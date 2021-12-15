Log in
Thomson Resources : IP Geophysical Survey Commenced at Texas Silver District

12/15/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 December 2021

For personal use only

IP GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY COMMENCED AT TEXAS SILVER DISTRICT TO TEST

LARGE SCALE ANOMALY

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Thomson has commenced an IP electrical geophysics program as a first step in a new district scale exploration program for the Texas silver and base metal District (Figure 1)
  • A 10 line-km IP program on the Texas mine lease will test:
    • 1.1 km long high-order, covered chargeability and resistivity anomaly adjacent to the Twin Hills Silver deposit, evident in the 2003 pre-mining gradient array survey
    • The blind NW strike extension of the Stokes fault that recent structural mapping has highlighted as a probable feeder zone to the Twin Hills and Silver Spur silver - zinc mineralization
  • Initial lines of the Thomson IP survey will be completed before suspending the program over Christmas 2021 to be re-started in early January 2022
  • The expanded 2022 geophysical program is planned to test a series of undrilled silver and base metal soil anomalies and the blind strike extension of the Stokes Fault south from the Silver Spur mine

Thomson Resources (ASX: TMZ) (Thomson or the Company) is pleased to advise that, in parallel to advancing the Texas district Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) (see Table 1), the Company has commenced a ground-based exploration program. A 10 line-km Dipole Dipole IP (IP) geophysics survey is underway aimed at defining new targets outside of the known resource areas for drill testing in 2022.

Executive Chairman David Williams commented:

"The Thomson team of employees and consultants have been working hard behind the scenes over the last 6 months or so to get a thorough understanding on what has been going on geologically in the Texas silver and base metals district. Extensive review of a mountain of historical information, data, drill core and RC chips have helped build a District scale picture of the geology. It is great now to be able to start testing this, first with geophysical surveys and then with some drilling.

There are some pretty interesting anomalies thrown up by this review of historic information that I look forward to us uncovering what might lie beneath."

Thomson Texas Silver IP Geophysics and District Scale Exploration Program

Thomson is compiling an extensive patchwork of historic exploration data sets for the Texas district amassed over decades of exploration by previous explorers (see JORC Table 1) and is integrating this data with its proprietary knowledge of the geological controls of the Texas District silver and base metal deposits (Figure 2).

The integrated database is being used as a "springboard" for a renewed exploration push of the Texas silver - base metal district. The first step in Thomson's exploration program is an IP electrical geophysics survey that at to date is limited to the Texas mining lease (ML). Thomson is actively expanding the coverage of access agreements with surface owners in the Texas district so that exploration can be extended to test additional targets in the Thomson owned Exploration Licences (EL) that surround the Texas and Silver Spur MLs.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 December 2021

For personal use only

Figure 1 Texas Twin Hills and Silver Spur Projects with Thomson IP Survey Plan and Historic Gradient

Array Geophysics

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 December 2021

For personal use only

The Thomson Texas IP survey includes 4 x 1.9 to 2.6 km long, East-West oriented lines totalling 10 line-kms, that will test two target areas at 400m line spacing. The survey line spacing may be infilled if initial results are encouraging.

The northern lines of the Thomson IP survey are designed to test the projected extension of the Stokes Fault under cover to the northwest from the Twin Hills pit. Recent mapping and relogging of historic drill holes at Twin Hills and Silver Spur has shown the Stokes Fault has acted as an important hydrothermal feeder structure to the silver and base metal mineralisation (Figure 2) and so warrants systematic exploration for undiscovered mineralisation along its strike extent.

The southern lines of the Thomson IP survey will deliver a first pass test of a 1.1 km long chargeability anomaly evident in the 2003 pre-mining Macmin gradient array survey, interpreted to be hosted in a NS oriented anticline, 750m east of the Twin Hills pit. The pre-mining geophysical signature of the adjacent Twin Hills deposit in the 2003 gradient array survey, is marked by a similar 430m long chargeability anomaly.

Figure 2 Lithology and Structural Setting of the Twin Hills and Silver Spur Deposits

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 December 2021

Table 1 Thomson Resources New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke JORC Reserves and Resources Progress

Specific Gravity

Geological

Confirmation

Data

3D

Grade

TMZ JORC 2012

Most Recent

Project

Check Assays

Relogging

Compilation

Geological

Metallurgy

Resource

Readings

mapping

Drilling

& Validation

Model

Domaining

Resource

Reference

Conrad

MAL Assays

MAL Sufficient

TMZ Complete

MAL Mapping

Not Required

TMZ Complete

TMZ

MAL

TMZ

3.33 Mt at 193 g/t AgEq.*

ASX:TMZ

Sufficient test

250m

Complete

Complete

for 20.72 Moz AgEq.*

August 2021 (1)

work

Silver Spur

TMZ Complete

TMZ Complete

TMZ Complete

TMZ

TMZ

TMZ

ASX:RIM

TMZ Complete

Not Required

TMZ Complete

Complete

Q1 2022

only

373 Samples

360 Samples

3,506 m

Complete

3 Samples

Complete

Febuary 1998

TMZ Complete

TMZ Complete

TMZ Complete

TMZ well

TMZ well

TMZ well

ASX:MRV

Twin Hills

TMZ Complete

Not Required

advanced

Jan-22

Q1 2022

90 Samples

334 Samples

21,217m

advanced

advanced

3 Samples

September 2016

Mt Gunyan

TMZ well

TMZ Complete

TMZ Complete

TMZ well

TMZ well

TMZ well

ASX:MRV

Advanced

TMZ Complete

Not Required

advanced

Jan-22

Q1 2022

80 Samples

578 Samples

20,593m

advanced

advanced

5 Samples

October 2016

use

TMZ In

TMZ Initiated

TMZ In Progress

TMZ In

SVL Sufficient

ASX:SVL

Webbs

~750 samples

TMZ Complete

Q1 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q2 2022

Progress

~22,000m req.

Progress

test work

February 2012

req.

Status

Complete

Well Advanced

In Progress

Initated

Company

TMZ

Thomson Res.

MAL

Malachite Res.

RIM

Rimfire Res.

SVL

Silver Mines

*AgEq.

The Ag equivalent

(AgEq) formula used the

following metal prices, recovery and processing assumptions:

Using an exchange

rate of US$0.73, Ag price A$38/oz, Zn price A$4,110/t, Pb price A$3,014/t, Cu price A$13,699/t, Sn price A$41,096,

recoveries of 90% for Ag, Pb, Zn, Cu and 70% for Sn. Ag Equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using the formula AgEq = Ag g/t + 24.4*Pb(%) + 111.1*Cu(%) + 33.3*Zn(%) + 259.2*Sn(%) based on metal prices and metal recoveries into

concentrate.

Note: 1

ASX:TMZ -Announcement - 11 August 2021, 20.7 Moz AgEq - 3.3 Mt @ 193 g/t AgEq

r

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 December 2021

For personal use only

As time and resources permit, Thomson intends that the geophysical program will be extended to the south to test the segments of the Stokes Fault surrounding Silver Spur deposit. Here, three generations of a partially overlapping geophysical surveys (1966 IP survey by Carpentaria Exploration, 2003 gradient array survey by Macmin and 2011-12 Electromagnetic Survey by Alcyone) form a patchwork of coverage that have highlighted a series of very interesting chargeability anomalies, potentially representing concealed untested Silver Spur style mineralisation. An integrated modern electrical geophysics survey will allow targets to be verified and more accurately pinpoint the depth of targets for drill testing planned for 2022. In particular, the new Dipole-Dipole method will allow much better definition of drill targets.

Thomson looks forward to updating shareholders on further progress of the IP survey and progress of toward new JORC MRE's for the Texas silver and base metal district in the new year.

This announcement was authorised for issue by the Board.

Thomson Resources Ltd

David Williams

Executive Chairman

Competent Person

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Stephen Nano, Principal Geologist, (BSc. Hons.) a Competent Person who is a Fellow and Chartered Professional Geologist of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM No: 110288). Mr Nano is a Director of Global Ore Discovery Pty Ltd (Global Ore), an independent geological consulting company. Mr Nano has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Nano consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Nano and Global Ore own shares of Thomson Resources.

No New Information or Data: This announcement contains references to exploration results, Mineral Resource estimates, Ore Reserve estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, all of which have been cross-referenced to previous market announcements by the relevant Companies.

Thomson confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements. In the case of Mineral Resource estimates, Ore Reserve estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets contained in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed in the knowledge of Thomson.

This document contains exploration results and historic exploration results as originally reported in fuller context in Thomson Resources Limited ASX Announcements - as published on the Company's website. Thomson confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements. In the case of Mineral Resource estimates, Ore Reserve estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets contained in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed in the knowledge of Thomson.

Disclaimer regarding forward looking information: This announcement contains "forward-looking statements". All statements other than those of historical facts included in this announcement are forward looking statements. Where a company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements re subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency fluctuations, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, as well as political and operational risks and governmental regulation and judicial outcomes. Neither company undertakes any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward-looking" statement.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thomson Resources Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
