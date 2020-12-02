Thomson Resources : Harry Smith High Grade Gold Hits Follow Up Drillling Commencing

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 December 2020

HARRY SMITH HIGH GRADE GOLD HITS FOLLOW UP

DRILLING COMMENCING

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Phase-2 drilling program at Yalgogrin Gold Project completed

▪ 720 metres reverse circulation (RC) drilling over 6 holes to follow up on July 2020 Phase-1 results

▪ Significant intercepts from Phase-1 drilling included1: o TGRC08: 2m at 7.5 g/t Au from 34m depth in an overall intercept of 50m at 0.5g/t Au from surface; and o TGRC06: 5m at 10.3 g/t Au from 92m depth

▪ Drilling rig mobilising to Harry Smith gold project with drilling to commence by Saturday 5 December

▪ Drilling program at Harry Smith gold project planned to be approximately 2,000 metres RC drilling to test various targets o 800m strike gold potential targeted; and o follow up previous high grade results including, 17m at 5.2 g/t Au from 28m (inc 9m @ 9g/t Au)

▪ Chillagoe project auger drill sampling concluded with 465 samples obtained

Thomson Resources (ASX: TMZ) (Thomson or the Company) advises that the Phase-2 drilling program at the Company's 100% owned Yalgogrin gold project has just completed and the drilling rig is in the process of mobilising to the Harry Smith gold project.

Yalgogrin Gold Project RC Drill Program

Six holes were drilled using reverse circulation drilling (RC) for a total of 720 metres (see Table 1 and Figure 2). Thomson's drilling program in July 2020 discovered thick low-grade gold mineralisation from surface as well as deeper high-grade lodes, essentially on one north-south drill section1 (see Figures 1 and 2). The Phase-2 follow up drilling program was designed to extend the known mineralisation by drilling sections either side of the first drill section and following the mineralisation east and west. Samples will be analysed for gold with results due in later in the month.

1 ASX Release dated 18 August 2020 - Yalgogrin Gold results

Table 1 - Yalgogrin Phase 2 Drill Program Hole Details (Coordinates: MGA- Zone 55: Map Grid of Australia with datum Geocentric Datum of Australia GDA94)

Hole East North Dip Az Depth TGRC13 482,980 6,257,590 -60 191 168 TGRC14 482,980 6,257,560 -60 182 96 TGRC15 482,950 6,257,565 -60 180 90 TGRC16 482,950 6,257,590 -60 182 150 TGRC17 482,925 6,257,580 -60 185 96 TGRC18 482,975 6,257,450 -60 186 120

Figure 1 - Thomson Resources July 2020 drilling in the Shellys-Bursted Boulder area. Historic workings shown in orange; surface position is accurate by GPS but depth is only estimated. The purple lines on the drill hole traces show quartz vein percentage as logged - highest value is 20%. Red dots show projected intercepts of Phase 2 drill holes through the projected lode.

Figure 2 - Thomson Resources drilling in the Yalgogrin Gold Field in July 2020 (TGRC01-12) and

November/December 2020 (TGRC13-18).

Harry Smith Gold Project Drill Program

The drilling rig has now commenced mobilisation to the Harry Smith gold project, 70 km south of Yalgogrin, with drilling expected to commence by Saturday 5 December 2020.

As advised in early November 20202, the planned approximate 2,000 metre RC drilling program will test and extend the known gold zones, probe a possible connection between them and assess the potential 800m strike extent (see Figure 3).

After further reviewing data acquired to date, further potential has been identified at Thomson's Harry Smith gold project with drilling planned to include follow up of intercepts such as 17m at 5.2 g/t Au, incl. 9m at 9 g/t Au (Hole HSRC009) and 54m at 1 g/t Au (Hole HSRC004)3. Old workings to the NW revealed by the drought and new aerial imagery offer the potential for significant strike extension (Figure 4).

Figure 3 - Known, drilled, Gold Zones with historic workings and interpreted structures

2 ASX Release dated 2 November 2020 - Drilling rig locked in for Harry Smith Gold Project Program

3 ASX Releases dated 16 January 2019 - High Grade Gold Intersections at Harry Smith Prospect & ASX Releases 29 January 2019 - Further Gold Intersections at Harry Smith Prospect

