  2. See ASX Release dated 4 November 2020

THOMSON RESOURCES LIMITED ASX:TMZ ABN 82 138 358 728

4

Level 1, 80 Chandos Street, St Leonards, NSW 2065 PO Box 956, Crows Nest, NSW 1585

Tel: +61 2 9906 6225 www.thomsonresources.com.au

