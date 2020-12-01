Log in
THOMSON RESOURCES LTD    TMZ   AU000000TMZ5

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD

(TMZ)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/30
0.078 AUD   -4.88%
Thomson Resources : Notice Under Section 708A(5)

12/01/2020 | 05:29pm EST
1 December 2020

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

Thomson Resources Limited ('Thomson Resources' or the 'Company')(ASX:TMZ) advises that it has issued the following ordinary shares,

- 30 November 2020 - 1,719,355 Ordinary Shares

The Company gives notice under Section 708A(5)(e)(i) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act") that:

  • 1. the abovementioned shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act.

  • 2. as at the date of this notice the Company has complied with:

    • (a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and

    • (b) section 674 of the Act; and

  • 3. as at the date of this notice there is no information to be disclosed which is "excluded information" as defined in subsection 708A(7) and (8) of the Act that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisors to find in a disclosure document.

Richard Willson

Non-Executive Director & Company secretary

Thomson Resources Limited

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD ASX:TMZ ABN 82 138 358 728

1

Level 1, 80 Chandos Street, St Leonards, NSW 2065 PO Box 956, Crows Nest, NSW 1585 Tel: +61 2 9906 6225 www.thomsonresources.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thomson Resources Limited published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:28:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
