Thomson Resources : Mineral Resource Estimate for Mt Gunyan Project advancing

Mt Gunyan is an undeveloped near surface silver-gold deposit with a potential bulk minable configuration. The deposit also hosts appreciable zinc, lead and anomalous copper (see annexure 1: Mt Gunyan drill intersection at 25 and 50 g/t Ag cut off and g*m greater than 250 g*m).

The Mt Gunyan silver-gold mineralisation outcrops as a prominent hill, 3 km NW of the historic Twin Hills open pit. Previous operators announced JORC resources6,7 on the project based on an open pit satellite development scenario to the Twin Hills heap leach silver operation.

The MRE for Mt Gunyan published by previous operators assumed metallurgical recoveries based on the predicted performance of the Twin Hills heap leach operation. Thomson has leveraged over 20,000 meters of historic drilling in 299 holes to re-evaluate the Mt Gunyan geology and to undertake initial test work to fill gaps in the metallurgical knowledge of the deposit.

Thomson engaged Global Ore Discovery, its geoscience consultant, to map the surface geology and relog the historic drilling to build a new 3D geological model of the Mt Gunyan deposit. A validated database of all historic drilling information was also compiled and augmented with additional bulk density and check assay sampling to meet JORC 2012 MRE reporting standards.

Drilling at Mt Gunyan has not been consistently analysed for base metals by all previous explorers. Only approximately 45% of the deposit drill database has zinc, lead and copper assays. Consequently, Thomson's MRE for Mt Gunyan will not include base metals at this time, focusing on the primary metals of potential economic significance, silver and gold. Thomson will revisit including base metals in a Mt Gunyan MRE once it has a more complete database.

Thomson views the zinc, lead and copper at Mt Gunyan of potential interest in the context of the larger silver-gold and base metal New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke concept. The Company intends to evaluate grades and metallurgical recovery of base metals at Mt Gunyan and in the Texas district, in the context of Hub and Spoke central processing concept at a later stage.

The validated and expanded Mt Gunyan drill hole database and 3D wireframes of the new geological model (Figure 2) have been delivered to Thomson's Resource consultants, AMC Resources. Calculation of the new MRE for Mt Gunyan has commenced with the aim of delivering a silver-gold resource statement for the project during Q1 2022 as part of a consolidated Texas District MRE.

Global Ore also collected 87 metallurgical samples, totaling roughly 105 kg of transitional oxidised and oxide material, from Mt Gunyan historic drill cores - approximating the silver grade, mineralisation styles and oxidation state of the deposit. Samples were submitted to Thomson's metallurgical consultants, CORE Resources, for analysis.

Metallurgical tests are designed to evaluate new processing pathways for Mt Gunyan that could deliver higher silver recoveries than the less than 60%3,4, silver recovery returned from the historic Twin Hills heap leach operations. The overarching objective of the test work is to define metallurgical processes that could be compatible with the nearby Twin Hills deposit and also be compatible with Thomson's project portfolio of 5 resource stage, 100% owned projects within the New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke central processing concept.

The CORE Resources Mt Gunyan metallurgical test work is nearing completion and will be reported to Thomson in the next few weeks.