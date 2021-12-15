Thomson Resources : IP Geophysical Survey Commenced at Texas Silver District
12/15/2021 | 05:49pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
16 December 2021
IP GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY COMMENCED AT TEXAS SILVER DISTRICT TO TEST
LARGE SCALE ANOMALY
HIGHLIGHTS
Thomson has commenced anIP electrical geophysics program as a first step in a new district scale exploration program for the Texas silver and base metal District (Figure 1)
A 10 line-km IP program on the Texas mine lease will test:
1.1 km long high-order, covered chargeability and resistivity anomaly adjacent to the Twin Hills Silver deposit, evident in the 2003 pre-mining gradient array survey
The blind NW strike extension of the Stokes fault that recent structural mapping has highlighted as a probable feeder zone to the Twin Hills and Silver Spur silver - zinc mineralization
Initial lines of the Thomson IP survey will be completed before suspending the program over Christmas 2021 to be re-started in early January 2022
The expanded 2022 geophysical program is planned to test a series of undrilled silver and base metal soil anomalies and the blind strike extension of the Stokes Fault south from the Silver Spur mine
Thomson Resources (ASX: TMZ) (Thomson or the Company) is pleased to advise that, in parallel to advancing the Texas district Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) (see Table 1), the Company has commenced a ground-based exploration program. A 10 line-km Dipole Dipole IP (IP) geophysics survey is underway aimed at defining new targets outside of the known resource areas for drill testing in 2022.
Executive Chairman David Williams commented:
"The Thomson team of employees and consultants have been working hard behind the scenes over the last 6 months or so to get a thorough understanding on what has been going on geologically in the Texas silver and base metals district. Extensive review of a mountain of historical information, data, drill core and RC chips have helped build a District scale picture of the geology. It is great now to be able to start testing this, first with geophysical surveys and then with some drilling.
There are some pretty interesting anomalies thrown up by this review of historic information that I look forward to us uncovering what might lie beneath."
Thomson Texas Silver IP Geophysics and District Scale Exploration Program
Thomson is compiling an extensive patchwork of historic exploration data sets for the Texas district amassed over decades of exploration by previous explorers (see JORC Table 1) and is integrating this data with its proprietary knowledge of the geological controls of the Texas District silver and base metal deposits (Figure 2).
The integrated database is being used as a "springboard" for a renewed exploration push of the Texas silver - base metal district. The first step in Thomson's exploration program is an IP electrical geophysics survey that at to date is limited to the Texas mining lease (ML). Thomson is actively expanding the coverage of access agreements with surface owners in the Texas district so that exploration can be extended to test additional targets in the Thomson owned Exploration Licences (EL) that surround the Texas and Silver Spur MLs.
The Thomson Texas IP survey includes 4 x 1.9 to 2.6 km long, East-West oriented lines totalling 10 line-kms, that will test two target areas at 400m line spacing. The survey line spacing may be infilled if initial results are encouraging.
The northern lines of the Thomson IP survey are designed to test the projected extension of the Stokes Fault under cover to the northwest from the Twin Hills pit. Recent mapping and relogging of historic drill holes at Twin Hills and Silver Spur has shown the Stokes Fault has acted as an important hydrothermal feeder structure to the silver and base metal mineralisation (Figure 2) and so warrants systematic exploration for undiscovered mineralisation along its strike extent.
The southern lines of the Thomson IP survey will deliver a first pass test of a 1.1 km long chargeability anomaly evident in the 2003 pre-mining Macmin gradient array survey, interpreted to be hosted in a NS oriented anticline, 750m east of the Twin Hills pit. The pre-mining geophysical signature of the adjacent Twin Hills deposit in the 2003 gradient array survey, is marked by a similar 430m long chargeability anomaly.
Figure 2 Lithology and Structural Setting of the Twin Hills and Silver Spur Deposits
Table 1 Thomson Resources New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke JORC Reserves and Resources Progress
Specific Gravity
Geological
Confirmation
Data
3D
Grade
TMZ JORC 2012
Most Recent
Project
Check Assays
Relogging
Compilation
Geological
Metallurgy
Resource
Readings
mapping
Drilling
& Validation
Model
Domaining
Resource
Reference
Conrad
MAL Assays
MAL Sufficient
TMZ Complete
MAL Mapping
Not Required
TMZ Complete
TMZ
MAL
TMZ
3.33 Mt at 193 g/t AgEq.*
ASX:TMZ
Sufficient test
250m
Complete
Complete
for 20.72 Moz AgEq.*
August 2021 (1)
work
Silver Spur
TMZ Complete
TMZ Complete
TMZ Complete
TMZ
TMZ
TMZ
ASX:RIM
TMZ Complete
Not Required
TMZ Complete
Complete
Q1 2022
only
373 Samples
360 Samples
3,506 m
Complete
3 Samples
Complete
Febuary 1998
TMZ Complete
TMZ Complete
TMZ Complete
TMZ well
TMZ well
TMZ well
ASX:MRV
Twin Hills
TMZ Complete
Not Required
advanced
Jan-22
Q1 2022
90 Samples
334 Samples
21,217m
advanced
advanced
3 Samples
September 2016
Mt Gunyan
TMZ well
TMZ Complete
TMZ Complete
TMZ well
TMZ well
TMZ well
ASX:MRV
Advanced
TMZ Complete
Not Required
advanced
Jan-22
Q1 2022
80 Samples
578 Samples
20,593m
advanced
advanced
5 Samples
October 2016
use
TMZ In
TMZ Initiated
TMZ In Progress
TMZ In
SVL Sufficient
ASX:SVL
Webbs
~750 samples
TMZ Complete
Q1 2022
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q2 2022
Progress
~22,000m req.
Progress
test work
February 2012
req.
Status
Complete
Well Advanced
In Progress
Initated
Company
TMZ
Thomson Res.
MAL
Malachite Res.
RIM
Rimfire Res.
SVL
Silver Mines
*AgEq.
The Ag equivalent
(AgEq) formula used the
following metal prices, recovery and processing assumptions:
Using an exchange
rate of US$0.73, Ag price A$38/oz, Zn price A$4,110/t, Pb price A$3,014/t, Cu price A$13,699/t, Sn price A$41,096,
recoveries of 90% for Ag, Pb, Zn, Cu and 70% for Sn. Ag Equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using the formula AgEq = Ag g/t + 24.4*Pb(%) + 111.1*Cu(%) + 33.3*Zn(%) + 259.2*Sn(%) based on metal prices and metal recoveries into
As time and resources permit, Thomson intends that the geophysical program will be extended to the south to test the segments of the Stokes Fault surrounding Silver Spur deposit. Here, three generations of a partially overlapping geophysical surveys (1966 IP survey by Carpentaria Exploration, 2003 gradient array survey by Macmin and 2011-12 Electromagnetic Survey by Alcyone) form a patchwork of coverage that have highlighted a series of very interesting chargeability anomalies, potentially representing concealed untested Silver Spur style mineralisation. An integrated modern electrical geophysics survey will allow targets to be verified and more accurately pinpoint the depth of targets for drill testing planned for 2022. In particular, the new Dipole-Dipole method will allow much better definition of drill targets.
Thomson looks forward to updating shareholders on further progress of the IP survey and progress of toward new JORC MRE's for the Texas silver and base metal district in the new year.
This announcement was authorised for issue by the Board.
Thomson Resources Ltd
David Williams
Executive Chairman
Competent Person
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Stephen Nano, Principal Geologist, (BSc. Hons.) a Competent Person who is a Fellow and Chartered Professional Geologist of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM No: 110288). Mr Nano is a Director of Global Ore Discovery Pty Ltd (Global Ore), an independent geological consulting company. Mr Nano has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Nano consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Nano and Global Ore own shares of Thomson Resources.
No New Information or Data: This announcement contains references to exploration results, Mineral Resource estimates, Ore Reserve estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, all of which have been cross-referenced to previous market announcements by the relevant Companies.
Thomson confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements. In the case of Mineral Resource estimates, Ore Reserve estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets contained in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed in the knowledge of Thomson.
This document contains exploration results and historic exploration results as originally reported in fuller context in Thomson Resources Limited ASX Announcements - as published on the Company's website. Thomson confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements. In the case of Mineral Resource estimates, Ore Reserve estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets contained in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed in the knowledge of Thomson.
Disclaimer regarding forward looking information: This announcement contains "forward-looking statements". All statements other than those of historical facts included in this announcement are forward looking statements. Where a company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements re subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency fluctuations, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, as well as political and operational risks and governmental regulation and judicial outcomes. Neither company undertakes any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward-looking" statement.
