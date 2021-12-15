Thomson Resources : IP Geophysical Survey Commenced at Texas Silver District

As time and resources permit, Thomson intends that the geophysical program will be extended to the south to test the segments of the Stokes Fault surrounding Silver Spur deposit. Here, three generations of a partially overlapping geophysical surveys (1966 IP survey by Carpentaria Exploration, 2003 gradient array survey by Macmin and 2011-12 Electromagnetic Survey by Alcyone) form a patchwork of coverage that have highlighted a series of very interesting chargeability anomalies, potentially representing concealed untested Silver Spur style mineralisation. An integrated modern electrical geophysics survey will allow targets to be verified and more accurately pinpoint the depth of targets for drill testing planned for 2022. In particular, the new Dipole-Dipole method will allow much better definition of drill targets.

Thomson looks forward to updating shareholders on further progress of the IP survey and progress of toward new JORC MRE's for the Texas silver and base metal district in the new year.

This announcement was authorised for issue by the Board.

Thomson Resources Ltd

David Williams

Executive Chairman

Competent Person

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Stephen Nano, Principal Geologist, (BSc. Hons.) a Competent Person who is a Fellow and Chartered Professional Geologist of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM No: 110288). Mr Nano is a Director of Global Ore Discovery Pty Ltd (Global Ore), an independent geological consulting company. Mr Nano has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Nano consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Nano and Global Ore own shares of Thomson Resources.

No New Information or Data: This announcement contains references to exploration results, Mineral Resource estimates, Ore Reserve estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, all of which have been cross-referenced to previous market announcements by the relevant Companies.

Thomson confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements. In the case of Mineral Resource estimates, Ore Reserve estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets contained in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed in the knowledge of Thomson.

This document contains exploration results and historic exploration results as originally reported in fuller context in Thomson Resources Limited ASX Announcements - as published on the Company's website. Thomson confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements. In the case of Mineral Resource estimates, Ore Reserve estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets contained in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed in the knowledge of Thomson.

Disclaimer regarding forward looking information: This announcement contains "forward-looking statements". All statements other than those of historical facts included in this announcement are forward looking statements. Where a company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements re subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency fluctuations, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, as well as political and operational risks and governmental regulation and judicial outcomes. Neither company undertakes any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward-looking" statement.